FRANKLIN — The Tri-County Regional High School football program is aligning itself with the Hockomock League.
Sort of.
While the Cougars are not becoming members of the Kelley-Rex or Davenport divisions, they have dipped into the coaching talent pool from the Hockomock League, naming former Oliver Ames High assistant football coach Kahn Chace as Tri-County’s new head coach.
“When I first started coaching, it was with the Avon-Holbrook program, and through my four years there, it really registered with me how tough some of those Mayflower League kids are,” Chace said.
“When I found out about the opening at Tri-County and I looked into the program, the number of kids that they had coming back and the support that athletics has with the Athletic Director (Sara Martin) and the administration, I knew that it would be a good fit.”
Chace takes over the Cougars’ program after a nine-year run by Anthony Mazzola, who changed leagues as well, becoming the head coach at Medway High of the Tri-Valley League.
Chace has served as an assistant football coach at Oliver Ames High for nine seasons in addition to being the Tigers’ wrestling coach for five seasons.
Chace will definitely have a Hockomock League feel to his staff. He will be joined on the Tri-County High sidelines by former OA head coach Mike Holland and two other former Tiger assistant coaches — Matt Cotter and Tim Grew.
Chace will also retain a Cougar feel to his staff with Roy Blakely, James Walsh and Kevin Polson all having been on the football field in Franklin.
In his second interview with the Tri-County staff, Chace was introduced to Tri-County High senior captains — running back Jordan Pina, quarterback Tyler Saunders and lineman Jake Benton.
“I got to know those kids and how competitive that they are,” Chace said. “Those kids are very good leaders — they care about the school and the program.
“They told me and I learned that they’ve had good numbers (turnout) at all of the workouts through the summer. They’re as much excited about the season as I am.”
The Cougars qualified for the MIAA Division 8 playoffs in 2018, winning six of their seven regular season games and then beat Randolph in the first round of postseason play.
Tri-County participated in the summer passing leagues in Canton and in Taunton, while also competing at the Under Armour Tournament as well.
Chace has another Hockomock League connection. In his first year of coaching at Oliver Ames in 2009, the Tigers’ head coach was Foxboro High-rooted assistant Jimmy Artz, who has taken over the Norton High program this season.
A graduate of Middleboro High, Chace was a two-way lineman for the Sachems and later played for the Middleboro Cobras in the semi-pro Eastern Football League. He currently serves as a facilities administrator at Easton Middle School.
Chace has served as both a defensive and offensive co-ordinator through the years and has complete confidence in delegating authority to his staff of assistant coaches.
“I have a good feeling for the Mayflower League,’ Chace said.
The Cougars are members of the Mayflower League Large School Division along with Bristol-Plymouth, Diman Voke and Southeastern Regional.
“A lot of people have this stigma about the Mayflower League as not being very competitive, but that’s not the case,” Chace said. “Is it the Hockomock League? No. But most of the teams in the league can be very competitive.
“Tri-County has a good group of seniors and most of their skill position kids are back. These kids are really into it (football). And when I talked with Sara (Martin, the AD) she emphasized how much the kids at the school are there to get an education, but also to play sports.
“They have some tough kids,” he added. “Most of their teams are very competitive, every season. I understand the dynamics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.