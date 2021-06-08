PLAINVILLE — Coach Brian Lee and the King Philip Regional High Warrior football program should be well stocked for the years to come as the King Philip Chiefs, the Tri-Town eighth grade team won the Eastern Massachusetts Super Bowl with a 36-8 victory over North Attleboro
The team, composed of players from Wrentham, Norfolk and Plainville beat Medway 34-6 in the first round of the playoffs and then North Attleboro.
The Chiefs closed the regular season at 5-0 and outscored their foes by a 141-6 margin, ending the season on a 25-game winning streak that dates back to 2018.
Running backs Jack Jamgochian, Aiden Astorino and Chris Sanchez led the running game with Tom Kilroy quarterbacking the team. Receivers Drew LaPlante (62 yards) and Taylor Cotton (90 yards) both had touchdown passes from Kilroy in the title game.
