PLAINVILLE – We are onto the final round of the Attleboro Area Golf Association's City Open, with Dave Turgeon (2-under) leading the field after an even par round of 72 at Heather Hill Country Club (center-north course) on Saturday.
Trailing five strokes off the lead is Ryan Dow, Bill White and Kolby Simmons, all at 3-over par. and tied for second place. With still a full round of 18 to go at the tricky Norton Country Club on Sunday, its anyone's match despite lengthy experience at Norton amongst the front of the field.
"The way I think about it is that there's still a long way to go," Turgeon said. "Norton is a tough course. ... It's tricky, it's narrow. It's still going to require a real solid effort tomorrow (even with the lead,) and there's a lot of good players in this field. I can't take it for granted."
Dow closed the day with three bogeys on his last five holes after running off a stretch where he birdied No. 10, 11 and 12. White didn't drop a stroke on his last nine holes, carding two birdies on No. 12 and No. 15. Simmons played a near perfect par back nine, tallying a birdie on No. 13.
"I went into today, just like yesterday, pretty comfortable and confident with the way I was swinging it," Dow said. "I caught fire in the middle of the round today and started making putts. Limped into the clubhouse a little bit, but it was a really good day. I hit some really good puts and I'm excited to be in a good position for tomorrow."
Other golfers in the hunt include Jared Winiarz, who sits 4-over after turning in a 1-under par round at Heather Hill to sit in fifth place. Similar to Dow, Winiarz was feeling it with his putting stroke, putting only once on each hole from No. 10 to No. 16, before a bogey on No. 18 ended his day fifth in the standings.
"I just tried to survive the front and get to the back," Winiarz said, noting the back nine holes were going to be easier than the front. "I made a really good putt for par from 10 feet on No. 12. ... Ten footer for birdie on No. 13, ... just No. 18 one putt got a way from me. Back nine I was really grooving it, which I was looking for all week."
Patrick Joyce sits sixth at 5-over par, recording an impressive 4-under round on Saturday. Paired with Simmons, the two scored the best rounds of the day at Heather Hill.
Joseph O'Malley, the third in the group of Joyce and Simmons, is seventh at 8-over par. Tied for eighth behind O'Malley is Jake Gaskin and Derek Johnson, both at 9-over. Brian Kronmiller is 10-over par after recording a 1-under round, positioned 10th.
Sunday's round at Norton Country Club will kick off at 9:30 a.m. North TV will be providing live coverage from the final hole at 4 p.m., which can be viewed on Comcast channel 14 and Verizon channel 24 in North Attleboro. In Plainville the broadcast can be found on Comcast channel 11.
