AAGA City Open leader Dave Turgeon (left) with Ryan Dow (right), who sits tied for second place in the City Open entering Sunday's final round.

PLAINVILLE – We are onto the final round of the Attleboro Area Golf Association's City Open, with Dave Turgeon (2-under) leading the field after an even par round of 72 at Heather Hill Country Club (center-north course) on Saturday.

Trailing five strokes off the lead is Ryan Dow, Bill White and Kolby Simmons, all at 3-over par.  and tied for second place. With still a full round of 18 to go at the tricky Norton Country Club on Sunday, its anyone's match despite lengthy experience at Norton amongst the front of the field.

