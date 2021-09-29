FOXBORO — It is the ultimate challenge for a goalkeeper on the soccer field: denying the one-on-one challenge of a penalty kick.
For U.S. Men’s National Team member Matt Turner, the occurrence in the 75th minute of last Saturday’s match at Gillette Stadium preserved a 2-1 win for the New England Revolution over Orlando City SC before a season-best crowd of 23,506.
“We just like to keep it exciting,” Turner deadpanned of his stop.
It marked the fourth time that Turner has denied a penalty kick in his six-year career with New England. Turner is unbeaten (10-0-2) on Foxboro turf this season, while the Revolution (19-4-5, 62 points) established club records for most regular-season wins and points.
The Revolution have an 18-point lead atop the Eastern Conference and a 16-point advantage of their nearest rival for the Supporters’ Shield, emblematic of the best MLS regular-season record.
“I don’t think that’s an accident either,” Turner said of the 19 one-goal margins of victory for the Revolution. “I think that we’ve been able to make enough plays in games to keep games one-goal wins.
“Rather than maybe in the past, those one-goal wins would turn into draws or maybe even losses. So we’ve been able to sort of steady the ship after maybe a few nervy moments and get out of places with a win.”
Adam Buksa put New England ahead in the ninth minute with his team-leading 12th goal before the Revolution regained the lead on an “own goal” in the 35th minute.
Thanks to denying the penalty kick by Orlando’s Nani, Turner earned his 25th career win.
“He (Nani) has been changing his run-up in his past few penalties, so I know that he’s trying to wait and wait and wait until the keeper makes his move,” Turner said.
“I was able to hold my momentum enough to cover the middle and he had it low enough where I was able to make a save on it. So, it’s a good save, an important moment, but you know the best thing of all is three points.”
Since 2018, Turner has made saves on four of the 10 penalty kicks against him during the regular season and playoffs.
“We’re a battle-tested team and we’re a team that has made some good runs in tough places,” Turner added. “This group has been pretty consistent since 2019 in terms of who’s playing and who’s not.”
“In May, we need to start winning and we’re able to put together results. By the end of the year, we’re playing really well, and we give Atlanta a really tough game in the playoffs.
“Then 2020 comes around; the pandemic poses some challenges obviously. We have to just find a way to sort of get through the season, put ourselves in the playoffs.
“From there, our team sort of all came together and you saw us in the playoffs last year at our strongest. Fast-forward to this year, Bruce (Arena) has done a great job of just managing everybody physically, mentally, and emotionally and been able to kind of get guys to start the season strong, which we never have done since I’ve been in New England.
“We just sort of kept that rolling. When you got good locker-room guys, it sort of keeps the mood light and it keeps us going and rolling. It’s been a great season, but we have nothing to hang our hats on just yet.”
Notes: Turner has been called in to the United States Men’s National Team for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches in October. Turner will join the United States for matches against Jamaica in Austin, Texas on October 7, away at Panama on October 10 , and Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio, on October 13.
