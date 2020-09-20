FOXBORO — Despite being winless at Gillette Stadium through five matches this season, the New England Revolution have still lost just once on their home pitch.
Backed by the flawless play of goalkeeper Matt Turner, the Revolution claimed their fourth shutout of the season in a scoreless stalemate with New York City FC on Saturday.
“For me, I just think, overall right now, it’s going to be directing things, making sure we manage games and manage moments,” said Turner, who made four save to blank NYC FC after allowing a pair of goals to the Revs’ Eastern Conference rival two weeks ago.
“Making sure that we continue to have everybody on the same page in key moments down the stretch, particularly on set plays,” Turner added of New England being compact and decisive in its play on the ball. “Overall, I’ve been fairly pleased with how I’ve played this year. I don’t think there’s any secret there. Do I wish we had more clean sheets? Absolutely, there’s always room for improvement. We need to bring a better attitude and just (have) commitment, work a lot harder together as a team.”
Turner has 206 saves in his Revolution career, tied for fourth-most in club history with Adin Brown, leaving Turner one save shy of Jeff Causey for third on the club’s all-time saves list.
New England (3-3-6) had a 15-8 edge in shots in the match, 7-4 in shots on goal and a 5-3 margin in corner kicks. New England, 2-2-2 in its last six matches, completed 81 percent of its passes and owned 54 percent of the possession time.
“At the end of the day, you go out there and you play as hard as you can and hope the results speak for themselves,” said Turner, who needs one more shutout to match his previous single-season career high of five, which he set in 2018 and matched last season.
“His composure was good,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said of Turner, who did not face many testing moments. “That was a much improved performance over the last three weeks.”
Veteran New England defender Andrew Farrell had an omnipresent role in the Revolution zone, recording a team-best seven clearances, blocking a shot and taking nine possessions of the ball. In addition, Farrell completed 34 of his 38 passes.
Farrell has eclipsed 20,000 minutes in his Revolution career after coming out of Louisville as a first-round pick. Farrell (20,051) ranks fourth on the club’s all-time minutes played list, behind Shalrie Joseph (22,867), Matt Reis (22,699) and Jay Heaps (21,619).
“That’s a lot of minutes, it’s been a blessing to play for this great club,” Farrell said. “Obviously I wish it was on a win or even getting a point there at the end, but it’s a great milestone and I hope to play a lot more minutes.
“I’m disappointed with the result. There’s been ups and downs, but I’ve been very fortunate. All the different coaches, different players and a lot of people contributed to my success. My family, my friends, the trainers and every coach I’ve had.”
“I think we’ve had a tough time in Gillette because the opposition understands the difficulty playing there and they’ve made it real tough for us,” Arena said. “We haven’t been good enough to play through the pressure and make the kind of adjustments we need to make. We can’t use Gillette as an excuse. We need to be better as a team. Hopefully, the next time we’re back at Gillette, we’re going to give it a better performance and hopefully earn three points.”
New England has a 5 p.m. match Wednesday at Gillette Stadium against Montreal.
