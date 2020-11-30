FOXBORO — It’s no wonder that Matt Turner has drawn the attention of the elite soccer world in America, being named to the U.S. Men’s National Team, and is gaining interest from the international soccer world as a projected transfer for a European team.
The 26-year-old graduate of Fairfield University once again proved his value to the New England Revolution by preserving a stunning 3-1 upset of Orlando City Saturday with a stop on a second half penalty-kick in the semifinal round of the MLS Eastern Conference championship series.
“It was pretty much just me versus (Nani), It wasn’t about anybody else in the stands, I didn’t hear anything else,” Turner said of his stop in the 74th minute of the match.
The Revolution’s second victory of the MLS postseason sends them to Columbus, Ohio, Sunday to meet the Crew with the Eastern Conference title and a spot in spot in the MLS Cup championship match on the line.
“It was just focus on the ball, focus on the moment,” Turner said of the save. “Trust the homework that you did, trust your technique to dive, trust all that and if you did all your preparation correctly you should be in a position to make the save so that was what was going through my head.”
Turner’s save of the penalty kick was the first for a New England goalkeeper in the MLS playoffs since Matt Reis stopped a pair In October, 2004, in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Columbus.
Orlando’s Junior Urso shaved New England’s two-goal lead to one in the 33 rd minute after Carles Gil (penalty kick at 17 minutes) and Gustavo Bou (at 25) had put New England into the lead.
With Orlando shy a player due to a red card ejection, Daryl Dike was taken down on a New England foul in the 74th minute. Nani, who had six goals and five assists on the season, denied Orlando’s designated player with a diving stop to his right. Twelve minutes later, Bou scored his second goal for the Revolution.
“Just doing the homework,” Turner said of his save. “Doing your due diligence beforehand knowing the shooters, understanding their run-ups, knowing how long to wait, maybe some tell-tale signs of where they’re going to go.
“It’s all stuff you look at. On this particular one, you sort of did the homework, he’s taken a lot of penalty kicks this year so it’s all statistics and stuff like that. I picked my side early, went as hard as I could that way, made sure I kept my foot on the line, and made the save so it felt really nice.”
In his fifth MLS season, Turner signed on with New England in March of 2016 as an undrafted free agent. He re-signed with the Revolution last year, but the 2020 season was the first of a four-year pact that plays him $200,000 plus incentives annually. In the Revolution’s payroll structure, that is paltry considering his value to New England’s success with “designated players” such as Gil ($2.3 million), Bou ($2.1 million) and Adam Buksa ($450,000) earning more.
Gil’s conversion of the penalty kick was the first by a Revolution player since Steve Ralston had one in November, 2004, against D.C. United. Gil has two goals and three assists in the postseason, having a hand in six of the Revolution’s seven post-season goals — the three assists tying Jose Cancela (2003) and Lee Nguyen (2014) for the most by a New England player in playoff action.
“Obviously, you make the save and you want to celebrate but we had a corner kick to defend and we’ve been pretty bad at those all year,” Turner said. “Luckily, we got that one out and were able to relax a little bit. I’d say that’s pretty much the moment for me. It was a really great one for me, it feels good, and we’ll just continue to build because the job’s not done yet.”
Turner has noticed a bit of a change in culture since Bruce Arena assumed reign as the Revolution’s coach 18 months ago.
“It’s been quite the last few years,” Turner said. “It’s funny, one of our operations guys was saying when we talked about our preseason trip (to Marbella, Spain (in 2019). Was that last year? Oh my goodness that feels like it was three years ago.’ And it really does.
“We’ve gone through a lot of changes,” he added. “We do have a lot of the same guys but I think mentally a lot of the guys have really risen.
“You look at guys like Andrew (Farrell), Teal (Bunbury) and Scotty (Caldwell) who have been mainstays for us over the past few seasons, they were involved in the 2014 run to MLS Cup and they’re still out there providing and leading guys in the right direction.
“Vibes are good and it’s a little early for me to reflect back on all of it, but those are just some of my initial thoughts.”
New England’s appearance in Sunday’s Eastern Conference Final will be the club’s eighth all-time appearance in the conference championship round, and its first since 2014. The club’s all-time postseason record improves to 20-17-9, while Arena now has 35 MLS playoff wins.
Orlando completed 86 percent of its passes in the match and owned ball possession for 68 percent of the time, seemingly, a winning recipe.
“I think that just goes to show the resiliency of this team that we’ve developed since last year,” Turner said. “Everybody just left it all out there. I couldn’t be prouder of this team right now and we’ll rest up and get back after it next weekend.”
