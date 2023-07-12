2023-07-13-tsc-spt-Revolution-Carles-Gil
New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil works the ball upfield against Atlanta United Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.

 David Silverman Photography / new england revolution

FOXBORO — A blistering hot start for the New England Revolution turned into a 2-1 win over Atlanta United FC Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.

The win moves New England into second place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a record of 12-7-4 (40 points). Atlanta falls to 9-8-7 and remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference (35 points).

