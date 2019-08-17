PLAINVILLE -- Derek Johnson knocked down four birdies putts on the backside, the "North" course at the Heather Hill Country Club Saturday, and finished with five birdies overall for a sizzling 3-under-par score of 69 to move into second place in the 59th annual Attleboro Area Golf Association's Championship Open.
Heading to the Norton CC for Sunday's championship round with a one-shot lead is two-time (2014, '17) AAGA Open champion and five-time Foxborough CC champion Scott Congdon, who delivered an even par round of 72 on the Plainville layout.
Congdon (12 pars, three birdies on Saturday) stands with a three-day score of 6-over-par 221, while Johnson is at 7-over-par 222 through 54 holes of competition.
Congdon and Johnson will have plenty of company in contention for the 2019 championship as the Foxborough CC's Ben Grant (a 76 with 11 pars, a birdie and an eagle) is just three shots off of the pace, having a three-day score of 9-over-par 224.
Standing five shots behind entering Sunday's final 18 holes are Geoff Burgess (78 with nine pars, three birdies) and Shawn Seybert (75 with 11 pars, two birdies) at 11-over-par 226.
Foxboro High product and Bryant University sophomore Chad Bearce (73 with nine pars, four birdies) is in fifth place at 12-over-par 227. Peter Danko (77 with eight pars, three birdies), the Norton High and UMass-Dartmouth product and Mansfield High junior Jason See (77 with nine pars, two birdies) remain in contention as well with 54-hole, three-day scores of 13-over-par 228.
"That's who good that I hit the ball," Johnson, a former member at the Highland CC and now at the Ledgemont CC explained of his round which included 11 pars. Other than back-to-back bogeys at the No. 8 and 9 holes on the frontside "Middle" course at Heather Hill, Johnson might have been even lower.
"Oh definitely, it could have been in the mid-60's," Johnson said. He has had four top 10 finishes over the past five AAGA Open's -- taking the No. 8 spot in 2018 at 304, finishing at No. 9 in 2017 at 304, being the runner-up to Davis Chatfield in 2015 at 286 and the No. 3 finisher in 2014 at 294, eight shots off of Congdon's winning pace.
"The greens were a little slow, but I was hitting the ball dead center (at the pin)," Johnson said of his aggressiveness on the course that he grew up on playing. "I had to go after the pins, I knew that I had to if I wanted to get back in it and give myself a chance."
Johnson entered Saturday's second round four shots back of Congdon. He toured the frontside at 1-over-par 37 with six pars and a birdie at No. 3. Then heading onto the North course, Johnson inked birdies on his scorecard at the No. 10, 11, 16 and 18 holes for an eye-popping 3-under-par 32.
As he has been throughout his chase for the AAGA Open title through the years, Congdon was steady. He played the frontside at 1-under-par 35 with birdies at No. 3 and 5. Then he played the backside at 1-over-par 37 with a birdie at No. 13.
In addition to earning the AAGA Open titles in 2014 and 2017, Congdon was the No. 3 finisher last year at 297, the No. 6 finisher in 2016 at 299 and the No. 7 finisher in 2015 at 297.
Seemingly, not out of contention either are a quartet of players at 230 -- Mike Douillette (73 with 13 pars, two birdies), Steve Finocchi (73 with 10 pars, an eagle and two birdies), defending champion Kolby Simmons (74 with six pars, six birdies) and Mike Philipp (71 with 13 pars, three birdies).
