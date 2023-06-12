We have hit the final week of the MIAA athletic calendar, with Final Fours and state championships gearing up statewide in baseball, softball and lacrosse.
Five area teams remain in the hunt for state titles, but first they must get past their semifinal showdowns.
One of those squads is the King Philip Regional High softball team, which squares off with Taunton High for a third time this season in a game that was highly anticipated as soon as the MIAA Division 1 softball bracket was released. The No. 2 Warriors play No. 3 Taunton Wednesday at UMass Dartmouth. First pitch is at 5 p.m.
Backed by power pitching and hitting, both sides went swing for swing with one another in the Hockomock League’s Kelley Rex Division. Taunton earned the first leg up over the Warriors on May 3, winning a 3-1 battle in which Taunton scored early and rode Texas Tech softball commit Sam Lincoln in the circle as she allowed only four hits. On the other end, KP freshman McCoy Walsh fanned 10, but allowed two homers to the Tigers’ Ava Venturelli, a Louisville softball commit.
Walsh and the Warriors got back at Taunton on May 22 as she struck out 17 while allowing just two hits in a 10-inning 1-0 marathon walk-off win to even the season series.
Both Lincoln and Venturelli are the engines that make Taunton go, but the Tigers’ lineup also features three batters with averages over .500. Mia Torres, Bella Bourque and Kaysie DeMoura have combined for 96 hits, 67 RBIs and seven homers. Kyleah Plumb can also beat you at the plate as a formidable hitter batting around .450.
King Philip boasts the powerful bat of Libby Walsh, who crushed two homers to help the Warriors advance on Sunday. With her in the lineup is a deep core of Charlotte Raymond, Liv Petrillo, Ali Gill, Maddie Paschke and Sarah Cullen. The entire Warriors lineup is a threat for extra-bases or a home run, as shown by their 248 runs scored this season.
This rivalry between two highly successful programs has the makings of a potential game of the year across all divisions. Dartmouth will be packed to see two of the best teams in the state battle it out a third time for a little bit more at stake.
Softball: Norton vs. Bishop Stang
Experience, experience, experience. The No. 4 Lancers aren’t short of it this postseason. and have returned the program to winning form with a TVL title this season. Led by Sandy Fairbairn, Sienna Pietrasiewcz, Kam Schuchardt, Bella Vittorini and Campbell Smith, the Lancers can put up runs in bunches and also play very solid defense behind a tandem pitching combo of Vittorini and rising freshman Liana Danubio, who saw action in her eighth grade season.
In fact, four eighth graders were on the roster last postseason for Norton and are now keys to the team in Danubio, Paige Donahue and Avery Tinkham and Lucy Perachio. As mentioned, the team has experience, but has not gone this deep in the postseason since before the COVID-19 pandemic. A 12-game win streak carries Norton into the MIAA Division 3 state semifinals against No. 9 Bishop Fenwick, with little signs of slowing down.
First pitch from UMass Dartmouth is 3 p.m.
Baseball: King Philip vs. St. Mary’s of Lynn
Like its softball counterpart, the No. 3 King Philip Regional High baseball team is stacked with talent. Brendan Sencaj, Matt Kelley, Max Robison and Tommy Martorano have all played influential parts in the repeat success of the reigning MIAA Division 2 state finalist. Last season, the Warriors went all the way to Worcester, but lost in a game where they had chances to tie the game against Milton, coming up a bit short of a championship.
This postseason could be different. Tenth-ranked St. Mary’s has shown it is beatable, but the Spartans have caught fire as of late with only one loss since the turn of May. They narrowly beat Mansfield, which King Philip had on the ropes in early May before the Hornets rallied to win at KP. Another thing that needs to be accounted for is how battle-tested King Philip is in comparison to St. Mary’s, having had to play Division 1 state semifinalists Taunton and Franklin (going a combined 1-3) this season. The Hockomock League is a gauntlet of good baseball, and while the CCL is also pretty good, the Hockomock team could have the edge.
St. Mary’s Tommy Malasca is a workhorse on the mound and strong at the plate. Other names of note for the Spartans include Michael DeMaino, Tad Giardina (walk-off hit in Elite Eight), Josh Doney and Dylan Driscoll. They’re deep, but the Warriors are as well.
First pitch from Haverhill Stadium on Tuesday is at 4 p.m.
Baseball: Seekonk vs. English High
The Warriors of Seekonk have refused to quit this season, walking it off in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals to clinch another state semifinal appearance. During its playoff run, the No. 4 Warriors beat Manchester Essex, the team it fell to in the MIAA Division 4 state final a year ago, and since then, Seekonk has been on a mission to get back there.
A core of Declan Lush, Jaden Arruda, Kevin Crowe and SCC MVP Tyler Kropis has been instrumental in helping the Warriors prove they’re ready to get back there. All were key in last year’s playoff run and have come up big again this postseason, showing experience paired with talent is necessary to thrive at this point of the season.
Seekonk head coach Joe Demelo said the need to play perfect baseball is paramount entering the semifinals against second seed English High, pointing to a potential error in Sunday’s quarterfinal that gave the Warriors a break, but adding that his team is focused and ready to go to battle. The Warriors have what it takes to take down the undefeated Jamacia Plain school, which is coming off a one-run win over Hamilton-Wrentham on Saturday.
First pitch on Tuesday from LeLacheur Park in Lowell is at 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse: Foxboro vs. Newburyport
With a high-powered offense, the Warriors have barreled over teams this year with ease, but were tested by Pentucket Regional in the MIAA Division 3 quarterfinals. Fortunately for it has Foxboro, Val Beigel, who was the difference in a five-goal game that included a game-winning goal with :00.8 left in regulation to punch Foxboro’s ticket into the semifinals.
Beigel is joined by Mya Waryas, (Hockomock League points leader) Paige Curran, Cate Noone and Mary Collins as a midfield and attacking group that shares the wealth and has a high IQ. When on the field together, they know exactly when to speed it up and slow it down, and can run off goals at a rate that puts teams behind by a lot in a span of minutes. The defense for the Warriors is also good, despite often working with a comfortable lead, but is strong enough to force a ground ball and create some magic to set up the play at midfield.
The Warriors trot into the state semifinals as underdogs for perhaps the first time all season, a position Warriors head coach Kath McCullough agrees with and embraces going up against top-ranked Newburyport. This is the farthest any Foxboro girls lacrosse team has ever gone, and they surely do not want the party to stop just yet. The date, locale and time of the game are to be determined.