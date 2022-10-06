2022-09-17-tsc-spt-ahs-bf-fb1
Buy Now

Attleboro High running back Adrian Rivera fights for yardage against a Bishop Feehan High tackler in the Bombardiers’ win earlier this season.

 Dave Demelia/THE SUN CHRONICLE

A clash of Hockomock League, Kelley-Rex division football foes welcomes area fans to Week 5, with Attleboro High hosting King Philip Regional High in a Friday night clash at 7 p.m.

Attleboro has come down to earth a little bit after its 3-0 start, with a 24-0 shutout loss to Milford last Friday humbling the Bombardiers as we reach the midway point of the season.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.