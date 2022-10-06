A clash of Hockomock League, Kelley-Rex division football foes welcomes area fans to Week 5, with Attleboro High hosting King Philip Regional High in a Friday night clash at 7 p.m.
Attleboro has come down to earth a little bit after its 3-0 start, with a 24-0 shutout loss to Milford last Friday humbling the Bombardiers as we reach the midway point of the season.
“We’re in Hockomock play now, and we just made too many mistakes last week,” Attleboro head coach Jim Winters said. “We shot ourselves in the foot too much, did some good things, but shot ourselves in the foot too much. Milford was a good team that capitalized and that’s what happens when you get into our league, there’s no team that’s going to let you get away from making mistakes.
Attleboro comes off a shutout loss where things just didn’t go right against an undefeated Milford. The first big test of the season comes against a King Philip team that is getting a lot of attention as one of the top teams in the state.
Winters said limiting mistakes, missed assignments and turnovers is necessary to make a win happen this week. Last week Attleboro threw three interceptions, essentially handing the game away.
“We had a good week of practice trying to clean up some stuff. KP is one of the top teams in the state and if you give them those opportunities, you’re going to go down pretty quickly,” Winters said. “We know what they want to do, they want to line up and they want to come directly at you. We have to be prepared for that.”
Unbeaten King Philip (4-0) comes off a week where it beat Taunton 26-24, getting help from both sides of the ball.
Will Astorino and Kyle Abbott have become major parts of the rushing offense without Rudy Gately leading things, and expect them to continue to ground and pound for the Warriors. Astorino hauled off for a 70-yard TD early last week and Abbott scored from short later in the game.
In between both scores, Will LaPlante pulled in a pass from Tommy McLeish that was around 40 yards. A diverse offense was backed again by the defense, which prevented a two-point conversion try late in the game to seal a win.
If KP does much of the same as what it’s done the past two weeks then Attleboro could be in for a long night. The Warriors’ secondary is good while the pass rush put Xaverian in a blender two weeks ago and the running game is a balanced mix that some teams would kill to have.
Winters is confident with his deep team of athletes, though, and if there’s anything I’ve learned about Hockomock football, it’s that anything can happen on any given Friday.
North Attleboro (2-1) at Milford (4-0), 7 p.m.
North Attleboro had a game won in hand against Franklin, but was unable to cap a game-winning drive that could’ve put the Rocketeers into field goal range. The Rocketeers have showed signs of being dominant, but have also showed signs of vulnerability in stopping the run and committing penalties.
Milford is undefeated and coming off a big win over Attleboro. Romeo Holland is a standout on defense and offense, and Evan Cornelius under center is one of the best in the Hockomock League. Mike Strachan and company have one of the better teams in the area, and a win against Milford would move them up the ladder when it comes to rankings. They won’t make it easy this week.
Foxboro (1-3) at Stoughton (2-2), 6 p.m.
The Warriors are coming off a win where it matched its season high in points, beating Hopkinton 14-3. Lincoln Moore proved to be the difference-maker, scoring both touchdowns from a few yards out to help bring Foxboro to its first win.
It may not be as easy this week against a Stoughton team that has already beaten Oliver Ames and Norwood. They’re likely to shape up as a mid-pack Hockomock League team. Foxboro could steal a win away from them and make itself a mid-pack contender.
Strong special teams play last week from Sam Carpenter helped make it a long field for Hopkinton, which will be necessary to make Stoughton work hard for a score. Carpenter is a preferred football walk-at the University of Indiana for next year and now not-so-secret weapon for this team.
Strong special teams work, a defense that had two interceptions (Shane Henry) and a rushing attack that can work the clock well will help Foxboro get one step closer to .500.
Mansfield (3-1) at Haverford, Pa., (2-4), 7 p.m.
Mansfield is hitting the road this week, going well across state lines into Pennsylvania.
Haverford is 2-4 and has struggled to put up more than 14 points in each of its four losses, one of which came a week prior in a 25-7 loss to Pennsylvania’s Garnet Valley. Tommy Wright will be a major focal point on the offensive end for the Fords as he’s had several multi-touchdown nights leading into the week and is a well-established leading rusher for them that can also pass.
I’m not quite sure what to expect in this one, but Mansfield battled hard against North Attleboro in its last true test on the field. It’s riding a run of eight straight quarters out-scoring opponents 84-0. Not sure if it will hold up this week, but it could. Connor Zukowski and company cook out in the sticks of Big 10 country.
Norton (0-3) at Medway (0-4), 6:15 p.m.
Someone is walking away with a win Friday night, so why not bet the house on Norton? With point differential slowly growing in its favor and an extra week of rest of prep, things have seemingly been trending in the right direction for the Lancers. Last Friday, Norton had its game tied at 7-7 at half last time out but East Bridgewater broke away late. A Jake Ogilvie pass to Ethan Rodriguez was the lone touchdown of the game for Norton, and so far the only this season.
A midseason win from the Lancers could spark some new life into the team, and I know they’ll be coming out on Friday thinking the same thing.
Bourne (1-3) at Seekonk (2-2), 6:30 p.m.
Seekonk hosts Bourne in its quest to snap a two-game skid where, for lack of a better phrase, were just out-gunned in both losses. A mixed rushing attack returns this week and will be led by QB-RB hybrid Jaden Arruda, who is coming off a game where he passed for 159 yards and a score and rushed for 54 yards and three scores.
Arruda found Kevin Crowe for four of his 12 passes for 109 yards and the score as well. The connection has been one of the better ones on the team and it’ll continue this week. Joey Nolan will also look to bounce back from a tough week on offense and the defense will look to keep 20 points of less on the board for the first time since the season opener. This could be a fun one.
Dighton-Rehoboth (1-3) at Old Rochester Regional (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
Dighton-Rehoboth has struggled this season, but there’s still time to get back on track and finish the season strong. A poor performance last week, where they trailed 20-0 at the half and lost 35-0, saw them put up just 117 yards on 33 rushing attempts while the passing game was 0-for-5.
ORR capitalized off turnovers last week with 14 points coming off them, so protecting the ball is a must for the Falcons. Jacksen Martin rushed for a pair of scores on 83 yards and was another difference-maker. Limit the turnovers and the run is obviously easier said than donem but if D-R comes out and does at least one of the two, the Falcons can keep the game within reach. If the offense shows up and is ready, then they could be in a spot to win when the clock hits 0:00.