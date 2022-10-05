The Bishop Feehan football team will be in search of its second win of the season Thursday night under the lights of McGrath Stadium, hosting Catholic Central League foe Arlington Catholic (2-2).

An elusive Thursday Night Football game on “ESPN The Ocho,” joked Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell, has seen the Shamrocks (1-3) condensing a full week of work into a five-day stretch to ensure they’re ready for the Cougars, who are 1-2 in league play compared to Feehan’s 1-1 record.

