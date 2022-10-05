The Bishop Feehan football team will be in search of its second win of the season Thursday night under the lights of McGrath Stadium, hosting Catholic Central League foe Arlington Catholic (2-2).
An elusive Thursday Night Football game on “ESPN The Ocho,” joked Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell, has seen the Shamrocks (1-3) condensing a full week of work into a five-day stretch to ensure they’re ready for the Cougars, who are 1-2 in league play compared to Feehan’s 1-1 record.
One of the challenges Feehan has faced this week is condensing special-teams work.
“I’ve been in these situations before, and I think the biggest challenge is condensing your special-teams (practice) into two days,” Pinabell said. “Typically we spend about 20 minutes of practice on special teams and we go through two of them a day. This week we had to go through three of them on Monday and Tuesday with (Wednesday) being a walk-through. That was a bit of a challenge.”
On the other hand, defensive work has been adjusted to focus on Arlington Catholic’s pass-first offense led by Isaiah Osgood at quarterback.
“We had to make a couple of adjustments this week because (the Cougars) are very much a spread trips and empty team,” Pinabell said. “Seventy-five percent of their plays are pass. We had to put a few things in, but honestly it’s been business as usual. It wasn’t like we had longer practices. We just do what we do with one less day.”
Osgood is a Lamar Jackson-type of quarterback at the high-school level, where he is simultaneously the team leader in rushing yards (337) and passing yards (881) according to MaxPreps totals. He’s thrown for 10 scores, rushed in six and has more total yardage than everyone else on offense for the Cougars at 1,258-934. He’s good, clearly, and Feehan knows it.
The key to limiting him is to keep him around the hash marks, and mitigate what will likely be a heavy dose of quarterback sweeps and draws where his number his called. Shamrock defensive players Case Mankins, Reid Clemente, Dante Bruschi and Shane Evans will be busy trying to stop him in blocking the run gaps, with the secondary trying to play ball hawk after a solid week of practice.
“Their quarterback, Isaiah Osgood, is a very, very talented football player,” Pinabell said. “He was a starter last year and can really hurt you with his legs. One of the things we stressed this week is we have to keep him in the pocket. He’s at his best when he’s outside the pocket making broken plays. I expect they’re going to run the ball with him. ... We’re going to try and get pressure on him, but we have to be careful how we get the pressure on him.”
Pinabell also pointed to receiver Malikai McClure as a key part of their offense and a big-play target. McClure leads the team in receptions (17), has three scores to his name and is averaging 13.6 yards per catch.
“They’ve got a good receiver in Malikai McClure. He’s their number-one,” Pinabell said. “They move the ball around, they’ll put him in different formations. ... The biggest thing, looking at the films we got, every touchdown they got was over 40 yards. They are living off chunk plays and we have to limit the chunk plays.”
Feehan is coming off a week where it had some good yardage in its own right, with Nick Yanchuk racking up 170 yards on 11 carries, four of which went for scores. Feehan only had one pass for 11 yards as the offense continues to show its strength on the ground through Yanchuk, Bruschi and David Quinn.
“Nick really makes our offense much more diverse. One of his strengths is he doesn’t go down on the first hit,” Pinabell said. “I think this week, for us a big goal is we need to establish long drives. We’ve got to keep their offense off the field and we have to do a good job handling their nose tackle. They’re going to give us probably a 5-3 look and we need to do a good job of establishing the run game and eating the clock. I think that’s going to be a big key.”
Kickoff comes at 6 p.m. in Attleboro.
