The deepest that any area high school girls basketball team went last season was Bishop Feehan with a Division 1 Elite Eight appearance as the No. 5 seed.
But the Shamrocks will have to take a new road back to the postseason with a couple of key missing parts as several area girls squads tip off on Thursday.
Bishop Feehan, which went 21-3 last season and reached the Division 1 state quarterfinals. will be without the 6-foot presence of Camryn Fauria, one of the best post players in the area who could shoot at all levels and out-rebound most players. The Shamrocks will also be looking to fill the void left by former Sun Chronicle All-Star Lydia Mordarski.
On the plus side, Mary Daley, Olivia Franciscus and Sam Reale return with varsity experience. Losing both Fauria and Mordarski hurts, but at the rate that Bishop Feehan churns out athletes, there should be no issue with the reload — and it will start with Daley, Franciscus and Reale.
Attleboro
The Bombardiers have lost two seniors from last year who were the big facilitators on offense and stoppers on defense. Meghan Gordon’s and Lindsey Perry’s absences are huge voids for Attleboro, but in steps Lily Routhier, Sarah Maher and Rylie Camacho as part of the next crop of seniors who can make a difference. Attleboro will certainly look different this season with just two current seniors seeing varsity time a year ago, but coach Bri Bracken had no issue getting her girls to buy in on short notice last season.
It could take a little bit for the Bombardiers to get going but they could again find themselves battling in the upper half of the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division.
Foxboro
Foxboro’s season is one that is set up for success, getting both Kailey Sullivan and Camryn Collins back for another season. The pair were co-MVP’s for the Warriors a year ago, with Sullivan scoring 15.1 per game and Collins scoring 13.4 per game. A difficult tandem that is now a sophomore-junior (respectively) duo, their ceiling is growing and they’re only getting better. They don’t have the benefit of Hannah Blake under the basket anymore, so it’ll be next girl up as a center/forward hybrid. They were both in the top-10 of the Hockomock for scoring a year ago. To think they won’t be back in that spot again would be a crime.
Mansfield
Similar to Foxboro, Mansfield has two big names coming back into the fray and will be instrumental to the team’s success year. Abby Wager comes back as one of the top seniors in the area and is joined by Kara Santos. Wager’s two-way ability makes her a nightmare for defenders, and allows coach Heather McPherson to use her in multiple spots. Santos is an under-the-basket type that cleans up messes, a big asset for teams that like to shoot like Mansfield. The Hornets lost three seniors last season and bring in a senior class that isn’t lacking in numbers. The Wager-Santos duo should lead again, and Bridget Hanley will also be in the mix as reliable support.
Norton
The Lancers are another team in the area that will see the benefit of two Sun Chronicle All-Stars returning in Emma Cochrane and Taryn Fierri. Cochrane led the team in scoring with 254 points and Fierri led in assists (73) and steals (83), both of which were game changers on both ends of the floor. Utilizing both of them will keep Norton going, along with Kate Andy. Norton should be in the mix for a TVL title when it comes down to the end of the season in a few months and could sneakily be one of the better teams in the area.
King Philip
The Warriors bid farewell to post player Olivia LaFond last season, a double-double caliber player who could score from all levels. She had Emily Sawyer with her and Sawyer will now take over as a towering presence underneath the basket. The 6-3 center averaged a double-double as part of KP’s clean-up crew underneath last season, but the Warriors will need more than just her to pull out wins. Jackie Bonner, Leah Santoro and Olivia Ali are three other seniors returning as well. The Warriors will be fine as long as they have a serviceable guard to take the game away from the post.
Dighton-Rehoboth
The Falcons will benefit from the return of Ella Damon, a junior captain who cracked The Sun Chronicle All-Star list. The No. 2 scorer in the South Coast Conference from last year returns as a senior and will be back in the conversation as league MVP. The Falcons narrowly made the MIAA tourney last year, earning its 10th win with two games left on the schedule, but the Falcons will need more as a whole to get back there. Lucy Latour will also be in the mix as a lengthy player to take the pressure off Damon.
North Attleboro
Summer Doherty graduated in the spring, and the former Rocketeer was a heavy part of Nikki Lima’s team when it came to doing whatever was needed. Six other seniors left the team due to graduation as well, so North will be looking to reload the team this winter. Emma Hanwell and Ava McKeon will lead the group this winter after time on the varsity roster a year ago. North will have a few athletes along with Hanwell and McKeon and will be looking to build off a year where they had just four wins.
Seekonk
Seekonk was led last year by Kate Leinson, a four-year varsity stalwart who paced the Warriors whenever she was on the floor. Now without her, it’s Ally Dantas and Bella Rosa who share the captaincy and leadership roles. Alexcya Barber is also an athletic option for the Warriors as they look to get back into the tourney after missing it by one win last year.
Tri-County
The Cougars narrowly missed the MIAA tourney to end last season, losing three straight games by 10 points or less to come up short of the postseason by two wins. Juniors Amy Freitas, Emmaline Lafleur and Noelle Kennedy come back to the program to try and elevate the team to a postseason berth. Meg O’Shaughnessy will also hit the floor again with Riley Denele.