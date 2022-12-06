BFHS_Con Carl BKG
Buy Now

Bishop Feehan High’s Mary Daley returns from last season’s MIAA Div. 1 tourney quarterfinalist squad to anchor the Shamrocks this season.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The deepest that any area high school girls basketball team went last season was Bishop Feehan with a Division 1 Elite Eight appearance as the No. 5 seed.

But the Shamrocks will have to take a new road back to the postseason with a couple of key missing parts as several area girls squads tip off on Thursday.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.