With the MIAA Super Bowls looming ever nearer on the horizon, 16 high school football teams remain standing in the postseason, where all state semifinal games now move to neutral sites, from the top down.
This week, No. 15 seed Bishop Feehan High faces nearby No. 2 seed King Philip Regional High at Mansfield High Friday night for a shot at the Division 2 Super Bowl.
The match-up brings together possibly two of the best rushing offenses in Eastern Mass. for the first time since they last played each other in 1992. The Shamrocks boast a combination of accomplished backs, with Nick Yanchuk leading the charge.
On the other side, King Philip has an equally impressive group that has been led by Kyle Abbott, Noah Minkwitz and Aiden Astorino for part of the season. King Philip added another weapon in Rudy Gately, who returned from a lower-body injury that had KP head coach Brian Lee doubting his return at any point this season. With Gately back, albeit on a touch-and-go basis and not “100%” according to Lee, he adds a new ripple to both the offense and defense for KP.
“We were able to use Rudy in some key moments in the game last week and it was a big help to us,” Lee said. “As a fan, it’s nice to see a kid playing with his buddies. As a coach, it’s nice to have another weapon and some of the things we want to do. He’s still got some rust on him and we want to be protective.”
Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell pointed out that being physical is a must against a good KP offensive line. On top of that, the Warriors have quarterback Tommy McLeish, along with an abundance of weapons.
“I reminded our kids of needing to be physical this week,” Pinabell said. “They have a tremendous offensive line, but they’re solid across the front. Astorino is a heck of a ballplayer on both sides of the ball, and getting Gately back is huge for them. He’s a slippery back who’s got great field vision. For us, it’s a matter of sound fundamental defense, that’s the biggest message.”
Pinabell was named the New England Patriots head coach of the week following last week’s 48-6 win over Reading Memorial. Former Patriots great Andre Tippett presented the program a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Patriots Foundation in honor of Pinabell. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show “Patriots All Access,” which airs on Friday night at 7 on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately afterwards on Patriots.com.
Even with their accolades and honors, the Shamrocks have remained on track and focused as usual this week.
“I continue to say it and we live it, we have the ‘one way’ mantra,” Pinabell said. “The way we prepare for Arlington Catholic is the way we prepare for KP. We just believe the process we do every week is the say we go about things. We don’t get too high, we don’t get too low. I have told the boys to enjoy the moment, because they should, but I think we’re going into the game with a good state of mind and level head against arguably one of the best teams year in and year out in southeastern Massachusetts.”
For King Philip, this week’s defensive prep has been about containing potential big plays for Feehan. However, a big, senior-laden offensive line that make the Warriors’ rushing game so good is a hard thing to replicate in practice.
“It’s very hard to replicate when you have an offensive line that’s all seniors, all big and well-coached,” Lee said. “It’s more about just trying to think about we’re going to do to slow that down. Trying to contain those runs when someone has almost 700 yards over the last two games, you have your work cut out for you. It’s hard to get somebody in the scout group who will give you that look.”
Feehan, meanwhile, looks to continue its success up front with a strong and veteran offensive line aiming to bring Bishop Feehan back to a Super Bowl for the first time since 2012 and keep King Philip out of one after they qualified a year ago.
Both are very similar teams on paper and Pinabell said he has a tremendous amount of admiration for Lee’s football philosophy and how he keeps his team a repeat contender.
“From afar, never having played Brian head to head, I’ve had a great admiration for him and his program and what they do,” Pinabell said. “I like to believe we’re similar, but at this point for, us it’s about taking care of us. I’ve got a tremendous amount of admiration for them over there. They’re always in the mix.”
Two well-known and similar rushing games with other players who can keep you honest on offense meet defenses that are well prepared for what’s to come. At the end of the day, it might come down to which team can rack up more rushing yards. That’s what makes makes this a must-watch.
The game will be streamed on NFHS Network. North TV’s Mark Farinella and Jake Levin will call the game.
North Attleboro vs. Wakefield Memorial, 6:30 p.m. at Milford
Roll Big Red. Division 3 No. 2 North Attleboro’s rushing attack looks to roll through Milford, the third and final location announced for this Final Four game, against a No. 6 Wakefield Memorial team that has not seen a squad as hot as North Attleboro. On the flip side, North Attleboro has seen a team that is operating on all cylinders — knocking off previously undefeated King Philip earlier this year. The Rocketeers, as head coach Mike Strachan and I will continue to say, are battle tested. This week shouldn’t be any different.
Running backs Nate Shultz and Greg Berthiuame will resume their roles as primary points in the offense, with quarterback Chase Frisoli again returning as the play-caller. Last week, North’s offense ran wild in the rain over previously undefeated Billerica Memorial, and looks to continue its success against Wakefield Memorial, another undefeated contender.
Wakefield Memorial is coming off a win over Plymouth South in a battle of unbeatens. In the end, Wakefield Memorial proved to be too much as the Warriors’ Nathan Delgado ran for 150 yards and quarterback Javin Willis went 10-for-15 for 150 yards, along with 48 yards rushing and a TD. The Warriors’ defense was the difference in the win, stopping two goal-to-go drives to keep the score in their favor. A strong defense is nothing North hasn’t seen before, in fact, a defense worthy of a state semifinal spot is half of the Sun Chronicle area’s remaining teams this postseason.
Did I say battle-tested already? Of course the Rocketeers are ready, and with the defense last week holding JT Green and company to under 100 yards of offense, the confidence and momentum is all in its favor. There’s no other reason to think otherwise for a team that has been here and done it before. North will look to return to the Division 3 Super Bowl after last year’s loss angry and ready for revenge.
The game will be broadcast on NAFHS Network, with North TV’s own Peter Gay, Ethan Hamilton and Del Malloy on the call.
Foxboro vs. Grafton, 11 a.m. at Bellingham (Saturday)
The Warriors have been in this spot before, last year in fact. At this time of the year, playoff experience matters more than rankings even, with 27 players from last year’s Foxboro team now graduated. Foxboro takes on No. 2 Grafton, which that has blown out nearly every opponent this season. On offense the Gators look to be balanced with quarterback Casey Jordan (12 touchdowns, five interceptions) and running back Tyson Thomas (938 yards, eight touchdowns) supplying much of the offense.
Foxboro, however, touts a group of players that can certainly hold their own. Lincoln Moore (six total touchdowns) has been a key to the rushing attack with Nolan Gordon (two touchdowns) working as a receiver for quarterback Mike Marcucella (six passing scores). On defense, the Warriors are stout and have held some of their best opponents to low scores to play a key in Foxboro’s four-game winning streak.
Defensively the Gators have plenty of stoppers, but Nick St. George leads the way in tackles with 156, averaging 15.6 per game, and leads Grafton in sacks with five of the team’s 25 total. He’s also got three pass deflections and two caused fumbles. A probably all-state talent is paired with Liam Donagher (six interceptions), Cooper Berbue (100 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions) and eight other usual suspects who have helped opponents score at most 21 points this season.
Foxboro’s road to a state final gets tougher this weekend against a diverse offense, and a defense that is equally as diverse. Foxboro’s balanced group will be ready for it in hopes of returning to to a Super Bowl for the first time ome kids on the team were in diapers — 2006.