The Bishop Feehan High football team, coming off a much-needed second straight win last week, is gearing up for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, hosting Cardinal Spellman in Catholic Central League action.
The Shamrocks (2-3) routed Arlington Catholic 65-19 to pull within a game of .500 as they ran wild on the ground, with Nick Yanchuk posting a 279-yard night on just 18 carries — five of which ended in touchdowns.
The Shamrocks had 27 minutes of possession, about seven more than Arlington Catholic, continuing head coach Bryan Pinabell’s emphasis of maintaining long drives and keeping opposing offenses off the field.
This week has been all about keeping that momentum and improving the offense with the Shamrocks now winners of two in a row.
“For us, we just added a couple of wrinkles into the rushing game and continue to lean into our offensive line,” Pinabell said. “We’re getting better and better every week and Nick is getting better and better every week. We also have to be able to throw the football, and that’s something we worked on this week, trying to able to throw the football effectively because at some point we’re going to need that and I think it could be this week.”
This week brings a new challenge though, along with a Cardinal Spellman team that is 2-2 and has been in the midst of headlines both locally and nationally over its head coach stepping down from the position due to parental harassment.
Kahn Chace, the Cardinals’ head coach for the past two seasons, was pushed out of the position by parents who had harassed him to the point where he asked his wife and daughter not to show up to games. He resigned following last Thursday’s 34-3 loss to Bishop Fenwick 34-3. Pinabell did not wish to comment on Case’s resignation, saying his focus has been on Saturday’s game and not on drawing attention to Spellman’s situation.
Spellman has not been playing poorly, despite being ranked the No. 19 team in MIAA’s Division 6 and suffering its big loss a week ago. The Cardinals have picked up two wins, one of which was in league play over Cathedral. While not entirely out of the playoff hunt, the Cardinals still have ample opportunity to get comfortably over .500.
Spellman is led by quarterback Jack Duffy, a dual-threat type who Pinabell likened to a Tim Tebow-type in a shotgun wing-T offense that has been a big part of Spellman’s success.
“Their quarterback is a very good player. He likes to roll out and throw flood routes,” Pinabell said. “Quarterback counters, iso, sweeps. He’s not as dynamic as (Isaiah Osgood from Arlington Catholic) where he won’t break one, but he’ll give you five hard yards. He’s kind of a fullback type, a physical runner who can throw the ball well too.”
Pinabell said the scheme presented by Spellman takes the shape of an altered wing-T, with Duffy instead working out of the shotgun instead of under center. Seeing a dynamic Osgood from Arlington Catholic that liked to run a week prior was a good set up for this week, despite some slight differences in styles between Osgood and Duffy.
“They run a lot of what I consider to be wing-T formations, but they do it all out of the shotgun,” Pinabell said. “They’re going to run jet, trap, wing back counter, so I’d consider it a spread wing-T. Osgood was a much different player, a speed guy who could throw a deep ball. (Duffy) is going to be a Tebow type that’s going to run hard between the tackles and throw the play action. He makes good decisions, they’re similar of what they can do, but they have different styles.”
With still time left on the schedule to make a playoff push, the Shamrocks sit at No. 16 in the Div. 2, still in the mix but needing to make up ground.
“We stay this every week — they’re the next step, and if we don’t get over this step we won’t get to the next step,” Pinabell said. “We’re sitting at No. 16, if we don’t play well Saturday we can drop a few stops and be out of contention. We don’t have much room for error. We put ourselves in a bind early in the season, so we really have to maintain focus on how we’re playing. It’s all about this week and getting over the next hurdle.
“We definitely have some momentum. The vibe in the building is really good.”
