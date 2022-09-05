Rangers Red Sox Baseball
Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas runs for a putout after fielding a ground ball in his major league debut at Fenway Park Sunday against the Texas Rangers.

 Paul Connors / the associated press

The Triston Casas era is here.

Casas went 1-for-4 in his highly anticipated MLB debut on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, driving the ball to the warning track as his loudest moment. A single from the No. 6 spot in the batting order was his lone hit.

