The Triston Casas era is here.
Casas went 1-for-4 in his highly anticipated MLB debut on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, driving the ball to the warning track as his loudest moment. A single from the No. 6 spot in the batting order was his lone hit.
The No. 26 prospect is not the first Top-100 prospect (according to MLB.com) to make a debut for the Red Sox this year. Brayan Bello (No. 37) did so on July 6, but the Casas promotion has a different feeling than others.
Many top prospects for teams have come up and shown an immediate impact for their club and the expectation for Casas to do the same is no different. Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson (No. 2) homered in his debut, Arizona’s Corbin Carroll (No. 3) posted one of the fastest sprint speeds around the bases in his first week in the bigs and the Mets’ Bret Baty (No. 19) had a four-game hit streak to begin his career — including a towering homer against the Braves in New York.
Now it’s time for the Red Sox prospect to breathe some new life into a team that has fallen to 14.5 games out of first place in the AL East.
With Bobby Dalbec having a season-long struggle at the plate, the desire for Casas to arrive in Boston has been a demand from fans for months. It’s warranted, though. In 72 games in Triple-A Worcester this season, Casas was hitting .272 with 20 doubles, 11 homers, 38 RBI and 45 runs scored. He’s fully recovered from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined a portion of the summer as well.
So now that he’s here, what can we expect?
For starters, expect the laid-back 22-year old to not change for anyone.
Ahead of his first start on Sunday Casas spent pre-game out in left field doing his stretches shirtless, unbothered by the significance of the day for him and what it could mean for the future of a spiraling Red Sox team.
It’s his normal pre-game routine. Something he’s done every game, and something he’ll likely continue to do every game, but it did turn some heads when his new teammates caught a glimpse of the new guy acting as if he’s been here before.
According to Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal, a player saw Casas’ routine and said “Are you (expletive) kidding me?” A true Boston welcome, if I’ve ever seen one.
On top of the Sox’ amenities, which he said he thoroughly plans on taking advantage of, the biggest part of Boston that may play into Casas’ success and routine is Fenway Park itself. The short right field foul pole and Green Monster and left field look to play favorably into the all-fields hitter, who is in line to play almost every day according to manager Alex Cora.
It’s been a long time since the Red Sox have called up a first baseman prospect with high expectations. Should Casas follow the projections, he’ll fit into the first base spot perfectly and will be nestled into the heart of the order as a 30 double-20 homer bat that may hover around .260 when it comes to batting average. He also has 12-year vet Eric Hosmer, a player he has trained with for years and went to the same high school as him, to be a mentor.
It may take a little while for his bat to adjust to Major League Level pitching, so a high K rate may be present through the first few weeks. Casas did have a 21.5% K rate in AAA this year, the highest for him since he was in low levels back in 2019, so it’ll be something to monitor.
But even with his pitfalls it’s hard to not be excited and hopeful. He won’t be Lars Anderson, the last high-profile first base prospect for the Red Sox that draws comparison to his physical size (Casas is 6-4, 252 pounds). The Red Sox have repeatedly assured that he is in the future plans for the team so the plan is likely to be patient on him for the next few weeks.
And since the Red Sox aren’t exactly competitive right now, it’s best to just enjoy the show and watch Casas etch himself into what will be a prosperous future in Boston.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.