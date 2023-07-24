The 2023 MLB trade deadline is approaching, and as has been for the past few weeks, the stove is on a low boil.
But things are shaping up to kick up a notch very soon.
The talk of Major League Baseball is the fate of the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, the generational two-way player who has taken baseball and made it his playground since his arrival in 2018. His $30 million dollar, one-year contract is a bargain of a contract for a player of his magnitude — and as someone who is paired with another generational talent in Mike Trout, the Angels have all the tools to be a front-runner in the American League West Division.
The thing is, they’re not. The Angels were 51-49 as of Monday, eight games out of the division-leading Texas Rangers and are on the outside looking in for a wild-card spot. The Angels could go either way with their moves at the deadline, much like the Red Sox, and signs may be pointing to Los Angeles selling assets to build for the future.
So what does that mean for Ohtani?
The market for Ohtani is hot — like surface-of-the-sun hot. Every team is in on him, and the Angels, if they’re smart, should look to make a move for him if they expect to get anything out of his presence. The situation is similar to one the Red Sox were in with Xander Bogaerts this past winter where his departure in free agency does nothing for the team he’s leaving, but could benefit both sides should there be a trade.
It’s no secret the Red Sox are in dire need of some pitching help. The Sox are about league average in team ERA (4.33), strikeouts (863) and are a tick above average in runs allowed per game (4.84). Hitting has been superb, ranking fifth in the league in runs per game (5.04) and third in average (.265). If Ohtani is on the block, the Sox would be right there in the front of the line with all the right things the Angels would be looking for to make something happen.
The Sox would need to give up not just a lot, but more than you’d want to give up in a conventional trade for a superstar. The names Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke, Ceddanne Rafaela, Bryan Mata all would be included, and even established big-leaguers like Trevor Story could be added.
The Chaim Bloom Experience has seen plenty of moves that caused a stir in Red Sox Nation but turned out to be brilliant. The signing of Masataka Yoshida, one that rival executives called a massive overpay, has Yoshida atop most rookie batting leaders. The Mookie Betts trade has worked out well for both sides, J.D. Martinez’s departure is one that nobody cares about now and Kyle Schwarber has the lowest batting average in baseball among qualified hitters. Bloom has rebuilt the Sox into a mid-market brand that is waiting for the right time to spend.
Is now the time?
As mentioned, the Red Sox would have to mortgage a good chunk of their minor league pool to make something happen. Mayer (MLB No. 3 prospect) and Yorke (MLB No. 84), a minor league middle-infield tandem that could be inseparable at the big-league level, would be the cornerstone of this hypothetical trade. Roman Anthony (MLB No. 97) has flown up prospect rankings as a high-projection outfielder, and would join them in the trade. Mata, the highest-ranked Red Sox pitching prospect, would go to Los Angeles as a pitcher who projects to be a mid-rotation arm with a blistering fastball.
For good measure I would add Triston Casas and James Paxton. Casas has the tools to be an above-average hitter and has come on in his last five games, only adding to his potential trade stock. James Paxton has effectively been the best Red Sox starter all season. Both are instant starters in Los Angeles, and Mayer, Yorke and Mata are ready for the show next season. The move would give LA a plug-and-place pitcher, a future middle infielder, a first baseman, a rotation piece for the future and an outfielder with high projections.
It’s all speculation though; only the Angels can dictate the current market for Ohtani — and that’s if they want to do something before rolling the dice on his potential free agency. His estimated free-agency deal is pointing toward the first billion-dollar deal in baseball history and would lock him up with his next team for life.
But will a trade happen? Personally, I lean toward no. A trade of Ohtani would effectively sign the pink slip for Angels general manager Perry Minasian, regardless of the return. Ohtani's departure as a free agent would also put his job in jeopardy.
The Angels should be committed to making something work, and if the Red Sox were serious about being perennial contenders again, this is a necessary move to make with the trade deadline of Aug. 1 looming ever closer.
Also reportedly on the market is starting pitcher Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox. Teams that have expressed interest in the right-hander are the Houston Astros, but the White Sox have made it known the 27-year-old is “nearly untouchable.” Houston has also expressed interest in the Chicago Cubs’ Marcus Stroman, which is the more likely Plan-B acquisition for the Astros.
Also reportedly in on Stroman are the Tampa Bay Rays, a team currently embroiled in the AL East race with the Baltimore Orioles. With the Rays boasting four players in MLB’s Top 100 prospect list, Tampa could put together a trade that would benefit both sides.
Another pitcher on the market is the New York Mets’ Justin Verlander. The Mets, performing well under expectations once again, may be open to off-loading big contracts, and Verlander fits the bill. With the Giants just outside of the NL West race, the veteran arm may be exactly what they need, but they’ll need the blessing of Verlander waiving a no-trade clause, and will need to inherit over $86 million from his contract to make it work.
Other teams exploring moves are the Pittsburgh Pirates, with All-Star closer David Bednar; the Cincinnati Reds, with second baseman Jonathan India; and the Cubs, with outfielder Cody Bellinger.
The Red Sox, a “borderline buyer,” have also had the names Enrique Hernandez, Adam Duvall and Paxton floated around in trade rumors. The Red Sox have yet to make a trade of note with the deadline approaching, but landing Ohtani would certainly mark Bloom’s biggest deal so far.