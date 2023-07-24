Pirates Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, who leads the majors with 36 home runs this season, is the center of trade speculation around the league as an impending free agent after this season.

 Mark J. Terrill / The Associated Press

The 2023 MLB trade deadline is approaching, and as has been for the past few weeks, the stove is on a low boil.

But things are shaping up to kick up a notch very soon.

