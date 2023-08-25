Patriots Titans Football

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe has the ball stripped by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry Friday night in Nashville, Tenn.

 Wade Payne / The Associated Press

Friday night marked the end of the New England Patriots’ preseason schedule, and for many on the team, the end of their brief NFL careers.

The Patriots finished the preseason 1-2 after a lackluster 23-7 road loss to the Tennessee Titans, but the final score was irrelevant. The main focus of the game was that those Patriots still on the bubble to make next Tuesday’s cutdown to the official 53-man roster for the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles had one last chance to make their case to stick.

