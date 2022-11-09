Another week, another run of high school football games, except this week, “Friday Night Lights” comes early for some area teams which will see non-playoff action on Thursday night.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High and Norton High square off, bringing a close to a season where both sides wanted more from their seasons, but have battled through early inexperience and injuries that the season brought.
Norton is coming off its first win of the season, where the Lancers went down the field and scored on the first three drives in a 21-11 win over Sharon last Saturday. Norton then held on the rest of the way for a big confidence builder, one that showed the message and what the Lancers are building toward is working.
This week should be another challenge, but one the Lancers haven’t seen before in Dighton-Rehoboth, which is coming off a near-win over Greater New Bedford on Oct. 28. It was the closest margin of defeat this season for the Falcons. All of their other losses have come by three scores or more.
This week could be a different story in a tale of two struggling teams looking to hit a high note. I’d expect both sides to leave it all out on the field at Norton High’s brand new Adams Turf Field Thursday at 7 p.m.
Attleboro at Weymouth, 6 p.m.
Like Seekonk, the Bombardiers were a playoff team until they were bounced by No. 7 St. John’s Prep. The No. 10 team in Division 1, Attleboro turns its focus to Weymouth, the No. 16 team in Division 1 that was bounced out of the postseason by Franklin.
Weymouth has struggled to win on the road under coach TJ Byrne over the past four years, only winning twice away from home during that time. Whether the historical struggles continue Thursday night remain to be determined, but Attleboro should feel miffed they were blown out in the first round to make them losers of three straight. If the Bombardiers can get the monkey off their back and enter their Thanksgiving game against North Attleobro they’ll feel pretty good entering the holiday week.
Bellingham at Seekonk, 6:30 p.m.
Seekonk is just like every other non-playoff team — looking to make a couple closing statements. The Warriors have bought into head coach Jason Azulay this season and get a chance to show it against Bellingham. The Warriors made the MIAA Div. 6 postseason, but were rocked by No. 2 Rockland in the opening round, losing 48-22 in a game where Seekonk was just outplayed by a state final-quality team.
Seekonk’s finest won’t go out quietly on Thursday. Bellingham has won three games by one score, and has lost a few by multiple, so if the Warriors can get ahead and win a turnover battle, expect Jaden Arruda, Biniyam Ribeiro and Josh Troiano (along with everyone else) to go home very happy with a win.
