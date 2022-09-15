AHS_FHS Scrimmage
Foxboro High hosted Attleboro High in a football scrimmage match Saturday at Sam Berns Community Field. New AHS head coach Jim WInters. NOTE: NO PLAYERS ARE ID’ED BECAUSE IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE TO DO SO WITHOUGH NUMBERS, ROSTERS, OR NO ONE ON THE SIDE LINE TO ASSIST. THAT’S WHY SCIMMAGES SUCK TO PHOTOGRAPH.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Another week, another crosstown football rivalry for The Sun Chronicle area.

Bishop Feehan (0-1) is still licking its wounds from the week prior, recovering from a 28-6 loss to North Attleboro where the Big Red Machine planted the flag on McGrath Stadium's 50-yard line. As it goes for every week with Bryan Pinabell's Shamrocks, they're looking to wipe the slate clean and focus on this week.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.