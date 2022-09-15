Another week, another crosstown football rivalry for The Sun Chronicle area.
Bishop Feehan (0-1) is still licking its wounds from the week prior, recovering from a 28-6 loss to North Attleboro where the Big Red Machine planted the flag on McGrath Stadium's 50-yard line. As it goes for every week with Bryan Pinabell's Shamrocks, they're looking to wipe the slate clean and focus on this week.
It starts with cross-town rival Attleboro Friday night in the Bombardiers' home opener at Tozier Cassidy Field.
"They've got some really good skill kids," Pinabell said. "Their quarterback (Matt Harvie) is vocal and throws a good deep ball. They execute the spread offense and one of the things we've talked about on our end is setting the edge, making sure we tackle well ins space. It's probably a little bit of a different game from last week where North ran right at us at times. We need to take care of us and avoid the mental errors."
Pinabell expects a highly competitive game. The Shamrocks are coming off a loss where running back Nick Yanchuk tallied 111 yards on 11 carries, scoring once. The passing game combined for just 11 yards on two completions, so Feehan may be looking back to a run-heavy offense where six different ball carriers got a chance. Defensively, the Shamrocks will have a chance to raise its defensive status after collecting four sacks, two pass break-ups and an interception against the Rocketeers.
Attleboro boasts an offense that has Harvie at the helm slinging touchdown passes. His four last week went for 40 yards, 7 yards, 30 yards and 60 yards as he showed his arm strength in full, helping AHS to a 35-6 win over Durfee. The West Coast offense decimated Durfee, but it'll be a different story against Feehan's deep defense.
Winters expects Feehan to not let anything easy past them, and for the Shamrocks to be playing a little angry after the result of last week.
"They're still a big team, very talented," Winters said. "They return a lot of guys from last year. They made some mistakes last week that North capitalized on and I can't expect that (this week.) I'm expecting Feehan to clean up those things and they're going to be angry that they dropped the opener. We're getting a fired-up Feehan team."
Defensively, Attleboro had four tackles for a loss, including a sack, against Durfee. The Bombarders also had a 35-yard interception return for a score in the second half. Pinabell said the movement and buying in for the Bombardiers has been a good one over the last few months, and believes it'll make for a good challenge when the Shamrocks come to town on Friday night.
"They're very well coached, Jim is doing a good job over there," Pinabell said. "He's brought a lot to that team. I think our kids will be ready to play and it's a good environment. We're looking forward to the challenge this week.
Attleboro and Bishop Feehan get going from Attleboro High at 7 p.m.
Mansfield (1-0) vs. North Attleboro (1-0), 7 p.m.
North Attleboro came out swinging last week, dominating the run game while also winning the turnover battle in its win over Bishop Feehan. Mansfield and Mike Redding won't be any easier challenge this Friday for the Rocketeers, especially with Big Red head coach Mike Strachan building something special at his alma mater.
North's ability to move the ball at will last week should certainly put opposing teams on notice. Quarterback Chase Frisoli, Nate Shultz (two rushing touchdowns) and Greg Berthiaume (one rushing score) all had hands in the win on offense and will be integral on Friday. If the defense shows out the same way it did a week ago, the Rocketeers could be one of the more dangerous teams in the area and start out with two big wins.
Mansfield rushed for 216 yards last week (five players averaging 3.5 yards per carry or more), which was something North locked up against Feehan, with the exception of a 98-yard drive that had two big rushing plays. Ground-and-pound was Mansfield's method to success last week and could be this week, but Connor Zukowski (7-for-14, 123 yards) was respectable under center. Knocking off a surging North Attleboro squad might be what the Hornets need to put themselves firmly in the conversation for top teams in the state.
King Philip (1-0) vs. Needham (1-1), 7 p.m.
A shutout win to open the season has started the season on the right foot for King Philip. Rudy Gately's two touchdowns in the first quarter before going down to injury were all the Warriors needed, but the rushing attack continued with Tommy McLeish, Aiden Astorino and Kyle Abbott scoring. Needham's two games have been low-scoring, with a 14-7 win over Newton South opening the season and a 21-6 loss to Natick coming last week. Needham won twice in 2021, but could be on the upswing. A win over King Philip would be a big one, but KP is riding high and not looking to let anything easy by them.
Expect the ground game to be dominant again, even with Gately expected not to return to the field this week. The abundance of playmakers in the aggregate will be too much for Needham.
Foxboro (0-1) vs. Whitman-Hanson (1-0), 7 p.m.
Foxboro did not open the season on the right foot, getting blown out 33-7 on a Friday night where not much went right. The Warriors' only touchdown of the game came from Mike Marcucella finding Nolan Gordon open for a 24-yard touchdown pass in an otherwise forgettable night that has the Warriors trying to reset things this week.
Whitman-Hanson won 18-13 over Pembroke last week, bringing the Panthers halfway to their 2021 season win total already. Whitman didn't score in its game against Foxboro last season, losing 38-0 during a three-game stretch where the Panthers were outscored 97-7. Foxboro definitely won't roll over and let Whitman-Hanson control the game at any point, even with it being in Hanson. They've got too much skill to do so. Whitman won two games toward the end of the season and lost 13 seniors from a year prior. The Panthers may have their hands full.
Dighton-Rehoboth (0-1) vs. Austin Prep (0-0), 6:30 p.m.
Dighton-Rehoboth scored once in its 30-7 loss to Canton, a less than ideal way to open the season. The first score of the game was the Joel DaSilva to Cole Bilodeau connection, but a score and a safety saw the lead swing away from the Falcons.
Two first downs in the second half saw the D-R offense grow stagnant in the loss. That can't be the case against Austin Prep. Falling in a hole is the last thing D-R will be looking to do, and aggressiveness could be high to make sure the Falcons get on the board and hold the lead. Cam Newman led the team in tackles with 10 last week, and will be flying around againm looking to make a difference. A lot will be learned about the Falcons on Friday in regards to where the team stands.
A cleaned-up effort will put D-R back on track this week against Austin Prep, who will look to open the season with its first win.
Norton (0-1) at Canton (1-0), 7 p.m.
Norton's scoreless showing against Bishop Fenwick was a result of poor everything, said head coach Jim Artz. A 7-0 deficit after the first quarter turned into a three-touchdown deficit at the half and swelled to more through the second half.
Jake Ogilvie passed for over 100 yards on eight completions as one of the bright spots for the Lancers, who had two interceptions and three turnovers in total. Protecting the ball is likely the main point of emphasis in practice this week, along with finding any way of moving the ball for a positive gain. Artz is a smart football coach who trusts his guys, but is aware of the pitfalls a week ago.
It was back to the basics this week for the Lancers in practice as they try to refine their craft a little further to gear up for a Canton team that routed Dighton-Rehoboth a week ago.
Seekonk (1-0) at Diman Regional (1-0), 7 p.m.
Seekonk's opener saw it hanging onto a lead in the final minutes, getting a defensive stop to hold onto a 28-20 win over Carver where Joey Nolan scored twice to keep Seekonk in the game.
This week may play favorably into the favor of the Warriors, who take on a Diman Regional team that is coming off four wins and is missing Mayflower Athletic Conference league MVP Jayden Massey, who graduated. A 10-6 win over Case last week is enough to show Diman is not at a loss without him. Diman still rushes hard, racking up 166 yards in the win, and won the turnover battle with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The ground game will likely be Seekonk's best method of putting up points. Jaden Arruda rushed for 61 yards, Nolan had 104 yards, CJ Cabral had 40 yards and Chris Amaral had 25 yards. Seekonk did fumble twice and throw an interception, so ball security is paramount. If Seekonk limits its turnovers to none and has a similar day on defense where the the Warriors had a pick-six, two blocked PATs and two sacks by Blayke Young, they'll be good — but that's tough to replicate.