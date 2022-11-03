The MIAA football playoffs have arrived, with high school teams across the state in the hunt for a Super Bowl appearance, including seven area squads.
Things will kick off with a return back to Community Field in a clash of Hockomock League foes as No. 2 North Attleboro hosts No. 15 Oliver Ames Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
North Attleboro locked itself in as one of the top teams in Division 3 with a convincing win over King Philip last week, ending the Warriors’ undefeated run in front of a packed house at Community Field that led to the student section storming the field. A 53-yard rushing score by Greg Berthiaume with under two minutes to go sealed the win for the Rocketeers, clinching their No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
North Attleboro head coach Mike Strachan is pleased with where his team ended up in the playoffs following a successful 5-2 regular season.
“I’m pretty happy with where we ended up,” Strachan said. “I look back, we had a pretty successful regular season and we played and beat some really great teams. I’m really proud of our guys right now.”
This week, another Hockomock League team comes to town. Strachan calls the Hockomock League the Big Ten of high school football, and the comparison has proven to be close. Nine teams from the league, including all of the teams from the Kelley-Rex Division, qualified for the postseason. Oliver Ames comes out of the Davenport Division, which has Foxboro and Mansfield also making postseason appearances Friday as well, proving OA is as battle-tested as the rest of them and just as ready.
Oliver Ames has lost its last three straight, falling in blowout shutouts to Foxboro (20-0) and Mansfield (35-0). The Tigers’ only wins have come against teams that did not make the postseason, and they haven’t faced a team to North’s standard at this point of the season.
Oliver Ames has Wayne Casey at quarterback with five passing touchdowns. The Tigers also have Hockomock League leader in rushing scores (13) with Chad Silva. They can move the ball, but against a North defense that has been able to hold better teams back it may be tough for them to get going. Strachan has said before winning the turnover battle is crucial in games like this, so if North can protect the ball and not give a free chance to OA, the Tigers may be chasing an early deficit.
“We know them. We played them last year and they’re a good football team,” Strachan said. “They’re a Hockmock League school and they’re very well coached by (Ed DeWitt) and I think we’ve got to bring our best game Friday night. Any time you get a Hockomock League school, they’re battle tested and I think it’s something we’re going to have to build off of from KP and what we’ve done.
“Now we start over,” Strachan added. “This is a goal we set from the beginning of the season, and we’re here now. We’ve got to take it one game at a time.”
The winner will move on to play No. 7 Billerica Memorial or No. 10 Westfield.
No. 10 Attleboro at No. 7 St. John’s Prep, 6 p.m.
The Bombardiers ran hot to open the season before the tough schedule of the Hockomock League brought them back to a .500 record. Still, they turned enough heads to earn a playoff spot in the Division 1 bracket. Like all teams from the Hockomock League, Attleboro has been tested and seen the best of the area — as evidenced by its third-highest opponent ranking among playoff teams in Div. 1.
Can Attleboro play above its 10th seed? St. John’s has four wins against Massachusetts schools that have combined for a record of 4-27, but did romp past Mansfield to open the season, 49-14, for the Hornets’ only loss. Against other playoff-bound teams St. John’s is 0-2, losing to Catholic Memorial and Central Catholic. The road to 0-3 against playoff opponents is possible for St. John’s, and Attleboro needs to protect the ball and be dynamic on both sides of it to make it happen.
No. 15 Westford Academy at No. 2 King Philip, 7 p.m.
King Philip was out-played in its regular season finale against North Attleboro, leading to its first loss. It was a battle of titans, two teams which received a No. 2 ranking in its respective division, and had all the makings of a playoff game last week.
The Warriors’ fifth straight loss to the Rocketeers has to have left King Philip feeling angry. Getting exploited by a league rival will put a spark in you that can carry you through the postseason, and a humbling the week before a playoff game could be what the Warriors needed. KP head coach Brian Lee said they were out-coached and out-played by North, and knows there’s no second chances the rest of the way.
Expect some smashmouth football from the Warriors as they go out and prove they’re still one of the top dogs in Division 2 Friday night.
No. 14 Bishop Feehan at No. 3 Peabody, 7 p.m.
This is a game of intrigue in the Division 2 playoffs. Feehan is riding a resurrected season after starting out 0-3, and has won four straight over playoff teams — including Division 5 No. 6 Bishop Fenwick last week.
The winning culture and “one week at a time” mentality head coach Bryan Pinabell has instilled in the Shamrocks makes Feehan a dangerous No. 14 seed. On the other hand, Peabody is playing superb football and is outscoring opponents 270-62 this season. The crazy point differential has had the Tanners’ closest win come by 21 points, an impressive run considering Peabody has beat only two teams that finished .500 or worse.
With Bishop Feehan’s Nick Yanchuk continuing to put up video game numbers behind one of the best offensive lines in the area, there’s no question if the offense can score. Peabody boats multiple ball carriers that can score and change the game, similar to Feehan, meaning we could see long drives where most plays could be rushes to try and work the clock in the the possessing team’s favor. If Feehan’s defense wins the turnover battle and is able to capitalize with a scoring drive immediately after, it gives Feehan a chance to put pressure on Peabody and force it to make a mistake — which have come few and far between.
No. 9 Welleseley at No. 8 Mansfield, 7 p.m.
When it comes to sports, particularly good teams receive the moniker “wagon,” which means a hot team that is on a roll and can’t be stopped. Mansfield is quite literally “a wagon”, having rolled past opponents by a scoring differential of 194-20 over the last six weeks. This week brings Wellesley into the fray for the Hornets.
Winners of its last six, Mansfield’s seeding may be a little under what its level of play is. A win over Pennsylvania-based school Haverford gained them no points when it came to the power rankings, and they went on to close the season with three wins over under-.500 teams. Its one loss was to North Attleboro in Week 2, which needed overtime to decide a winner. The passing combination of Conner Zukowski to Trevor Foley and Connor Curtis on the ground is one of the best in the Hockomock League, and are a score-at-will group. On the defensive side, everyone is playing at their highest level with confidence. Everything is coming up green for the green and white, and Friday should be no different.
No. 11 Pembroke at No. 5 Foxboro, 7 p.m.
Foxboro earned a playoff bid with wins over Hopkinton, Stoughton,Canton and Oliver Ames, and boasts the third highest opponent ranking among playoff-bound teams in Division 4. Like all coaches repeatedly say in the Hockomock League, each team is battle tested and plays a playoff-caliber team each week and it’s prepped the Warriors perfectly.
The Warriors bounced back from a slow start to the season where they scored 21 points over three losses, but rebounded as winners of four of their last five. Its last loss came in a winable game against North Attleboro where penalties prevented them from advancing the ball down field in the final minute of play. The Warriors can hang, but it’s about limiting turnovers and not giving Pembroke free yards and points to keep a cushion once the Warriors have a lead. The 4-4 record Foxboro does not mean they’re undeserving of a fifth seed, Jack Martinelli’s boys will kick things up a notch once kickoff happens. Don’t count out the Warriors to make a run.
No. 15 Seekonk at No. 2 Rockland, 7 p.m.
Seekonk earned a playoff date at Rockland in Division 6 play, a team that has bulldozed its way to wins or else lost by one score. Seekonk will have its work cut out, facing a team that is unquestionably the best the Warriors have seen all season.
The Warriors routed Joseph Case last week, holding them to 127 total yards while rushing for a collective 300. It was a masterclass on the ground that will need to be replicated against Rockland in order to keep its offense off the field with a clock-draining drive. The Bulldogs have all the weapons to hurt Seekonk, coming off a Division 6 title win last year, and have no desire to slow down in its chance to repeat. Seekonk needs to be perfect in every facet of the game to pull off an upset.
Sharon at Norton, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
In a non-playoff game, Norton hits Week 9 with a home game against Sharon. The Lancers are out of postseason contention, but the games carry weight for the final stretch of the season to build more confidence entering its Thanksgiving game and an eventual Week 10 tilt. If the Lancers can finish strong and end the year on a high note, they can carry that positivity into next fall where they’ll be a year older and more experienced on the gridiron.
Dighton-Rehoboth at Diman Regional, 6:30 p.m.Dighton-Rehobth did not qualify for the postseason, finishing the regular season with a record of 1-6. The Falcons take on Diman, another team who fell under .500, and will be playing with a chance to finish the season on a high note. D-R’s playmakers in Destin Michener, Cole Bilodeau and Cassey Newman will be flying around to try and cap off the year on a high note.