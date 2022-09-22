Welcome to Week 3 of The Sun Chronicle’s high school football season.
The self-proclaimed ‘Game of The Week’ is going to be dangerous King Philip Regional High hosting Xaverian High on Friday night, two teams that crack the top five in a number of rankings throughout the state and are hungry to make a run to a state Super Bowl again.
“This is a program with a lot of history and culture behind it,” King Philip head coach Brian Lee said. “They’re a team that has expectations of success, coaches that have been there a long time and have success — everything from a program stance, you don’t really want to go up against. Good players, good coaches, and an expectation of having success.”
The Warriors are riding one of the area’s more impressive feats this season so far — playing eight consecutive quarters without allowing any points. KP has outscored opponents 77-0 through its first two games. With Rudy Gately sidelined for the foreseeable future with a lower body injury, the Warriors have had to replace him in the aggregate by putting several capable players, such as Will Bubluski on defense along with Aidan Astorino and Kyle Abbot on offense, in his spot.
“Rudy is our dude, and you can’t really replace him,” Lee said. “I’m very pleased with the backs we’ve been able to roll out. Rudy’s been used to being the workhorse. You could give him the ball 40 times and he’d play defense as well. It’s proven to be a lot for them for conditioning and the mental attitude of trying to step up into his shoes. They are shoes that are so big to fill that no one guy can do it.”
Xaverian, one of the top programs in the state year in and year out, is led by Henry Hasselbeck under center slinging the ball like his father, Xaverian alumni and former Seattle Seahawks great Matt Hasselbeck, who doubles as the quarterbacks coach.
The Hawks will trot out their I-formation offense and not shy away from passing deep. Hasslebeck is a dynamic athlete who can also run for a score if needed to keep defenses off-balance, as shown by an 11-yard TD scramble in his Xaverian debut to go with three passing scores for 190 yards. The 17-year-old has generated a considerable amount of attention from Power 5 Division 1 programs, and is also a high-level lacrosse player.
Lee said that putting pressure on Hasselbeck will be a key to success, hoping all facets of the defensive side of the ball will feed off one another and play to strengths.
“He’s athletic and has a big arm,” Lee said. “You have to deal with a lot of things right there. When you’re dealing with a kid like this, he’s not easily flustered, so it’s trying to see if we can get some pressure or help out the d-backs. He does a lot of things well and have to play your best in all areas.”
Lee knows there are going to be tough matchups on the defensive side as well, citing the Hawks’ success at fundamental football.
“Trying to get ready for him, it’s basically telling the kids just physically the 1-on-1 match ups are going to be very tough,” Lee said. “You watch them, it’s not a lot of trickery going on, it’s just they’re very well coached on the fundamentals and they get after it in everything they do. It’s getting the kids to realize they’re going to be scrapping for everything they do for four quarters against some very good talent.”
Kickoff at King Philip Regional High is 7 p.m.
Attleboro at New Bedford
The Bombardiers are flying high and on a 2-0 roll entering Friday night, and the 0-2 New Bedford Whalers might be the next victim on the schedule for Jim Winters and company. After allowing an early touchdown following a turnover last week against Bishop Feehan, Attleboro was dominant, running off 27 unanswered points to defeat its crosstown rival.
The defense showing up as much as it did against Bishop Feehan electrified the Bombardiers. Matt Harvie showed he could connect in the passing game in the season opener and now that the defense showed out and put up a confidence-building week against a state playoff team, Attleboro has all the momentum in its favor. It can’t let off the gas this week against the Whalers though, especially with Milford waiting for them in Week 4. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a crooked number on the board when the clock hits triple zeroes.
Franklin at North Attleboro
There are good teams and then there’s great teams, and it sure feels like what head coach Mike Strachan is doing with the 2-0 Rocketeers is brewing toward something great. A resounding win over Bishop Feehan in the season opener and then a nail-biting win over Mansfield in overtime last week is already enough to build a good resume. This week, the road through the Hockomock League runs sees 2-0 Franklin come to town, another tricky game for North where a turnover battle must be won and the combination of Chase Frisoli under center and Nick Shultz at running back will need to be game-changers. Greg Berthiaume, who made a game-saving stop to prevent Mansfield from scoring, will be all over the place on defense while also acting a change-of-pace ball carrier.
There are so many more notables to name on North, but look for those three to keep being difference makers in skill positions this week. Can’t imagine there are many other things people would want to do than watch both sides play football at Community Field tonight. This will be a great night of football.
Mansfield at Doherty
The Hornets were in the thick of it against North last week, but fell inches short of a game-tying score in overtime to lose 27-21. The fourth-and-1 stop was a tough finish to a great game, but there are plenty of good things to write home about.
Mansfield (1-1) grinded its way into the end zone on a Rocco Srapellini 1-yard score and then came back and exploded with a two-play 67-yard drive to make it a one score game at the time. Mansfield then exploded again on an 89-yard scoring drive that was capped off on a 40-yard score by Connor Curtis, the final in regulation. The Hornets’ offense was explosive and able to move the ball well down field when it needed to, a good sign for the Hornets as they come up against a Doherty team that is winless and allowed 20 points to open the season and 42 last week. The defense may be in line for a good night as well as Doherty has yet to score any points in eight quarters this season.
With how good North looks and how it’s becoming increasingly more likely the Rocketeers are going to contend for a state title, Mansfield holding its own might just prove they’re as good as them. A crushing win over Doherty in Week Three might make that assessment a little more concrete though, and give the Hornets the wind in their sails back as Hockomock League play approaches again.
Foxboro at Plymouth South
It’s been a tough go for Foxboro, with the Warriors now sitting 0-2 with a point differential of 40-7 over their last two games. A young team that’s still looking to replace key seniors from a year prior had Whitman-Hanson within reach last week, but was unable to get much of anything going near the red zone in a 7-0 loss.
Plymouth South is off to an 2-0 start, and the running back tandem of Justin LaChance (three attempts, 88 yards and a score) and Casious Johnson (18 attempts, 118 yards, two scores) will be one of the best running back groups Foxboro will see all season. Plymouth South’s defense is also good, with Declan Davis (two interceptions, one for a score) and Liam Davis (punt return touchdown) both showing off last week. It may be a long night for the Warriors, but the young team could be trending in the right direction if they keep it a game late.
Dighton-Rehoboth at Oliver Ames
Dighton-Rehoboth is coming off a 20-6 win over Austin Prep, correcting things after a season-opening loss to Canton. Joel DaSilva passed for 144 yards on 10 completions and a pair of scores last week, and is showing tremendous upside said head coach Kevin Gousie. The defense also showed out strong, getting multiple tackles for a loss and a 64-yard pick-six from Kevin Gousie Jr. that sealed the game late. A big win to get the Falcons on the board was ground out all four quarters, with D-R striking early in the second and then scoring again with seconds to go to halftime, locking in a lead that was never contested.
The upside for D-R is high. Gousie said there were some things to clean up following the win, but also said they’re up for a challenge against Oliver Ames. OA is coming off a tight loss to Quincy from last week and will be eager to score early and often. If the Falcons can come out, win the turnover battle and play smart football, they should be in line to go home victorious by the end of the game.
Norton at East Bridgewater
Norton has struggled to put points on the board through the first two weeks, getting outscored 63-0 in back-to-back loses. A 1-0 East Bridgewater team that is on the upswing could spell good things for Norton, but good football needs to be played in order to find themselves back in the win column.
East Bridgewater’s running game went for 175 yards against West Bridgewater, it’s lone win of the season. Methodical, slow, time-chewing drives helped lead them to an 18-14 win over their rival and I wouldn’t expect anything to change in a game that could help it match their win total from a year ago. Norton needs this win deseparately, and should do all it can to prevent itself from going winless ahead of Tri-Valley League play next week.
Apponequet at Seekonk
Seekonk is rolling high after narrowly pulling out a win over Carver and then rolling to a 20-0 win over Diman Voke. This week, it’s Apponequet in Seekonk’s first game under the lights on its turf. I’d fully expect the Warriors to not back down and let a loss happen at its brand new turf facility against a team that squeaked out a 30-27 win over Abington last week.
After leading 6-0 at the half last week, Seekonk exploded. Joey Nolan ran for 115 yards and a Jaden Arruda 1-yard score in the second half was followed up by Nolan’s second rushing score of the night. Can’t see why head coach Jason Azulay would go away from the ground game this week — especially when it’s consistently good.
Seekonk’s defense allowed 143 yards, picked off one pass and had two sacks last week as well. If the Warriors can replicate half of the defensive efforts while being somewhere close to what they did on offense last week, I think Seekonk is in good shape to go 3-0.