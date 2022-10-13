Another week of football, another week of high-level Hockomock League contests to headline The Sun Chronicle's coverage area.
Tonight, the North Attleboro High football team makes the trip to Ahern Middle School to take on Foxboro High in a clash of Hockomock League rivals looking to make a final push.
After two grueling weeks, the Rocketeers are coming off losses to Franklin and Milford, and are sitting at 3-2 on the season. This week North Attleboro head coach Mike Strachan credits Foxboro's well-coached side as a continuation of a tough run of games he likens to the NCAA's "Big Ten" conference.
"You look at our schedule, the gauntlet we've been through, I think we've played really well against Franklin we just had some things that didn't go our way," Strachan said. "At the end of the day, we've been through the gauntlet, and it's still the gauntlet. We've got Foxboro who is on an upward turn and has a great coaching staff with (Foxboro head coach) Jack Martinelli. Jack does a phenomenal job at Foxboro and he gets those kids ready every week."
Foxboro's season saw it start slow, suffering three straight losses where the Warriors put up 21 points across three weeks and lost two games by one score. The Warriors then earned its first win of the season over Hopkinton, who is now 4-1, and continued on with a 31-0 rout of Stoughton this week.
"You can see them getting better on the film," Strachan said of Foxboro. "They're a young team and they believe in what they're doing. I'd expect them to come out (and play well.)"
For the Rocketeers, it's the basics.
"I think we've got to go back to the basics in taking care of the football in not turning it over. Get off on third down and continue drives," Strachan said. "We've got to take care of the things we can control like we did the first two weeks. I think the results will carry themselves."
King Philip (5-0) at Milford (5-0-1), 7 p.m.
It will be a clash of Div. 2 heavyweights, with top-ranked Milford hosting No. 3 King Philip in a game that will separate the men from the boys.
The Warriors certainly remember last October's win over Milford, when King Philip kicked a game-winning field goal to take a 17-14 win, and then the rematch in the Division 2 state semifinal, which the Warriors won 31-16. Milford's facing a three-game skid against the Warriors, and the simple answer to beat the Warriors is to keep possession away from them. Last week against Attleboro the offense didn't put up mind-blowing numbers, winning only 14-7, but the Warriors dictated the speed and pace of the game with long possessions that saw the offense only hold possession a handful of times entering intermission. An eight minute drive from the start of the second quarter to nearly the end of the half, which ended in an interception, saw KP work its offense nearly to perfection. I'd expect much of the same this week.
Evan Cornelius is a dude, and one of the better passers in the Hockomock League for Mlford, but the combination of him and Romeo Holland on the ground makes Milford dangerous as a rushing team. They've also got several other more than capable rushers that can be a change of pace and have one of the best field goal kickers in the league in Nicholas Arauio - who holds the league long at 51 yards. Long drives and positive yardage will be needed to keep a good rushing team off the field for King Philip, and that's likely the keys to a win for Milford as well. This has the makings for one of the best games the area will see all season, most likely.
Mansfield (4-1) at Barnstable (2-3), 6 p.m.
Mansfield went to Pennsylvania last week and came away victorious over Haverford, a solid non-league or state win that will add to the momentum entering Barnstable this week. Barnstable does some things right, and is winners of its last two with running back France Tajardo getting a fair share of yardage on the ground. Turnovers has sunk the Red Hawks in prior games to establishing the run to prevent a potential interception will probably be on their mind against a talented Mansfield defense that has allowed 14 points over the last week and struggled slightly in stopping the run in its only loss against North Attleboro. All the usual suspects will be flying around on both sides of the ball, likely with a number in mind to try and put the game away as quick as possible.
A win this week makes Mansfield's spot in the MIAA Div. 2 rankings more solidified, with the Hornets sitting at No. 6 on Thursday. A loss to anyone in front of them, which includes both King Philip and Milford, could see them jump up a spot if they go home victorious. If it's still a game in the second half, I can't envision Mike Redding's Hornets rolling over quietly. They'll want to build a comfortable margin early, and keep it that way.
Stoughton (2-3) at Attleboro (3-2), 7 p.m.
Attleboro battled hard against King Philip last week, keeping a hard-nosed and diverse offense to just 14 points. The only problem was, moving the ball consistently was an issue, and only one score on the scoreboard was not enough to pull out a win. This week it's Stoughton on the other side of the ball, who is coming off a shutout loss to a struggling Foxboro.
Stoughton did pretty much nothing last week, but earlier in the season they've shown resilience in comeback efforts. The Black Knights' Jared Daughtry is a solid quarterback who can throw it well, nearly competing a comeback effort in Week 2's loss to Braintree after trailing 27-6 in the third quarter. Attleboro's offense will look to run with Adrian Rivera and work in the pass with Matt Harvie, but the run game will be instrumental in keeping the opponents off the field and creating long drives. The Bombardier defense should be coming off last week's loss feeling good after allowing an offense that was averaging 30.5 points a game to 14.
Attleboro enters the sixth week of the season as the No. 10 team in the MIAA's Div. 1 power rankings. Stoughton is No. 13 in Div. 3, well off the top-9 teams in the division compared to Attleboro, which could jump up a spot or two with a win.
Bourne (2-3) at Seekonk (2-2), 6:30 p.m.
Bourne was routed in three straight weeks after winning its season opener, but its back on track with a win last week over Monomoy. The Canalmen have a lefty quarterback in Ty Kelley, is a capable passer that has his younger brother Drew on the offense as a wide receiver. Establishing the run will be a goal for Bourne off the jump though, with Craig Hill likely being the No. 1 RB in the backfield. Bourne could potentially be
Seekonk running back Joey Nolan posted " I'll be back soon," possibly in regards to an injury. If he is out, Seekonk will need the next man up to take the place of someone who is a massive part of the Warrior offense as a ball carrier and a on defense as a end. Jaden Arruda is a solid passer who can also move the ball on the ground, combining for four scores last week. Connor Crowe will also look to be his primary target again. If the Warriors can succeed in the next man up mentality, and capitalize on a turnover or two, they can find themselves right in it late in the game in line for a win.
Apponequet (x-x) at Dighton-Rehoboth (x-x), x p.m.
Apponequet is riding a four-game win streak, limiting opponents to 16 total points over the last three games, and D-R enters the week as losers of three straight while also getting out-scored 7-122. Things came together in a Week 2 win over Austin Prep, but since then the Falcons have struggled immensely.
The Lakers rushed for nearly 366 yards in a lopsided win over Seekonk not too long ago, so the rushing game most certainly works. The always fun Wing-T scheme usually leaves defenses in fits with its healthy mix of running, so stopping lead back Jackson Gagnier is a priority. If the Falcons can force the Lakers into long yardage situations where they need to pass they might be able to force a turnover, but you need to be disruptive on the front line to stop any run. It could be a long night for Dighton-Rehoboth if they can't stop anything on the ground.
Norton (0-4) at Millis (3-2), 7 p.m.
Norton's offense, gradually, is trending in the right direction despite a winless record. After getting shut out over the first two weeks of the season, the Lancers have increased its points totals on the board with seven and 16 over the last two weeks. The only problem, though, is they're allowing at least three scores a game - making it hard to dig itself out of a hole.
This week will also spell difficulty for the Lancers, who visit Millis. Millis' strength of schedule isn't exactly the strongest, winning all of its games against teams under .500. Adrian Heredia is a solid running back, who rushed for three scores and 113 yards in Millis last win, so he'll see the ball frequently. Quarterback Shea Ferrantino also has shown success in finding receivers for score, giving Millis options when it comes to how it wants to attack. Norton's Jake Ogilvie can sling it too, passing for over 200 yards with a score last week, but the defense needs to step up to keep the Lancers in it.
This week is the last week for Norton to make a run toward .500, so a win would not only get them on the board, but be a big step toward resurrecting the season and giving it a chance to finish strong. Norton is No. 30 of 37 teams in Div. 5, well off the front runners in the state. Millis, in Div. 8, is No. 20 of 43 and is desperately clinging to a playoff bid.
Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Feehan, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Bishop Feehan goes from a Thursday night game to a Saturday afternoon game,