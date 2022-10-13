tsc-spt-FB-BF-NA-UptonSack
Buy Now

North Attleboro High quarterback Chase Frisoli tries to evade Bishop Feehan High’s Tristen Upton earlier this season.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

Another week of football, another week of high-level Hockomock League contests to headline The Sun Chronicle's coverage area.

Tonight, the North Attleboro High football team makes the trip to Ahern Middle School to take on Foxboro High in a clash of Hockomock League rivals looking to make a final push.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.