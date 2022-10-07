The New England Patriots are 1-3.
A unfamiliar, yet familiar territory for a Patriots team that’s still working toward something bigger.
The last time the Patriots entered the fifth week of the season with only one win was last year, and the time before that, 2001.
We all know what happened that 2001 season, but in case Patriots fans have a short memory. the Patriots stumbled out of the gate to a 1-3 start last year and finished the season with a playoff appearance.
Just an appearance is short of the high expectations Patriots fans have been accustomed two nowadays, but looking at the scope of this season a postseason appearance would be a sigh of relief and a great sign of recovery and adversity with the ongoing issues in New England.
It started with Mac Jones’ injury, a severe high ankle sprain that may or may not require surgery (and if it does, we won’t know until after it happens) and then was followed up by Brian Hoyer getting clobbered by the Green Bay Packers’ defensive line.
In stepped rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who played admirably well given the situation. He, along with some help from the Patriots defense, took reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to overtime — only to get beat on a game-winning field goal by Mason Crosby.
I said last week that when it rains it pours in New England, and it was a monsoon at the time. Well, it’s still raining, but it’s at least starting to lighten up slightly.
Zappe’s performance against the Green Bay Packers shouldn’t have happened. A brutal day from offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn led to Hoyer getting knocked out of the game (with what was officially ruled a concussion, he’s since been put on the IR), leading to a 10-for-15 game with 99 yards and a score from ‘Zap.’ But since it did happen, we can look at some of the positives from it.
Zappe’s passing game is obviously not a huge spectacle. It included a lot of short passes, screen passes and play-action passing that kept the Packers honest and guessing. The Patriots’ defense did much of the heavy work along with the run game, but he’s a fine stop-gap until Jones or Hoyer get back. It’s easy for him to play “well” when there’s no expectations, especially when he wasn’t expected to play a snap this season (or at all in a Patriots uniform).
You have to give the kid credit, though. He had Aaron Rodgers sweating for a bit and a win would’ve put him in a spotlight he hasn’t seen since Western Kentucky. He also was the first visiting rookie to make his debut in Lambeau Field and pass for a touchdown since, well, ever. Lambeau opened in 1957. Crazy to think about when accounting for all the good rookie QBs that have started in the NFC North in the past 20 years.
For now, he’s enjoying the ride and enjoying the spotlight. And I think it’s only best to rally behind him this week, and maybe the next, as we go blindly into Sunday with unknown expectations. The kid’s got heart and you can’t teach it.
He also knows this is his one shot at impressing and earning him a potential long-term spot on the roster. Everyone knows it’s Mac’s team, but nobody’s job is permanent in sports.
It’s Zappe time against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium this Sunday. Let’s ride, baby. What do we have to lose?
Weekday notes
Mac likely out: Mac Jones was listed as doubtful on Friday for the game. He was out at practice on Wednesday, and has seen tremendous improvement from his “day by day” approach to things. He’s trying to play, and wants to play, but it’s unlikely he will be out there against Detroit.
Hoyer Out: Brian Hoyer was officially placed on the IR on Thursday due to a concussion. He’ll miss at least four games due to being put on the injury reserve.
Everything’s red: The Patriots announced earlier this year the return of the fan-favorite red jerseys, which will be accompanied by the white team helmet and the ‘Pat The Patriot’ logo. Sunday afternoon will mark the first appearance for the uniform in a game since the 2012 season. Wearing the reds through 2009-12 the Patriots were 9-3, and will undoubtedly be a talking point on the broadcast considering how loved they are among the fan base.
Best in show: Dial 281-330-Pick 6. Who? Jack Jones. The rookie has quickly emerged as one of the top corners in the NFL, and a pick-six of Rodgers last weekend should quickly put him into the roladex of names to know for Patriots fans. He played a season-high 72% of snaps in Jalen Mills’ place. Oh, he also forced a fumble and recovered it last week too. A ridiculously high PFF rating of 91.8 in passing coverage was best in the league last week and will make him getting targeted often by Rodgers and struggling to stop the run look like they weren’t problems, but his extreme confidence is great to see. He’s still got some work to do in order to be polished, but who doesn’t love a guy with some swag? Jack Jones is that dude.
Pack your bags: The Patriots released WR Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss’ all-time receptions leader who has struggled to find solid time since breaking into the league in 2016, along with Harvey Langhi from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed QB Garret Gilbert, who was a backup from 2014-15 and 2021. He’s had eight appearances in the NFL and only two were starts, and for lack of a better phrase — is a body to back up Zappe in the interim.
Welcome Back Mr. Collins: Speaking of packing bags, welcome back to Foxboro, Jamie Collins. The 32-year-old has returned to the Patriots and will don No. 99. He joins the practice squad this week as he begins his fourth stint with the team in an effort to strengthen the run defense — which has allowed 325 yards over six quarters. He’s versatile and is a Bill Belichick favorite. Once he’s back to game speed he’ll be an asset.
Still a race: A loss for the Buffalo Bills last week makes them not only look human, but shows the AFC East is still (relatively) open for the taking. The Miami Dolphins will be without a more-than-likely concussed Tua Tagovailoa for an undetermined amount of time and with Zach Wilson back for the New York Jets, the top half of the division may see some shuffling in the next week or so. New England’s last in the race, but they’re not out of it just yet. A win against a Lions defense that’s allowed the most points in the NFL can put things back on track for New England.