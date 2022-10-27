Abbott-Shultz

King Philip Regional High running back Kyle Abbott, left, and North Attleboro High running back Nate Shultz, right, will be the offensive focus Friday night when the two teams collide in North Attleboro.

 The Sun Chronicle

With a lengthy layoff looming for most teams in the area, the North Attleboro High and King Philip Regional High football teams clash in a battle of Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division stalwarts on Friday night at Community Field.

Both sides enter as likely playoff candidates, with King Philip (6-0) ranked No. 2 in Division 2 and North Attleboro (4-2) slotted at No. 4 in Division 4, and both sides boast dynamic rushing attacks that can hurt opponents with multiple runners.

