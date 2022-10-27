With a lengthy layoff looming for most teams in the area, the North Attleboro High and King Philip Regional High football teams clash in a battle of Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division stalwarts on Friday night at Community Field.
Both sides enter as likely playoff candidates, with King Philip (6-0) ranked No. 2 in Division 2 and North Attleboro (4-2) slotted at No. 4 in Division 4, and both sides boast dynamic rushing attacks that can hurt opponents with multiple runners.
North’s Nate Shultz and Greg Berthiuame are efficient and skilled ballcarriers while King Philip boasts the likes of Kyle Abbott, Aiden Asotrino and Will Astorinio. North Attleboro head coach Mike Strachan gives credit to King Philip, saying they’re patient and well-rounded and thinks the trench warfare will be key
“They’re just solid across the board,” Strachan said. “They don’t make too many mistakes. If you look at the games they played, even the tight ones, they’re very patient and make very big plays at optimal times. They’re able to hit a 70-yard or 40-yard run or a timely pass. They’re very well coached and (King Philip head coach Brian Lee) has been doing this a long time. At the end of the day I think it’s going to come down to up front and the physicality of our respective lines. ... It’s going to come down to the trenches and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Rushing totals could enter the 500-yard total range, but not if the defense has anything to say about it. King Philip has been highly efficient in keeping teams off the field with long, formulated drives that chip away at the game clock. The Warriors haven’t allowed more than one score in a game in three weeks (bye week included), but despite their successes, they’ve won three games by one score or less.
On top of the work done at the line to create and prevent a chain-moving offense, Strachan believes a big key of the game will be minimizing and capitalizing off of turnovers.
“The team that makes the less mistakes is going to be victorious,” Strachan said. “These games are decided by such small margins that it comes down to the team that doesn’t make the mistakes.”
Kick off from North Attleboro’s Community Field comes at 7 p.m.
Taunton (4-3) at Attleboro (4-3), 7;30 p.m.
Attleboro’s season hit a bump in the road against Franklin last week, which ended in a 44-0 rout the other way. The Bombardiers have been streaky, losing three of their last four in games where they were shutout twice and lost 14-7 to a strong King Philip team in the other game. The lone win during its last four games came against Stoughton — a win where they put up a season-high 42 points.
The Bombardiers showed they can hang with the best of them, losing by one score to King Philip after a game-ending drive was intercepted. If Attleboro can put its passing attack back together and combine it with efficient running, it should be able to gain a lead over Taunton that won’t be matched. The Bombardiers are No. 9 in the Division 1 playoff race, a good spot for them to be in, and Taunton is the No. 7 ranked team ahead of them. Everyone will be high-flying and amped up a little more this week, even if both sides downplay the attention given to the postseason rankings.
Both sides are dancing this fall, and a win for Attleboro could give it a more favorable seed when the draw comes.
Foxboro (3-4) at Oliver Ames (3-4), 7 p.m.
Foxboro finds itself No. 8 in the Division 4 rankings, one of two sub-.500 teams to be ranked that high. The only catch here is that Foxboro has faced one of the toughest run of opponents this season (third highest opp. rank among playoff teams) and has bounced back tremendously from its 0-3 start this season. Wins over Hopkinton, Stoughton and Canton have catapulted it up the rankings, and a 19-14 loss to North Attleboro where it had an opportunity to win in the final minutes probably helped its playoff case too.
The Warriors’ running defense will need to be at its best against Oliver Ames, which has the Hockomock League’s leader in rushing touchdowns in Chad Silva. Silva has scored 13 times and is by far one of the most efficient scorers Foxboro has faced this season. But OA was caught sleeping last week and was blown out by Mansfield, 35-0, and lost to Taunton a week before that, 46-14. Oliver Ames has yet to beat a team that is .500 or better, or a team that is in the playoff mix. Foxboro is more battle-tested and could easily be 6-1 this season if it had won its one-score losses. Expect Jack Martinelli’s boys to play well past the normal expectations a 3-4 team brings.
Stoughton (2-5) at Mansfield (6-1), 7 p.m.
With an impressive run of wins over the last five weeks, Mansfield has taken off as a favorite in the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division. The Hornets are even with Foxboro, and take on a league foe in Stoughton this week that has lost three straight.
Mansfield is in a perfect spot to shore up the division race and capitalize on Stoughton’s struggles over the last few weeks. The Hornets are hot, and have had some chunk yardage scores last week to facilitate a blowout win. Trevor Foley, Drew Sacco, Connor Curtis, Conner Zukowski and company will surely help strengthen the Hornets from the No. 8 spot in the Division 2 playoff race.
Norton (0-6) vs. Dover-Sherborn (7-0) at Taunton High, 7;30 p.m.
Norton once again plays a neutral site game, this week against Dover-Sherborn at Taunton High. The Lancers are still winless, but played one of their closest games of the season in a 13-point loss to Dedham last week. Norton is still trending in the right direction with putting points on the board — and finished last week with Ethan Rodriguez breaking out for two scores on 138 yards receiving. Colby Cerrone also had a breakout game with 12 touches for 125 yards rushing and quarterback Jake Ogilvie had 275 yards passing with two scores.
Norton can get the ball moving, as shown last week. It was its best offensive showing all season and with 7-0 Dover-Sherborn being the No. 5 team in Division 5 (with the lowest opponent rating among top-10 teams) the Lancers will need their Friday best to come out and send them to an extended layoff ahead of Thanksgiving.
Seekonk (3-3) at Joseph Case (1-5), 6:30 p.m.
Seekonk visits Joseph Case in a game that could bounce them from the Division 6 playoff hunt. At 3-3, the Warriors risk a loss of potentially finishing the season at .500 or worse, but also find themselves taking on a Joseph Case (1-6) team that escaped a game against Bourne with its first win of the season. Similar to Norton, Joseph Case has been a team that has struggled to put points on the board and is coming off its best showing on offense. Seekonk may be the better team with guys like Aiden Petersen, Jaden Arruda, Biniyam Robiero and Chris Amaral, but they can’t get complacent in a game that could lock them into a top-16 spot in the division.
Jason Azulay’s boys will be ready to leave it all on the line with nearly a month layoff to the Thanksgiving tilt against Dighton-Rehoboth to close the regular season.
Dighton-Rehoboth (2-5) at Greater New Bedford Voc. (1-6), 6:30 p.m.
Dighton-Rehoboth had a run of four straight weeks where it scored only 13 points in total, but bounced back last week with a 27-0 rout of Plainville. This week welcomes Greater New Bedford Vocational, a 1-6 program that has dropped six straight where four of the losses were shutouts. Dighton just needs to go out and play its game, which combines the passing of Joel DaSilva and rushing and Cole Bilodeau on offense and the duo of Caleb Newman and Destin Michener on defense. Protect the ball and don’t give Greater New Bedford a chance, the recipe to a win that will move D-R up from its No. 28 spot in the Division 5 rankings.