New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien talks with quarterback Malik Cunningham during the second half of Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

 Greg M. Cooper / The Associated Press

Through the early stages of training camp, former Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was a wide receiver.

It wasn’t until the past two weeks that Cunningham, noted for his quick speed and agility, finally saw a rep at Patriots camp under center.