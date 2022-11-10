2022-15-01-tsc-spt-Fox-NA-fb5
Buy Now

North Attleboro High team captain and tight end Greg Berthiaume leads the Rocketeers into Friday night’s MIAA Div. 3 quarterfinal against Billerica High.

 Dave DeMelia / For the sun chronicle

This week’s ‘Game of the Week’ in area high school football brings us back to old reliable — Community Field, home of No. 2 seed North Attleboro High, which hosts an MIAA Division 3 quarterfinal showdown against No. 7 seed Billerica High Friday night.

The Rocketeers are flying right now, and showed no mercy in a 56-0 win over Oliver Ames to open postseason play. North Attleboro’s mission to get to another Super Bowl is pretty clear.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.