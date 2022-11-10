This week’s ‘Game of the Week’ in area high school football brings us back to old reliable — Community Field, home of No. 2 seed North Attleboro High, which hosts an MIAA Division 3 quarterfinal showdown against No. 7 seed Billerica High Friday night.
The Rocketeers are flying right now, and showed no mercy in a 56-0 win over Oliver Ames to open postseason play. North Attleboro’s mission to get to another Super Bowl is pretty clear.
There’s nobody better to lead the ‘Big Red’ into battle than their three senior captains — JT Gallagher, Nathan Shultz and Greg Berthiaume, North Attleboro head coach Mike Strachan said. The trio has been working hard in practice this week to get ready for what Strachan calls a solid Billerica team.
“I think I can start with Gallagher, Shultz and Berthiaume as the captains, they’ve kept this team very focused,” Strachan said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have that. The way they practice has been all business this week.”
Billerica’s strong spread offense is one thing the Rocketeers planned for, and Indains quarterback JT Green is a player to watch. Green has 30 touchdowns this season (17 passing, 13 rushing) and had 2,428 total yards.
“Billerica is a very, very good football team. They’re physical,” Strachan said. “They’ve got a very talented quarterback in JT Green. He leads that football team and we’re expecting their best. We’re going to have to play our best if we’re going to be successful.
“We have to do our job,” Strachan added. “I think they do a lot off offensively, they’re multiple in many areas, and you have to be sound. Re-emphasizing our responsibilities and working as a group, like we’ve done all year.”
The Rocketeers’ job will involve them running the ball effectively and winning the game at the line. If the offensive line can hold up and give Bertiaume and Shultz room to run while also giving quarterback Chase Frisoli a pocket to throw in, they’ll be golden.
If the defensive line can win its battles and put pressure on Green to make him the most uncomfortable he’s been all season while also preventing him from taking off for a huge run, then North is set. North’s defense held up a strong King Philip team very well, and has done a good job in general when it comes to limiting a big day on the ground.
Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m.
Mansfield at Milford, 5 p.m.
Mansfield, which came out last week feeling underrated and slighted at its No. 8 seeding in Division 2, dominated No. 9 Wellesley in the opening round, 42-26. A combination of Conner Zukowski’s passing game and a running attack by Connor Curtis, Drew Sacco and CJ Bell keeps Mansfield going, and the defense on the other side is no slouch itself. The Hornets have limited opponents to 32 points over the last four weeks — 26 of which came last week.
The Hockomock League is a gauntlet and a Big Ten-style league that has no easy games. There’s a reason Milford is No. 1 in the Division and they’ve run through opponents by winning all its games by multiple scores. I called Mansfield a ‘wagon’ last week, meaning they’re a team on a roll that can’t be stopped — like a wagon rolling downhill.
The Hornets will look to keep it rolling against the top team in the division Friday night with the goal of shaking up everybody’s expectations as to who will be among the final four teams standing.
Marshfield at King Philip, 5 p.m.
The No. 2 Warriors keep on chugging, hosting No. 7 Marshfield with a trip to the Division 2 semifinals on the line. Opening kickoff from King Philip Regional has been moved up to 5 p.m. due to a stormy forecast.
King Philip’s stout defense and hard-nosed running game may once again going to prove to be a problem for opponents. Marshfield routed Woburn last week, using its high-tempo offense to work its way quickly downfield and get on the board. With Anthony Molander under center looking to spread the offense, KP might face its best passing threat this season, complemented with the rushing prowess of Jack Marini. Marshfield had TD receptions from Charlie Carroll and Nic Cupples for scores and they are more than formidable receivers. The team has won seven in a row, and wouldn’t be this far into the season without being a high-quality team.
An already tough road proves to be tougher once again for the Warriors. Arguably the best team in the Hockomock League will again set out to prove it is for real.
Bishop Feehan at Reading Memorial, 5 p.m.
It’s hard to root against a team like Bishop Feehan. A team that opened the season with three losses has rallied to become a dark horse in the Division 2 postseason, and is now a win away from the state semifinals.
Last week, the No. 14 seed Shamrocks took down No. 3 Peabody in a game that wasn’t particularly close. Nick Yanchuk again proved to be one of the best running backs in the area, going off for 314 yards and four scores. Along with him was Dante Bruschi, who rushed for 113 yards and three scores. The well-known ground attack is Feehan’s bread and butter and once you get Yanchuk and Bruschi running down hill and getting into the second level it makes for a long night on defense. Head coach Bryan Pinabell knows the heart of the offense runs through the offensive line (literally), so work this week to make sure his guys are ready is paramount.
If the defense does its job in being good enough to force a turnover or two,
Foxboro at Bedford, 7 p.m.
The Warriors will look to continue their run of great football at Bedford. The Warriors have Lincoln Moore, Eddie Feldman and Mike Marcucella as key names that make a difference on both sides of the ball in taking on one of its biggest opponents in a stage to punch a Final Four ticket in Division 4.
Bedford is a tough foe, coming off a drubbing of South High Community last week when Bedford put up 365 yards of offense, 335 of which came before the fifth quarter. Quarterback Eric Miles went for 213 yards on 22 carries and completed 12 passes for 94 yards — a highly- efficient day for the quarterback. On the defensive side for Bedford they allowed just 97 yards and allowed a touchdown on the final play of the game.
Is Bedford the best Foxboro has seen all season? That’s hard to say. The Warriors went toe-to-toe with North Attleboro and nearly won over the state semifinal hopefuls. Foxboro looks to keep its impressive run as of late going, but to do so, will need its run-stoppers to keep it going.