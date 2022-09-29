Fresh off a bye week, the North Attleboro High football team (2-0) will take on Franklin High (2-1) in a Hockomock League battle at Community Field on Friday.
Franklin comes off a week where it lost 34-21 to Duxbury. North head coach Mike Strachan knows that a Franklin team that is reloaded and ready for a postseason push can’t be overlooked.
“We can’t take Franklin lightly at all,” Strachan said. “They’ve got athletes all over the year and is a team that went to the South Section Final a year ago. We’ve got to play a really clean game. They’re very well-coached and I think it’s going to be a good game.”
Strachan pointed to Panthers quarterback Justin Bianchetto as a key player for Franklin, along with their running back room that is refueled after the departure of current Merrimack College running back Mack Gulla.
For the Rocketers coming off their bye week, it has been one of rest and recuperation, with a touch of working on fundamentals after a thrilling overtime win over Mansfield that saw them stop the Hornets on the goal line.
“I think it was a good bye week for us, we were able to get some kids healthy,” Strachan said. “We were able to clean up some things a week ago where we had to work on some fundamentals. It was a good week for us.
Looking ahead to the game plan for Friday night, it’s just like everyone else’s — no turnovers, clean play, and control the line. A Rocketeers team that is hovering around back end of local media’s top-20 lists will be ready to bring out its diverse offense and resilient defense in its first home game of the season.
“We have to play clean, we can’t turn the ball over,” Strachan said. “We have to continue drives and get them off the field on third down and if we can control the line of scrimmage, that’s what we’ll try to do.”
Attleboro (3-0) at Milford (3-0), 7 p.m.
Attleboro is rolling high, winning three straight to open the season to put some energy and life into the Bombardiers.
But as Attleboro goes in the Hockomock League, the schedule doesn’t get any easier — and Friday is no easy game for either side. Milford is coming off a 42-27 win over Natick where Romeo Holland’s 74-yard rushing score with under four minutes to go sealed the deal. The ground game was rampant, as shown by Holland’s 171 yards.
Milford is a tricky team where Attleboro might be seeing a team of a new level. They’ve got Holland, a transfer from Shepherd Hill, and a dynamic quarterback in Evan Cornelius who can both pass and run in the ball for scores. Milford went 5-0 to open 2021 and are determined to do it again this year. I don’t think Cole McKenna, Matt Harvie and Adrian Rivera will let that happen, though. Attleboro’s played spoiler this season a few times, and has no issue doing it again on its way to cementing itself as one of the best teams in the league and in the state.
Taunton (3-0) at King Philip (3-0), 7 p.m.
King Philip’s win over Xaverian was one of, if not the best game of the week in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. The Warriors did everything right, and finally let someone get over the 50-yard line as well. On offense Nathan Kearney and Will Astorino got rushing scores as the Warriors continue to have a mixed bag of running backs that make it easy to chance its rushing style any time they want to. On top of that the defense is coming off a game where it picked off a Division 1 football hopeful Henry Hasselbeck and ran it back for a 30+ yard touchdown. Again, everything was working in its favor.
Next for KP is Taunton, another undefeated team that is trying to lock itself in as one of the top teams in the state. The weeks done get easier from here on out now that Hockomock League play has begun. Taunton has Malachi Johnson (152 yards, two scores last week) and Tanner Brandon (fumble recovery, score) who showed out last week against Middleboro. The team goes way deeper than them and KP knows that. Time to lock in for another high-level clash this week.
Uxbridge (2-2) at Seekonk (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
Seekonk’s shown some promise this season, but last week could be setback in a 36-6 loss to Apponequet. A day where the Warriors were 1-for-15 with 1 yard passing, coupled with a nice 125-yard day on the ground, isn’t enough to win games unless your defense shows up — which it didn’t, allowing 366 rushing yards and 54 through the air.
The Warriors need both sides to help one another out. They won’t get by with a strong defensive day and a bad offense, or vice versa. The season-opening win over Carver saw them rush for over 100 yards, pass for 50%, get two sacks on defense, block two point=after tries and score on a pick-six. Another game like that would put Seekonk in a spot to win, but it needs to be both sides. Uxbridge has scored 30-plus points in both of its wins so it can light a team up. Seekonk will need to pull out the stops.
Foxboro (0-3) at Hopkinton (3-0), 7 p.m.
Foxboro has suffered from youth and some guys trying to catch up with experienced upperclassmen, but the effort is high and there’s potential to finish the season strong for the Warriors. This week, it’s undefeated Hopkinton, another tough opponent that will not be easy for Foxboro.
Hopkinton is veteran-led, with anchors on the offensive line and at linebacker bringing experience and skill to the field. Under center is quarterback Robert Litscher and he’s got Tri-Valley League all-start Seamus Murphy at wide receiver — his top target. The tools are there to give Foxboro trouble, and they’ve only scored twice this season too — a 2-yard run from Lincoln Moore ad a 26-yard pass to Eddie Feldman.
The Hilliers have already matched their win total from a year ago and want to guarantee an improvement when it comes to the record. I think they’ll be a tough beat for Foxboro, but the Warriors have started putting points up, and if they can improve off of that, then they can put themselves in a good spot.
Bishop Feehan (0-3) at Archbishop Williams (1-2), 6 p.m.
Bishop Feehan has struggled mightily this season, which comes as a shock. A team with multiple play makers and good talent has been underwhelming to some, but the talent the teams they’ve played are a combined 8-0 (North Attleboro, Attleboro, St. Mary’s of Lynn.) Tough opponents out the gate are good to give teams an idea of where a team stands for the next few weeks, so if Bishop Feehan wants to take lessons learned from the first three weeks into this week — it needs to show results immediately.
The Shamrocks had a 32-yard field goal and a 33-yard score from Niko Iovieno to Connor McHale as its only scoring plays in a 12-10 loss to St. Mary’s of Lynn. McHale had five catches for 104 yards and also had six tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery. His strong showing on the field just wasn’t enough, but it’s good to see a difference maker on both sides of the ball is starting to come out. If Archbishop Williams doesn’t have an answer, he’ll be a big difference maker again.
Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell usually says its a week by week, day by day thing when it comes to evaluating where the team is. This week should be looked at as a must-win for the Shamrocks. They need it to give them a chance to break .500 this season.
Somerset-Berkley (2-1) at Dighton-Rehoboth (1-2), 6:30 p.m.
It was a struggle for Dighton-Rehoboth last week in its 35-0 shutout loss to Oliver Ames, a game that dropped the Falcons to 1-2 on the season.
They did rack up 60 yards on the ground from Cole Bilodeau and on the defensive side Destin Michener had five tackles, two for a loss and a sack, but outside of that not much went right in a game where they were down 20 at halftime. In the passing game Joel Dasilva didn’t have a completion and Cam St. James had 33 yards rushing. The ground game in total had 117 yards on 33 carries, which comes out to about 3.5 yards per carry — not a bad, but not a great average.
Somerset-Berkley is coming off a 38-6 romp of Durfee where it “punched them in the face,” according to quarterback Owen Meehan. Meehan didn’t pass the ball once, rushing for 20 yards and converting on three 2-point conversions. With him at running back is Wyatt Figueiredo who had 111 yards and three scores. On the defensive side Somerset allowed one score, a short 4-yard run in the first quarter, and from then on was a wall. Durfee had only six passing yards and its leading rusher Adrian Romero had 40 — a rough day at the office for them.
D-R had a tough time last week and Somerset is coming off a week where it was at its best. If the Falcons can keep the ball moving for positive yardage and can limit a diverse rushing attack that features six more than capable backs, D-R could be in good shape. If they can’t stop the run, it’ll be a long night.