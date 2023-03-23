The 2023 NFL free agency window flung wide open last week and brought a wide range of surprises across the league.
Notably, the Aaron Rodgers saga kicked up a notch with it seemingly being an already done deal that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is going to join the New York Jets. Also on his way to New York, albeit the Giants, is all-pro tight end Darren Waller to provide support for quarterback Daniel Jones. Massive contracts for tackles were handed out, a trade for the first pick in the draft happened, and a handful of quarterbacks all found new homes.
For the Patriots, it was a flurry of signings that hit all the spots we expected them to go for in free agency. Notably, the team attacked the free agent market to get an impact receiver — the controversial, but still effective, Juju Smith-Shuster.
Smith-Shuster put up 1,426 yards receiving last season in his second year with Pittsburgh, and may be on the fast track to doing it again in New England. With former WR1 Jakobi Meyers now reunited with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas, Patriots brass barely had time to clean out Meyers’ locker before going after Smith-Shuster. It was so soon that Meyers tweeted “cold word lol” when seeing the deal was done, which was a three-year $33 million contract — the same details of Meyers’ deal with Las Vegas.
I’m hesitant to call Juju’s arrival a good one, but it does bring more upside than Meyers. Juju is coming off a one and done year with Kansas City where he won the Super Bowl and had 933 yards receiving and three scores in an offense where he was the one of the first options as receiver. People believe he can be a locker room issue with his social media use, earning the nickname “TikTok Boy,” and I’m sure that’ll be kept to a minimum in the no-fun-all-business Belichick locker room. I think it may take the summer and camp to gauge how he meshes in the locker room and with the staff, but “eccentric” names have had success in New England before.
In the wake of always-reliable running back Damien Harris hitting free agency, and eventually signing in-division with the Buffalo Bills, the Pats went out and got its RB2 in James Robinson for an $8 million deal over two years.
Robinson exploded on the scene with a 1,000-yard season in his rookie campaign with Jacksonville, but has since fallen off as a promising running back. It didn’t help that an Achillies injury late in the 2021 season ruined his progress as the face of the Jaguars, and Travis Etienne’s emergence led to his trade to the Jets last season, where he did little with the change of scenery.
The record holder for most yards as a free agent rookie from the line of scrimmage, Robinson has a new beginning as a low-risk, high-reward type in New England and is a change-of-pace back with Rhamondre Stevenson as the leader. Robinson won’t put up massive numbers, but I like what he can do as a secondary back. The Patriots have been successful in working in multiple running backs into its offense in the past, especially under O’Brien, so he brings some intrigue to the offense.
The third addition to the offense was adding a tight end in familiar face Mike Gesicki, former tight end with the Miami Dolphins. A strong receiving type that can add a ripple to the offense Hunter Henry can’t, Gesicki is fast and is good in the slot as a mismatch receiver. He’s good in verticals, wins the contested catches and the 27-year-old has racked up 2,617 yards on 231 catches since his 2018 rookie season. His numbers took a hit last year due to being bumped down the chart in go-to options, but if Mac Jones can find him open, the chances for a big play is high.
The Patriots also made moves to add some depth on the offensive line, something that was sorely needed. Veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff reportedly signed with the Patriots and so did OT Calvin Anderson, but the Patriots likely have them in mind as depth pieces. With the No. 14 pick in the upcoming draft there’s going to be some thought about going after an offensive tackle or a guard, but there’s also an expectation to sign a wide receiver to offset the expectations and coverage of Smith-Shuster.
On special teams, an area that was uncharacteristically poor last season, the Pats added linebacker Chris Board. In 80 career games he’s had 70 total tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and 45 special teams tackles. He might be a secret weapon in punt and kick off coverage to prevent kick offs being returned for scores — which happened three times last year.
On their way back to New England is secondary piece Jabrill Peppers, defensive tackle Carl Davis, special teamer Matthew Slater, linebacker Raekwon McMillan and offensive limemen James Ferentz and Connor McDermott. The biggest name to come back to the Patriots is Jonathan Jones at corner, who will offset the massive loss of Devin McCourty in the secondary due to his retirement. Jones, a natural slot corner, may return to the spot and could add support to free safety along with Peppers. The Patriots also cut Jalen Mills, only to sign him 24 hours later with the promise of moving him into a safety position.
Also coming back are long snapper Joe Cardona, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., linebacker Daniel Ekuale and special teamer Cody Davis.
Departing the Patriots are wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, punter Jake Bailey and the aforementioned McCourty. Another name to leave the team is Jonnu Smith, going to the Atlanta Falcons by way of a trade to open up some cap space. A relative disappointment at tight end, his departure leaves Hunter Henry as the lone tight end of note and may mean the Pats are eying one in the draft. Punter Jake Bailey, who was received a contract extension last summer, was also cut and may point to the Patriots eying a punter in the later rounds of April’s draft. Journeyman quarterback Brian Hoyer once again was cut from the Patriots, possibly closing the book on his career as a backup. Another departure of note is D’onta Hightower, but that likely will not play into the Patriots’ plan too much since he did not see a snap last season.
