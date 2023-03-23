Super Bowl Football
Buy Now

The Patriots’ free-agent signing of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has drawn the most off-season hype in Foxboro.

 Doug Benc/ the associated press

The 2023 NFL free agency window flung wide open last week and brought a wide range of surprises across the league.

Notably, the Aaron Rodgers saga kicked up a notch with it seemingly being an already done deal that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is going to join the New York Jets. Also on his way to New York, albeit the Giants, is all-pro tight end Darren Waller to provide support for quarterback Daniel Jones. Massive contracts for tackles were handed out, a trade for the first pick in the draft happened, and a handful of quarterbacks all found new homes.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.