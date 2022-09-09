After a tumultuous preseason, the New England Patriots are poised for their season opener on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
And as of right now, it’s a mixed bag.
Prior to an embarrassing performance on the road against Las Vegas to cap the preseason, the Patriots battled Carolina and the New York Giants — with both games showing some sort of upside as to what is to come along with great issues when it comes to formulating an offensive attack. On top of that, camp was a mess — with the offense showing no signs of progress and fights breaking out throughout the week of joint practices with Carolina.
As of now, the ongoing play-calling situation with the offense is unresolved. The Patriots rotated Joe Judge and Matt Patricia as signal callers for the offense through both the camp and preseason games and it brought no significant success compared to how they fared under Josh McDaniels — who departed for the head coaching gig in Las Vegas. As of now it looks like Patricia is the guy calling plays, but only Bill Belichick knows how long that will last.
Putting the play calling to the side, there’s a fair amount of talent on the offensive end. Mac Jones is back and poised to improve on a good rookie season, Devante Parker adds some experience and red zone chances for Jones and the backfield of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson may be the best in the AFC East. The offensive line remains mostly in tact, and the addition of 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange adds some youth and versatility to it.
It’s not the offense of yesterday with Tom Brady being able to turn Brandon LaFell into Randy Moss. It’s going to be a power run offense that will see a good amount of cross-field passing. Jones did show he’s not shy to the deep ball in pre-season, so we may get some 40+ yard attempts to Adams. The running game will be fine, probably getting 30 rushes a game, and will provide a good change of pace from the passing attack. They’ll need nothing but excellent playcalling, though.
Defensively, the Patriots will be good. The defense worked through the first two pre-season games before not quite showing up in the finale, but the good news about it is it’s pre-season — and none of that actually means anything.
Matthew Judon is coming off a career-high sacks season that saw him receive a Pro Bowl honor,and will be joined by Josh Uche and Ja’Whaun Bentley across the middle. In front of them is Christian Barmore, who is turning into one of the best interior linemen in the league and is coming off a great pre-season. He’s joined by vets Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise on the line as well. A group that won’t wow or lead the league in sacks, but will certainly put enough pressure on some teams to force an error.
A vet-heavy group of safeties will help with a cornerback room of Marcus Jones, Jalen Mills, Jack Jones and Shaun Wade that is still unproven. Replacing JC Jackson, an All-Pro corner who led the league in pass deflections last year, will be very tough, but Marcus Jones has emerged as a potential No. 1 at corner through preseason. Devin McCourty and Kyle Dugger are still staples at safety and are some of the best in their position. Along with them is Jabril Peppers, who could have one of his best seasons of his young career in his first season in New England.
The defense was solid in pre-season and is undoubtedly the bright spot of the team. Barmore’s emergence could make him a cornerstone in the pass rush, Judon will try to match a season where he hit double-digit sacks and Peppers will be an underrated weapon in the secondary. The Pats allowed the second lowest points per game a year ago at 17.8, and replicating that will be extremely tough. They’ve got tremendous upside, and should be fun to watch this season.
The bottom line is that the Patriots are not what they once were. In fact, this very easily could end up being the worst season of Belichick’s head coaching career since his first in New England back in 2000, but there’s a lot of potential and guys with high ceilings. A lack of JC Jackson hurts, but Marcus Jones is a third-round selection from the draft a few months ago and will bring expectations of being his prime replacement.
The Harris-Stevenson combo at running back will be dynamic and can keep the ball moving when the passing game isn’t there. Fans have a right for concern in the offensive game, which I think will take a few weeks to really show how good it is. It’s a complex situation behind the scenes that had players frustrated in camp, but the trust in Belichick is high among the players. We’ll see how things stand in a few weeks.
Nobody will ever admit to a rebuild, especially when the standard has been set where missing the playoffs is a season failure for New England. The Patriots have the eighth hardest schedule this season and are projected for eight wins (per Sharp Football). They play Baltimore (home opener, Week 3), Green Bay (Week 4), Arizona (Week 14), Las Vegas (Week 15) and Cincinnati (Week 16) in tough non-division games against playoff hopefuls. They play Buffalo in Week 13 and Week 18, which will be undoubtedly the toughest games on the schedule against the defending AFC East champs.