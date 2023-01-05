Since the official cancellation of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game from Monday night due to Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening injury, the playoff picture for the Patriots has become a lot more interesting.
The Patriots sit at 8-8 with one game to go and will have their playoff berth fate in their own hands when they travel to Buffalo Sunday in a game which is a must-win for New England to guarantee a playoff spot.
There’s still a lot up in the air regarding Monday’s canceled game. We’ll touch on the Hamlin situation later — there are bigger things than football going on at the moment — but if we ‘stick to sports’ for the moment, the path for the Patriots back to the postseason is still alive.
According to the New York Times’ playoff formula, a Patriots’ win guarantees a wild card spot as a road team. A loss to the Bills drops New England’s playoff chances to 10% pending other results around the league. What needs to happen to increase that?
There are three games the Patriots will have an eye on Sunday to salvage a postseason berth in the event they lose. The Jets-Dolphins game will be one of the most important contests for the Pats. A Jets’ win would give the Patriots a 26% chance while a Dolphins’ win will eliminate the Patriots entirely and allow the Dolphins to sneak in as the No. 7 seed.
A Jets’ win and a Jaguars’ win over the Titans bumps the Pats’ odds up to 43%, but a Titans’ win over the Jags will move the Patriots out of the picture. The third most important game is Seahawks-Browns, with a Browns’ win locking the Patriots in for a playoff spot and a Seahawks’ win leaving the Patriots out in the January cold.
A lot needs to happen, but if the Patriots win, none of the other scenarios will matter. The potential good news for the Patriots is that Week 18 will see them play what may be a cautious Bills team due to Buffalo having already clinched a playoff slot, although the Bills are still battling for the top AFC seed in the postseason.
It’s common for teams that are locked into the playoff picture to sit their key starters, or at least pull them after halftime. The Bills used Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs for half the game in 2020 with the No. 2 seed confirmed, but did play all the 2021 season finale in order to clinch a division win over the Patriots.
The conservative route is possible, and may be the best one, but on the other hand, they do have a chance of holding home-field advantage or a playoff bye once the regular season shakes out. They’re currently 12-3 and the No. 2 team in the AFC. The Patriots are on the cusp of locking in the seventh seed.
As the saying goes, “So you’re saying there’s a chance.” Precisely, reader. There is a chance.
As for Hamlin, the Patriots didn’t hold media availability on Wednesday, but did open things up to media on Thursday — the same day an update on Hamlin’s situation was released.
Hamlin is still at University of Cincinnati Hospital and is in intensive care. He’s been communicating through writing, and cannot talk with a tube in his throat to help him breathe. His neurological condition and function is intact, and has been visited by Bills teammates and staff throughout the week while everyone involved has kept his status private.
The entire situation was a scary one. Hamlin is alive today thanks to the immediate response by Bills athletic trainer Denny Kellington providing CPR on the field and the support of the training staff and care unit at the hospital to put him on the track for what will be a full recovery.
Patriots players commented to the situation Thursday afternoon regarding Hamlin:
Mac Jones: “The past couple of days have been tough for everybody. Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with Damar [Hamlin] and his family. ... I think the power of prayer definitely showed and I hope that he continues to make progress and all that. Definitely with him and definitely a tough, tough week for everybody here, but a lot of good conversation and we’re all here for him and his family.”
Adrian Phillips: “It’s super emotional for the team and myself, personally. Just seeing what happened, you hate to see that, and you pray that Hamlin is doing is OK. You hear some good news today and that makes everyone feel better.”
Devin McCourty: “I’m sure you guys had the same emotions watching that of just feeling bad, and just hoping he was OK. That was the only thing I could think about.”
Myles Bryant: “It’s pretty tough. I don’t think anyone in this locker room has quite experienced what we will experience Sunday, just given the situation. ... There’s a bunch of guys in here that are of Faith, so a lot of us always just put it to God.”
David Andrews: “We’re thinking about him and praying for him. ... It’s unlike a football week I’ve ever had. ... I’m just glad to hear he’s doing better.”