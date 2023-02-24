After a disappointing 2022 season, the New England Revolution are set to bounce back.
Or will they?
The Revs open the 2023 season on the road this weekend, making the trip to Charlotte FC on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. debut. Last year was a downward turn for New England under the leadership of Bruce Arena after winning the Supporters Shield the season before. The Revoution finished last season 10-12-12 and lost key goalkeeper Matt Turner to the Premier League’s Arsenal.
This season brings a clean slate, plenty of familiar faces along with new ones, and some form of optimism that things will return to form for New England. The Revs are a long shot to win the MLS Cup, which it still has not won in its 27 years of existence, but the foundation is there for a good season
Odds are the Revs don’t come close to their league-leading record from two years ago, but there’s positives to look at heading into this season.
The emergence of Djordje Petrovic in goal last season after Matt Turner’s departure was one of the brightest spots last year. The Serbian goalkeeper has caught the eye of the Premier League’s Manchester United, which is good, but also dangerous for the Revs in losing yet another all-star caliber player. Arena did not confirm if United has reached out for a transfer, so the Revs may be in luck for the moment.
If the progressions continue, ‘Petro’ will improve on his seven clean sheets out of 21 games last season. He’s maybe the best keeper in New England right now and as solid as they came in goal for 23-year-olds.
In front of Petrovic, the Revs will look mostly the same as last season. None of their core left, though several players did depart, with New England led again by team captain Carles Gil in the midfield. Gil collected seven goals and 14 assists last season and is two assists shy of becoming the third Revolution player to record 50 MLS career assists.
Along with Gil are Gustavo Bou, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye, Matt Polster, DeJuan Jones, Dylan Borrero and Henry Kessler as regulars in the lineup who will all assume their same roles as last season.
The midfield defense was not the strongest last season for New England, but Giacomo Vironi, Edward Kizza and Jack Panayotou all join the team to help in the midfield. Latif Blessing also comes to the Revs from LAFC and is an intriguing prospect at forward. He will look to break into a more regular role in the starting lineup after not scoring a goal in 1,332 minutes last season.
Blessing will likely be in the mix early in the season with some players dealing with green card or visa issues, allowing him a chance to impress early and find a place in the regular rotation.
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi also makes the jump from LAFC to New England as a pacy forward with 28 goals in 90 career games. Joining him is Bobby Wood, arriving via a trade from Real Salt Lake. He has added depth and has experience, both as a U.S. Men’s National Team player and an MLS regular. Also, Ema Boateng signed with the Revs on Friday, adding another weapon on the wing.
On defense, Dave Romney is the biggest name to come to New England this past offseason for defenders. The centerback is a workhorse and was a staple for Nashville’s defense and may find his way into the starting lineup in no time.
The lineup won’t wow anyone, but it’s improved in the midfield and much of the core from the Supporters Shield team is back to get ample minutes. It’s a bounce-back season for New England that hinges on experience and a few young guns that can make a difference both at midfield and on attack.
If the midfield and attack does marginally better than it did last season, and improves in its goal differential, the Revs will be back over .500 again and could battle for a top-seven position in the Eastern Conference, where the top nine will qualify for the playoffs this season.
I think they’ll be OK on the back line and with Petrovic in goal, but there’s still more to be desired from the midfield in my eyes. Most pundits have the Revs well outside the running for the Eastern Conference title, and it looks like the window for an MLS Cup might have closed for the Revs — at least right now.
This could be a hot seat season for Arena, but with the 71-year-old mentor being one of the most successful coaches in league history, it might not be easy to write his club off just yet. New England may trot out a new lineup, a defensive 3-5-2 attack to focus more on winning the ball at midfield to feed two strikers while three centerbacks hold down the line. It’s a new formation and will take some time to get adjusted, but could change entirely in a few weeks.
And yet, I still don’t think there’s enough to battle for the top of the East. A seventh-place conference finish will be around where the Revs sit this season, and will do just enough to claim them a playoff spot.