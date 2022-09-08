NAHS Football Practice
Buy Now

North Attleboro High quarterback Chase Frisoli returns under center for the Rocketeers to open the season.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

‘Friday Night Lights’ returns to the Attleboro area as Week 1 of the high school football season kicks off Friday night across the state.

With the coaching carousel hitting area teams — some more than others — and a new crop of soon-to-be stars trying to help shoulder the varsity roster, the boys of fall will start their 10-week march to the MIAA postseason as expectations vary through each team.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.