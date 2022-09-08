‘Friday Night Lights’ returns to the Attleboro area as Week 1 of the high school football season kicks off Friday night across the state.
With the coaching carousel hitting area teams — some more than others — and a new crop of soon-to-be stars trying to help shoulder the varsity roster, the boys of fall will start their 10-week march to the MIAA postseason as expectations vary through each team.
The game of the week is North Attleboro High at Bishop Feehan High, and for good reason. Both schools provide marquee talent, making for what will likely be a packed, standing-room only show under the lights of McGrath Stadium. Both teams are also poised for a return to the MIAA playoffs this year, with Feehan aiming for a run in the Division 2 bracket and North Attleboro gearing up for another run in Division 3 after falling in last season’s Super Bowl.
Feehan expects the Rocketeers’ offense to keep them honest on defense, with the Shamrocks needing good tackling and perimeter play to help keep the game limited to around the hash marks.
“They got a great quarterback, really good running back,” Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said. “My sense is those are the strengths of their offense and we’re going to have to do a really good job of tackling and getting off blocks. Tough physical offensive line, we’re going to have to try and prevent them from making a big play on the perimeter. They’ve got good skill pieces that are put on the defense’s mind. The longer we keep the ball, the more we keep their explosive offense off the field.
North Attleboro expects some of Bishop Feehan’s best to be on display in all levels in a good test to open the season.
“They’re clearly one of the top teams in the state,” North Attleboro head coach Mike Strachan said. “I think they’ve done a good job of surrounding themselves with Nick Yanchuk, Dante Bruschi, Case Mankins. They’ve got athletes all over the field and in all phases of the game. They’re strong offensively and defensively. It’s going to be a test for us, but I think the rivalry is healthy and will be great for the community.”
Feehan’s injury report is “fairly good,” with no injuries of concern while North Attleboro also has no injuries of note.
Pinabell expects it to be a must-see game for locals.
“It’s a heck of a way to stat the season. Two area rivals, it’s going to be a heck of a night,” Pinabell said. “You better get here early for parking. It’s going to be a great night for high school football. I hope people come and enjoy the game.”
“I think the communities are going to come out,” Strachan said. “There’s nothing like the support we get from the North Attleboro fans and I’m looking forward to it.”
Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
Attleboro at Durfee
With Strachan making the move across town to North Attleboro during the off-season, Jim Winters taking the reins of an athletic Attleboro football team. The Bombardiers went 4-6 a year ago, but and with new leadership, they’re looking to bring in a spread offense and a multi-formation defense that’ll keep opponents on their toes.
With 19 seniors from a year prior gone to graduation, four of which were on the offensive line. Isaiah Miranda, Anthony Salviati, Matt Harvie, Adrian Rivera and Aydan Ramirez are all players of note in a team that is due to rebound, but with a lot of guys still lacking varsity experience it may take a few weeks to really get an idea on where they’re at.
The work has been put in by the Bombardiers, and it’s time to see if it will translate against a Durfee team that was 1-6 and ranked No. 27 in Division 2 last year. A win would be a huge step forward. Opening kick comes at 7 p.m.
St. John’s Shrewsbury at Mansfield
Mansfield brings back tons of skill, and I think that could make for an exciting team to watch this fall as the Hornets move to the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League. The Hornets open against St. John’s of Shrewsbury at home (kickoff at 7 p.m.) and will look to build off their No. 6 ranking in Division 2 from last year against a St. John’s team that from the Catholic Central League and regularly plays against some of the toughest teams in the state.
Connor Zukowski is poised to lead the offense under center with Trevor Foley at receiver likely being his go-to. The offensive line is still a work in progress and the defense is coming along, but a lot of good players are back in Hornets colors. Redding thinks the playoffs is a possibility, and I’m inclined to believe him. The run starts with another date against St. John’s, who they beat 28-20 a year ago, that lost a bit but is adequately reloaded.
The Hornets will don ‘EV’ on their helmets this season to honor Ed Veiking, an instrumental part of Mansfield’s youth and high school sports scene. Going out this year and dominating for Ed this year feels highly possible.
King Philip at Boston College High
BC High is historically one of the best schools when it comes to athletics in the last 20 years, but the Eagles are coming off a 1-6 football season where BC somehow ranked No. 17 in Division 1, a result of having the highest strength of schedule in the division last year.
Strong opponents can build good teams, and King Philip could be another strong team this year. King Philip is coming off a season where it beat BC High to open the year 35-22 and went on to go 9-3 with a Div. 3 postseason appearance. Head coach Brian Lee is satisfied with everything so far, even with replacing a bevy of key players and questions lingering through camp.
Rudy Gately is back as the main running back with three returning o-linemen blocking. Tommy McLeish is under center and back from injury and a handful of experienced two-way players are back as well. Can KP make a run again that sees them back in the Division 2 state final? Sure. It could take a week or two to properly evaluate just how strong they can be, but everyone knows where they were a year ago. A rout of BC High may be just what they need to light a fire under them and start another state final caliber. Kickoff from BC High is 7 p.m.
Holliston at Foxboro
Youth will be a big part of Foxboro’s season, with the Warriors needing to replace 29 seniors and 17 starting spots on the roster from last season. The defending Hockomock League Davenport Division champs are taking it head on though, saying they think they’ll surprise some people who think they’re out of contention before the season even starts.
Sophomore QB Mike Marcucella takes over under center. He has a range of talent around him to help supplement the offense. Replacing Davenport Division MVP Dylan Gordon won’t be easy this season, but it’s doable. A confident ground game, an abundance of leadership on the offensive line (that can cross over to defensive line) makes Foxboro a formidable opponent.
Holliston brings back several key offensive players and will be a good test for Foxboro’s defense. Experience is their strength. Containing the QB-WR connection of TJ Kiley and Brady Sweeney will be key for a Week 1 win in Foxboro. If the Warriors do that, I think they’ll be in a good spot.
Canton at Dighton-Rehoboth
Dighton-Rehoboth finished in the middle of the pack in Division 5 last year, and brings a lot of optimism and youth into its season opener on Friday against Canton.
Three players with varsity experience come back to D-R football, but there’s a strong junior class that brings to optimism. Joel DaSilva will look to be a do-it-all quarterback for D-R, with Cole Bilodeau , Cam St. James and Kevin Gousie adding depth in the backfield. Three upperclassmen linemen, three sophomore tight ends and some of the same names from offense will cross over to defense in an effort to contribute.
It’s a “rebuild” of sorts for the Falcons, but there’s high potential and a chance D-R surprises some people. itself is also working on bouncing back, having won back-to-back Hockomock League titles just three years ago, so it may be just what a D-R needs to get things going.
Norton at Bishop Fenwick
Fresh off a Tri-Valley League co-championship, Norton is reloaded and ready to claim the title outright this year with a Saturday 1 p.m. start.
Even with 15 players gone to graduation, TVL all-star Logan Moberg is joined by Daniel Ayala, Shayne Sinclair, John D’Arpino and Drew Dudley as key players on both sides of the ball. Colby Cerrone and Michael O’Keefe are also key in helping first-year QB Jake Ogilvie stay protected.
Everything is there and the Lancers have the experience to get back to the MIAA postseason and claim the league title. The team has the tools that can go both ways and a quality group of underclassmen that can make an impact right away. Norton will need to match a strong Bishop Fenwick squad that’s coming off a year where it ranked third in Div. 5 and made the division semifinal. A win won’t be easy, but could spell great things if the Lancers come away 1-0 entering Week 2.
Seekonk at Carver
Seekonk may be on the verge of turning a corner, and it could be this year. A senior-heavy team that saw quarterback Jaden Arruda play extremely well last season will also have four other offensive linemen to block for Ryan Dougherty and Lucas Figueredo.
With the o-line being one of the biggest strengths of the team, D-R will have no issue moving the ball in a variety of ways. On defense, a backfield that features more two-way players will keep the airspace on lockdown. There’s plenty of good to see in the team, it’s just a matter of seeing how much the growing pains from last year have turned into strides toward a better team.
The Falcons’ first test will be against Carver, which was middle of the pack in Division 8 last year, but has some versatility on offense that will keep Seekonk honest. This should be an interesting game.