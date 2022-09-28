With Mac Jones’ ankle injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the fate of the New England Patriots’ season is hanging in the balance.
With the Pats already struggling and stumbling out of the gate, an injury to the second-year signal caller is a worst=case scenario for New England considering how high expectations go for the team.
As the saying goes, when it rains, it pours.
In New England, it’s a monsoon.
The always welcoming and chatty Bill Belichick had another all-time moment when asked about Jones’ status on Wednesday, right down to a perfect cadence in his delivery that will give us all we need to to know about the situation.
“Day by day, he’s getting better, we’ll see how it goes — Day. By. Day,” Belichick said multiple times throughout his press conference. “That’s the plan. Day. By. Day.”
Jones’ X-rays on Sunday were negative, proving there was no break of his left ankle. While that is obviously good news, the bad news is that it was, in fact, a severe high ankle sprain that may require surgery, although Jones is reportedly seeking a second medical opinion.
His timetable to return? Day by day, apparently. Realistically, and whether Belichick or company will admit it, the likely case is that whether surgery is done or not, Jones will be out at least a few weeks.
Next in line? Old friend Brian Hoyer.
Hoyer’s already being written off by local media and fans, and the history of him as a starter gives them some right to throw shade. Hoyer hasn’t started a game in the NFL since Week 4 against Kansas City in 2020, in a 26-10 loss where he had a lost fumble and an interception, and mismanaged the clock on his way to a loss. It was his last start, which had come due to Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19. To this date, that was the only time that Hoyer suited up as QB1 on a New England Patriots depth chart.
Going even farther back, the last time Hoyer led a team to a win as a starting quarterback was with the Chicago Bears in 2016, in a 17-14 win over the Detroit Lions where he passed for 302 yards. If you want some perspective on how long ago that was, Jones was a senior in high school.
Hoyer’s lack of success as a starter can somewhat be attributed to him playing on objectively bad teams. He did get off to a 3-0 start for the Cleveland Browns in 2013 and was 5-4 as a Houston Texan in 2014 before squandering a playoff game with four interceptions in the first round. He then went to Chicago, then San Francisco and Indianapolis with stints with the Patriots peppered in between. He’s got a touchdown to interception ratio of 55-33, has a completion percentage of 66% and has for the most part been a long-time journeyman backup that fluctuates from second string to third string.
Since returning to New England in 2020, he has gone 24-for-35 passing in six games with one touchdown and one interception. Take out that one start, and he’s 9-for-11 with 227 yards in five appearances which were all blowouts.
How far Hoyer can take the Patriots will not entirely depend on him as much as how much the supporting cast around him supports him. If we think three to four weeks he runs as the quarterback, he’ll face Green Bay (away), Detroit (home) and Cleveland (away). A fourth week would be at home against Chicago. Green Bay isn’t exactly what it once was, but Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers and will be good for at least 20 points against the Patriots. Detroit could be a coin flip after allowing Minnesota to rally back. Cleveland is also the same as Detroit, where anything goes, but both sides have playmakers on both sides of the ball that will be a problem.
If the Patriots’ defense stands up and bounces back after a week where they didn’t look great against Baltimore, then there is a chance to escape with a chance to be around .500. Jon Jones is one of the best corners so far this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and Deatrich Wise has been great at applying pressure to the quarterback. The Patriots offensive line was one of the best at limiting pressure through the first two weeks as well, which will help the 36-year old Hoyer get acclimated in the pocket to find receivers even though it’s likely going to be a run-first offense.
Truthfully, I can’t envision the offense looking too much better or too much worse than it has been. These are not the days of Tom Brady giving way to Hoyer. It’s a currently struggling Jones giving way to Hoyer. Jones looked simultaneously great and bad last week, finding DeVante Paker for a career game and using his legs to stretch the field a few times. Hoyer certainly isn’t mobile, but did put up numbers that were at times better than Jones in pre-season camp. Camp means nothing compared to game reps, though, and whatever past he has I don’t think can be used as a serviceable estimate to what we will see since the play calling, environment and team around him is now completely different.
Will we see Jones back this season? Probably, but not for a few weeks. As someone who once had a severe sprained ankle, it is no joke and could take weeks (or months) to fully recover mobility. We won’t know for sure until it comes directly from Belichick or Jones himself. Belichick said the progress Jones over the last 48 hours has been good, but how “good” is good? He didn’t practice with Hoyer and rookie backup Bailey Zappe on Wednesday.
If it’s Hoyer Time in New England, then prepare to keep expectations low, and buckle up for what could be a rough few weeks. All of New England will be holding its collective breath with each throw.
How bad can it be? We’ll soon find out.