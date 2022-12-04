It’s not always common to see storied rivals go toe-to-toe, and at the end of the day have the utmost respect for one another.
After the Attleboro-North Attleboro Thanksgiving day football game, both sides exhibited class and character, as they shook hands, embraced either former teammates or classmates, and spents a few minutes after the holiday game at Community Field as friends, not rivals. The Rocketeers won 17-12 in a battle to the end in a contest that saw the Bombardiers came up just short in the season finale for both sides.
Of all the snapshots to embody the rivalry, one of the moments that stood out centered around Nolan McLaughin. The guard/tackle, who was described by his father as an “animal” on the field, went over to Attleboro’s Spencer Sherck, crouched down and consoled him for a moment before returning to his team to celebrate.
Despite it being brief, it was a perfect embodiment of what sports is about, and the 100-plus-year rivalry between the two schools. Respect, class and sportsmanship, even while one side is enjoying the thrills of a win and the other the throes of defeat.
McLaughlin said he didn’t know Sherck, but took a few moments to console him post-loss. As someone who has been on both sides of the situation, he said he empathized with what he was feeling.
“To be honest, I didn’t know him at all,” McLaughlin said. “I just saw him after I was walking back from celebrating with my teammates. I just saw him sitting there, and to be honest, I know how that feels to be in that position. It’s not a good feeling, and nobody should have to feel down like that. I figured, why not go up and tell him he played good and make him feel better.”
McLaughlin’s upbringing through the North Attleboro football system has instilled good sportsmanship, just like the dozens if not hundreds of players currently and before him. McLaughlin says he didn’t have the best attitude on the field when he was younger, but his evolution and growth as a player has seen him become a role model for the younger crowd who may have seen him take that moment to stop.
“It definitely makes a big impact on the little kids that were there,” McLaughlin said. “That’s something they’ll see and take with them and want to model. It builds character. ... When I was younger, I had bad sportsmanship and my mom used to get upset with me. She’d pull me aside after games and used to be on me about being a good sportsman.
“That was really what contributed to me doing that. It just felt like a natural thing to do, the right thing to do,” McLaughlin said.
