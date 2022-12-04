tsc-spt-FB-NA-AHS-McLaughlinTDayPhoto

North Attleboro High’s Nolan McLaughlin (left) consoles Attleboro High’s Spencer Sherck following the conclusion of last week’s Thanksgiving Day game between the Rocketeers and Bombardiers.

 Submitted photo

It’s not always common to see storied rivals go toe-to-toe, and at the end of the day have the utmost respect for one another.

After the Attleboro-North Attleboro Thanksgiving day football game, both sides exhibited class and character, as they shook hands, embraced either former teammates or classmates, and spents a few minutes after the holiday game at Community Field as friends, not rivals. The Rocketeers won 17-12 in a battle to the end in a contest that saw the Bombardiers came up just short in the season finale for both sides.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.