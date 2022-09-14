This Sunday, the New England Patriots roll into newly named Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are coming off one of the most exciting games of the season, even if it was Week 1 in a 23-20 win over AFC Central rival Cincinnatti.
Pittsburgh played OK at best, with the Steelers’ defense bailing out a mostly middling offense by picking off Joe Burrow four times and sacking him seven times. Pittsburgh is rebuilding in the wake of Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement at the end of 2021, with Mitchell Trubisky taking the reins of the offense, and are trying to be a dark horse contender in its division.
The Steelers certainly aren’t as skillful as the Dolphins, but there’s potential for a Patriots win on Sunday. The Patriots are a one-point favorite according to oddsmakers, with the Steelers coming into the week without edge rusher TJ Watt (pectoral). Najee Harris is expected to play despite a foot ailment reducing his snaps last week.
The lack of Watt will certainly put a damper in the defensive plans for the Steelers, and the ailments of Harris could lower his workload to make the day easier for the Patriots. Watt picked off and sacked Burrow, and is coming off a season where he led the league in sacks as a linebacker last year. He’s a cornerstone in a pass0rush and run-stop defense, but even without him, the Patriots still could struggle.
Without Watt there, the Patriots may have flashes of big plays. New England still needs to deal with Tyson Alualu, Larry Ogunjobi and Cameron Hayward are not easy to get through for running backs — as shown by the 82 yards gained on 27 touches from Cincy’s Joe Mixon.
The Pats racked up 78 yards on 22 carries last week, and with the Pats chasing a two-score deficit to make it a ballgame, the rushing attack was virtually non-existent or effective. It won’t be easy to gain significant yards against Pittsburhg, but if the turnover battle is even and the score is close, the combination of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson could tally yards when they count in short distances for the first down.
The same struggles will come in the passing game, especially with a banged-up Mac Jones, whose back injury looks like nothing too serious with him practicing in pads on Wednesday, but the concern about his protection is still paramount.
Jones was strip sacked and had a touchdown returned on him last week, and was sacked twice for a loss of 20 yards. He wasn’t sharp in any way, especially with an interception on the opening drive. Route running from Devante Parker, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor will need to be sharper against corners Ahkello Witherspoon and Cameron Sutton. Pittsburgh’s safeties of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmonds add to the depth of the secondary and will likely be in position to pick off Jones at least once. Alex Highsmith will also be a threat to get through a soft offensive line that is still trying to figure out a new offensive scheme under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots were solid against Miami. Aside from one missed tackle by Kyle Dugger that resulted in a touchdown by Jaylen Waddle, the Patriots allowed 310 yards of offense. That’s 10th best in the league after one week. The Steelers certainly don’t have a game-changing type of player like Tyreek Hill, but Trubisky is a borderline replaceable quarterback that the Steelers are using as a stopgap for rookie Kenny Pickett.
Holding down Harris will be the defensive core of Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise and Christian Barmore. The group will be tough to get through again after limiting Miami to 65 yards rushing and will make Trubisky throw more to receivers, either to Chase Claypool or Diontae Johnson. In the secondary will Jonathan Jones, Jabril Peppers, Jalen Mills and Devin McCourty will be ballhawks on Trubisky — who hasn’t faced a Patriots defense since his 2018 season with Chicago.
I would love to see the Patriots come in and stop the Steelers like they did in the 2019 season opener, a 33-7 New England win. But it’s not going to happen this time, for a myriad of reasons. With Jones a little banged up, his offensive line lacking protection, the new scheme not quite connecting, there is (as expected) some issues on offense. Defensively the Patriots will keep themselves in the game so long as they win the turnover battle, but that’s a tough thing to depend on when an errant pass or a fumble can change the flow of the game like last week. The turnover battle must be won against a shaky Steelers offense in order to win.
Much of the Patriots’ offensive success hinges on the severity of Jones’ back issues. Hhe was listed on the injury report Wednesday as a “full participation.” Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), safety Adrian Phillips (ribs), guard Cole Strange (shoulder) and cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) were limited participants in practice on Wednesday and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe) did not practice. If all end up playing, with the exception of Bentley, the Patriots will look OK.
If I was a betting man (which I am,) expect neither side to reach the over-under of 41.5 points. Low scoring with both quarterbacks throwing for one touchdown each and maybe a rushing score for Damien Harris. Patriots get the nod, holding on for a 21-16 win.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.