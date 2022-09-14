Pats' Jones plans to be ready for Steelers after back injury

After a frustrating opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, things don’t get any easier for head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots Sunday in Pittsburgh.

 Lynne Sladky / The Associated Press

This Sunday, the New England Patriots roll into newly named Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are coming off one of the most exciting games of the season, even if it was Week 1 in a 23-20 win over AFC Central rival Cincinnatti.

Pittsburgh played OK at best, with the Steelers’ defense bailing out a mostly middling offense by picking off Joe Burrow four times and sacking him seven times. Pittsburgh is rebuilding in the wake of Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement at the end of 2021, with Mitchell Trubisky taking the reins of the offense, and are trying to be a dark horse contender in its division.

