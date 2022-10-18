Mac Jones' status unsettled as Pats prep for Browns

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) winds up to pass as quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks on during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

 Steven Senne

In another week under center, Bailey Zappe showed up and flourished.

The New England Patriots rookie third-string quarterback minced the Cleveland Browns secondary on Sunday with a 24-for-32 passing performance with 309 yards and two scores.

