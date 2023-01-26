That’s right folks, it’s officially mock draft season.
The New England Patriots capped a disappointing season where seemingly nothing went right for the team. A flawed offense spawned by bad coaching, injuries, lack of depth, a regression, and at one point, Mac Jones, all were part of a year where the Patriots finished 8-9 and third in the AFC East — well off the lofty expectations the team typically brings.
With the offseason now in full swing for the Patriots, they’ve gone ahead and fixed potentially the biggest issue regarding the coaching staff in hiring Bill O’Brien again as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. But is that enough to fix them overnight?
The answer is no. It goes deeper than that. The biggest way that the Patriots can make a jump going into next season is in the NFL Draft, and attacking their weaknesses.
The first, and probably the most obvious of the things to fix, is the strength and depth of the offensive line.
The offensive line for the Patriots was a frequent talking point when it came to the offense. A handful of injuries, a third-string tackle, and before we knew it, there was a skeleton crew trying to block in a broken offensive scheme. Things got worse before they got better, but there is a fix.
With a mid-first round pick (No. 14) in the upcoming draft, the Patriots have one of two ways to go. They can either select a receiver, or something between a tackle or guard in the first round. Personally, I lean toward strengthening the offensive line.
With James Ferentz and Yodny Castuje the second strings across every position on the offensive line (Isaiah Wynn is also on IR) it’s a no-brainer to pick a tackle/guard. Broderick Jones from Georgia is a guy who catches my eye as an immediate improvement for New England.
Jones, frankly, is a bully on the line at 6-4 300 pounds. He is an impossible player to move with his size and his ability to hold his ground on the block. He started 12 games in 2022 for Georgia at left tackle, was an all-SEC nomination, allowed eight quarterback hurries and didn’t surrender a sack this past season. The Patriots were sacked 41 times this season in an offense that was comprised of play action and zone runs, but those season numbers should be voided with O’Brien back in the mix.
The No. 3 tackle on the board should also be on the board for the Patriots at No. 14, and it shouldn’t take very long for New England to decide he’s their guy over current LT Trent Brown, who has quickly fallen out of favor with New England’s fan base.
In the second round, the Patriots currently will select at No. 46, and if they go the tackle route in the first round, the second round could see them go with an edge rusher. For the most part, the defense was solid for the Patriots last season but there’s no hurt in adding more to the edge. Will McDonald IV from Iowa State is an attractive pick here — and maybe a case of best talent available.
McDonald is an experienced and strong pass rusher, using a quick first step and hand work to get around the edge and pressure the quarterback. He’s a direct rusher who may be challenged if he has to go left to right, but his overall ability has the makings of a high-level pass rusher on passing plays and a more than adequate defender against the run. He had 34 sacks in his college career, which started in 2018.
The third through fourth rounds (picks 76, 107, 117) also give the Patriots a chance to strengthen the offense with playmakers.
If a long-rumored trade with Arizona to land Deandre Hopkins never happens, a wide receiver in the middle stages of the draft is possible too. SMU’s Rashee Rice has projected as a third-round selection, and is a physical receiver that runs routes well. He closed this past season with 1,355 yards receiving with 10 scores on 96 catches. He’s shown he can add some flair to his catches, and has often gained plenty of separation for yards after the catch, but he’s had problems with drops at times. A few years of development where he’s not buried in the depth chart and he could easily become a WR1 for the Patriots.
Another receiver I like for rounds 3-4 is Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims. It might be a homer take as an Oklahoma fan, but Mims is an underrated receiver in the draft that averaged 20.1 yards per catch (third in the NCAA) and has played with NFL-ready quarterbacks across each of his three seasons. His career totals put him at 2,321 yards receiving with 20 scores across three years, along with some work as a kick returner. At 5-11 184 pounds he’d be on the smaller side in the WR room for New England, and would have to transition from being an outside receiver to a slot guy. With his game-changing speed and ability to play bigger than he is, he’d be a strong player to add as a No. 2 or 3 receiver for the Patriots.
The Patriots won’t double up on receivers through the middle rounds, but there are some options there. The strategy of getting an o-line anchor early, then adding to a strong defense through the first two rounds is a great start to get the things back on track for next season. Adding a receiver in Rice or Mims would show there’s a conscious effort to improve for Mac Jones, and would show the Patriots are serious about getting high-potential weapons over veteran depth.
Other notable players
CB Riley Moss, Iowa — I really like Moss, but that might just be because I spent two years every fall weekend watching him on TV. Moss was one of the best defensive players int he Big Ten last fall, playing for a stout Iowa defense where he had 11 interceptions, three touchdowns and 158 tackles across his five seasons. The Patriots aren’t looking for a game-changing corner as much as they were before, but the depth doesn’t hurt. He could find his way into the lineup and never leave it pretty easily. (Projection: 4-5th round)
T Curtis McClendon, Chattanooga — McClendon was on the same o-line as Cole Strange at Chattanooga, and is a six-year college vet. A little older than you’d like for a draft pick (thanks, COVID year), he’s a powerful and determined tackle that is versatile as depth on the offensive line. It’s possible the Patriots did their due diligence on everyone at Chattanooga when they selected Strange last year, so McClendon was seen on tape. However, his pass protection and slow movement against more talented edge rushers leave room for concern. He’d definitely be a late round project. (Projection: 6-7th round)
P Ethan Evans, Wingate — I know what you’re thinking: “who?”. Evans was part of Wingate’s most successful team in program history, winning 10 games to make the NCAA FCS playoffs for the third straight season. He punted a season-long 57-yarder last year and averaged 40.3 last year on 56 attempts. The Patriots found a diamond in the FCS in Strange last year and a low-risk, high return guy in Evans is certainly worth the late round pick to give others a challenge in camp. (Projection: 7th round)
QB Max Duggan, TCU — There’s no reason for the Patriots to add another quarterback with Bailey Zappe as the QB2, but there’s also no reason for them not to add a National Championship Finalist in Duggan through a late-round pick. Duggan, as the kids say, is a dog. He’s warrior on the field who lost his spot as a starter, then got it back and took TCU to its first championship appearance. Nobody gave Duggan and company a chance and he proved them wrong with a Heisman finalist campaign where 3,698 yards passing and 32 touchdowns. A dual threat, he rushed for 555 yards with six scores this season too. Why not? (Projection: 7th round).