Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones presents an imposing target for the Patriots to select with the No. 14 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

 Michael Clubb / the associated press

That’s right folks, it’s officially mock draft season.

The New England Patriots capped a disappointing season where seemingly nothing went right for the team. A flawed offense spawned by bad coaching, injuries, lack of depth, a regression, and at one point, Mac Jones, all were part of a year where the Patriots finished 8-9 and third in the AFC East — well off the lofty expectations the team typically brings.