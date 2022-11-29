Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

United States’ Yunus Musah, right, Aaron Long, center, and goalkeeper Sean Johnson celebrate after defeating Iran Tuesday in their World Cup Group B match in Doha, Qatar.

 Ashley Landis /the associated press

It’s called soccer. And it proved to be good Tuesday afternoon.

With a chance to move on to the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Team USA secured a 1-0 win over Iran to advance out of the group stage and into the Round of 16 — a feat it has achieved only five times since the inaugural 1930 World Cup.

