Through 42 years of coaching men’s and women’s tennis at the high school and collegiate levels, serving as the U.S. Tennis Association’s New England Board of Directors, umpiring at collegiate matches throughout New England, Doug Chapman has weathered many a crisis during his tenure on and off of the courts.
But none so more disturbing than when he was informed that the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth women’s tennis program, of which he has served as the Corsair head coach for eight seasons, was being disbanded. In all, the university slashed eight athletic programs, effective immediately.
Just as broken-hearted were two of his players, both with local ties — senior captain Jamie Fastino of Rehoboth and junior Hana Hershey of North Attleboro were members of the Corsair women’s tennis team that was forced to the sidelines.
And so was Attleboro High grad Ethan Johnson, a freshman member of the Corsair golf team.
“I cannot begin to imagine the sense of loss our student-athletes must feel at this moment,” Chancellor Robert Johnson said in his message to the 94 student-athletes. “I want them to know that this decision in no way reflects their tremendous contribution to our University.
Fastino was a four-year member of the varsity team at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, while Hershey similarly represented the Rocketeers of North Attleboro High.
Fastino received All Little East Conference acclaim as a singles player during her freshman year and as a doubles player as a sophomore. Twice she represented the Corsairs at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Tournament, in both 2016 and ’17.
Chapman, also the boys’ varsity tennis coach at Somerset Berkley High School, his alma mater, guided the Corsairs to the 2015 Little East Conference championship and into the 2016 NCAA Tournament.,
Chapman also coached the Roger Williams University women’s tennis team to the 2002 Commonwealth Coast Conference title, winning both the regular season and tournament titles for the first time in school history.
In addition, Chapman was recently named the Professional Tennis Registry’s and Racquet Sports Industry National High School Coach of the Year for the 2019 season.
He is a two-time New England Coach of the Year and one of 10 coaches selected to the USTA’s Coaches All Star Team. Meanwhile, his Blue Raiders of Somerset Berkley have qualified for the MIAA Tournament 35 times, winning 10 league championships.
Also caught up in the cutback of sports at UMass Dartmouth were Sean Morrison, a King Philip High product and freshman member of the swim team; Brianna Cambra of Rehoboth, a freshman member of the Corsair sailing tean; and a pair of men’s lacrosse players, junior Sam Kozimor (Mt. St. Charles) and freshman C.J. Mello (Xaverian), both from Wrentham.
Johnson said that the decision to discontinue eighth intercollegiate athletic programs, “in no way reflects their tremendous contribution to our University. It is because of these contributions — not just on the field — but in the classrooms, labs, and in the community that makes our student-athletes such valuable members of our community.”
Johnson said UMass-Dartmouth would continue to meet the support for the 94 affected student-athletes.
The decision came after multiple reviews over the past decade of the UMass Dartmouth intercollegiate athletics program to formulate a long-term strategic plan that would provide the best possible competitive and co-curricular experiences for our student-athletes.
The reviews analyzed major aspects of the current Department of Athletics & Recreation structure, including available resources, gender equity, enrollment, full-time/part-time coaches, sports sponsorship trends, facilities, as well as strengths and weaknesses of programs.
