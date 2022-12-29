Foxboro_Norton Boys Hockey
Foxboro High vs Norton High boys ice hockey at Foxboro Sports Center, Feb. 24. Foxboro’s Brady Callahan and Ben Ricketts (13) and Norton’s Michael Whalen (23).

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

A month into the season, the Norton High boys hockey team has been turning heads, scoring goals, taking wins and risen to be ranked among the top 10 MIAA Division 3 schoolboy teams in the state.

Never have the Lancers started a season in the same manner that coach Mike Donovan’s icemen have for the outset of the 2022-23 campaign, winning all five games, the latest being a 9-2 conquest of Hockomock League member Attleboro High Wednesday at Foxboro Sports Center.