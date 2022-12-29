A month into the season, the Norton High boys hockey team has been turning heads, scoring goals, taking wins and risen to be ranked among the top 10 MIAA Division 3 schoolboy teams in the state.
Never have the Lancers started a season in the same manner that coach Mike Donovan’s icemen have for the outset of the 2022-23 campaign, winning all five games, the latest being a 9-2 conquest of Hockomock League member Attleboro High Wednesday at Foxboro Sports Center.
With only four seniors returning to the roster from a 2-10-2 mark last season, the Lancers have scored six or more goals in each of their first five games.
Against the Bombardiers, Norton scored four goals within the first seven minutes of both the first and second periods and netted a pair of power play goals. Juniors Anthony Santangelo and Dylan Cummings each turned the red light on twice.
In his third season behind the Norton bench, Donovan, a one-time Mansfield High assistant, sensed that these Lancers might be bringing more to the ice — scoring 10 goals against Holliston, rallying from a 5-2 second period deficit to beat Dedham, scoring six goals in each of the games against Tri-Valley League members Bellingham and Medway.
“Everybody is on board and we pass the puck,” Donovan said.
Junior defenseman Josh Giguere already has a pair of hat trick games. Cummings returned to Norton High as a transfer from Boston College High and is among a host of three-year varsity players. And a pair of freshmen have tended to duty between the pipes with senior goalie Sam Grolnic on the injured list.
“We’ve been starting slow in the first periods, we end up losing the first period,” Donovan said of a 4-1 deficit against Dedham and then trailing 6-1 early in the second period against Holliston. “As I’ve told them, we cannot look past anyone. If you don’t respect your opponent, they’ll come back and bite you in the butt.
“It’s real simple,” Donovan added of the Lancers’ recipe for success. “When we go into the second or third period, they say we’re only down three goals or whatever — ‘Let’s go!’ We can do this.”
Norton uncorked 42 shots at AHS junior goalie Julien Horton, having a 15-5 edge during the first period and a 20-2 advantage over the middle 15 minutes.
“They’re much quicker and faster than us,’ AHS coach Gary Warren said of Norton, which carried an 8-1 lead into the third period for freshman goalie Ari Parker.
Nick Fernandes put AHS (1-4) on the scoreboard in the 12th minute of the first period with Mike LaChance assisting. Austin Bessette garnered goal No. 2 for the Bombardiers on a shot in the slot at 3:03 of the third period.
The Bombardiers went 0-for-3 on power plays over the first two periods, forcing four faceoffs in the attacking zone in the first period, five during the second period. Parker, meanwhile in the Norton net, foiled Fernandes on a Bombardier breakaway three minutes into the second period and Jack Moran on a solo dash five minutes into the third period.
Santangelo scored the first two goals of the game for Norton, the first just 55 seconds into the contest with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle after taking a pass from Giguere Then at 3:10, Santangelo took a great pass out of the neutral zone off the stick of Josh Cohen and made it 2-0.
Cummings scored the first of his two tallies, on a powerplay just 1:42 into the second period with Josh Giguere and Connor Heagney assisting for a 5-1 margin. Cummings closed out the Lancer scoring on a breakaway goal with 59 seonds left, Josh Cohen assisting.
“My “D” (defense) does a great job of puck possession and moving the puck out of the zone and up the ice,” Donovan cited of the pairings of Heagney, a team captain with junior Cody Gass and senior Liam Coffey with Giguere.
Also in the first period, Coffey (at 5:04 after a terrific right wing rush by Cohen) and Heagney (at 7:26 on the power play from Giguere) tallied goals.
Also in the second period, Mike MacDonald (at 2:10 in the slot with a rebound of a Brogan Laverdiere shot); Giguere (at 6:32 on a rush down the left wing); and Cohen (at 6:49 on a pass by Cummings from behind the net) put pucks in the AHS net.
“We’ve had kids last year who did a lot of scoring, but we’ve changed up the lines. It’s working and they’ve gotten on board instead of them being on the train leaving the station. They’re doing this and that and you can tell by the body language – I tell them, it’s not about you, it’s about the team.
“It’s fun to watch them – it’s a great nucleus of kids.”
The Lancers play their second game within three days on Friday, in Raynham with a 3 p.m. faceoff against Southeastern Reg.-Bristol-Plymouth in a non-league game. The Bombardiers return to the rigors of Hockomock League competition Wednesday in Foxboro with a 7 p.m. game against King Philip.
“They know how to win,” Donovan added. “Once that you learn how to win, that gives you confidence. A lot of the teams that we’ve played and we’ve beaten – they think that it was the old Norton teams that they were playing – when they’re down, they quit.
“Not this bunch — there’s no quit with this team. It’s all about playing together.”