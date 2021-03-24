FOXBORO — Having played a year away from Foxboro and facing the prospect of playing next season without Brian Flores as his head coach was apparently enough to convince Kyle Van Noy that the 02035 district was where he wanted to play football in 2021.
The former New England Patriots linebacker returned to the Patriots’ roster as a free agent, leading to a “no comment” by Van Noy on Flores, his former positional coach with the Patriots and former head coach with the Miami Dolphins.
“When you have one of the greatest, if not ‘The Greatest’, coach in the game and a defensive mind (in Bill Belichick) pick you, it means a lot,” Van Noy said via conference call Wednesday. “That speaks volumes of who he thinks I am as a player, which is awesome to have, someone that has confidence in you, in your game.
“To be back where I started my legacy and, hopefully, be able to continue it, do what I can on the field and off the field — I can’t ask for much more.”
Acquired after three seasons (2014-16) in Detroit, Van Noy was a perfect fit for the Patriots’ defensive package as an outside linebacker for three-plus seasons (2016-19), while being a revered locker room presence.
Van Noy took the financial free-agency riches from Miami in 2020 and was influential on the field with six sacks, as well as off the field, being named a Dolphins’ team captain.
Van Noy was in on 69 tackles for Miami, 46 of them first hits. He returns to Foxboro with a fellow former Miami teammate, offensive lineman Ted Karras.
Miami released Van Noy just one year into a four-year, $51-million contract signed last March. The Dolphins tried to trade him, found no takers and opted to cut the veteran in a cost-cutting measure as the NFL salary cap was decreasing eight percent to $182.5 million in 2021.
“A couple of teams started to do their due diligence and as the days got closer to the start of free agency, more movement came,” Van Noy said of returning to play for Belichick alongside Dont’a Hightower. “The rest is history.”
Van Noy was set to make $12.5 million this season with Miami, a paycheck that would have been guaranteed had the Dolphins not released him. The Dolphins will save $9.775 million in salary cap space without Van Noy.
In turn, he inked a two-year incentive-laden contract with the Patriots worth up to $13.2 million.
“I accomplished a lot, but I’m not done,” Van Noy said, noting his conversations with the McCourty brothers and Hightower throughout the 2020 season, leading to his return to the Patriots. “We talked about it, I’m happy to be back with my brothers. I’m happy to be home, honored and blessed to be a part of the Patriots’ family.”
The 30-year-old Nevada native played collegiately at Brigham Young before becoming a second-round NFL Draft pick by Detroit in 2014.
Van Noy’s abbreviated 2016 season with the Patriots was most memorable as New England won the AFC East Division title with a 14-2 record. Then Van Noy had a productive post-season for the Patriots, having four solo tackles in a 19-point AFC title game win over Pittsburgh and then earning a Super Bowl LI ring as New England beat Atlanta in overtime.
“Me and Cam (Newton) have similar mindsets, that’s to win,” Van Noy said of some of his extracurricular activity as a Dolphin in games against the Patriots last season. “We all have different chips on our shoulders, I have goals individual and as a team. Everybody is going to be ready to go, it starts from the head man (Belichick). He knows what he wants and to fit the pieces together.
“I can play in any system and be a high level player, I’m confident in my skills. I’ve shown it ever since I was put on the field and that just so happened to start with the Patriots.
“I felt that I did a good job last year with the amount of opportunities and circumstances that I had,” he added. “I’m going to continue to do it, this year with a group that I have trust in. One of our goals is to be top five defensively. We have the pieces, so why not?”
Van Noy was guided by Patriots’ defensive guru Matt Patricia for two seasons, then his Flores, his former Miami coach, who took over coaching the New England linebackers in 2018.
During the 2017 season with the Patriots as a strong side linebacker, Van Noy returned to the Super Bowl with New England. He finished the 13-3 regular season with 73 tackles and 5 ½ QB sacks. He had nine tackles, a pass deflection and a QB sack in a four-point win over Jacksonville in the AFC title game and had five tackles in the Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles.
“There’s still a lot of work to do, I’m excited for the challenge,” Van Noy said.
He was slowed by an early-season hip injury, but still managed to start 13 games with jersey No. 53 over his shoulders. Meanwhile, the Patriots ranked No. 26 in the NFL in rushing defense (131.4 yards allowed per game).
“We have one goal in mind,” Van Noy said of a return to the top of the AFC East Division and a return to the Super Bowl. “Everybody’s got that right now, I can tell you that speaking to some of the players and how hungry they are.
“I’m happy to be back, play with some new players, to put my jersey back on and get things going,” Van Noy added. “Hopefully we can do some damage and make some noise.”
