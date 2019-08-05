DETROIT — Kyle Van Noy relishes the day that he took off his Detroit Lions pads and became a member of the New England Patriots’ organization.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been a master at putting players in a position to succeed, and Van Noy is a prime example of them as a linebacker.
“I don’t want to sit here and tailor my skills, that would be kind of like, ‘I’m only good because of a certain scheme,’ “ Van Noy said Monday of being a better fit in the Patriots’ system of playing defense than during his days in Detroit.
“I’m not going to go that route,” Van Noy added. “Bill (Belichick) and when Matty P (Matt Patricia, Detroit’s head coach) was there and Flo (Brian Flores, Miami’s head coach) and (Jerod) Mayo, and all of these coaches that I’ve played with in New England have put me in a spot to play to my strengths and put me in a position to succeed.
“I respect that and I’m happy to be a part of it, and I would just leave it at that. I just don’t want to take away from my talent, my skill, and my capabilities if I said that was the reason, if that makes sense.”
Van Noy was a second-round draft pick out of BYU in 2014 by Detroit, the sixth linebacker selected.
“Kyle’s done a good job for us, he fits well into our scheme,” Belichick said. “The scheme that he was in before I think was maybe not as good of a fit for him, similar to when we got (Rosevelt) Colvin from the Bears.
“Sometimes, some players just fit into one situation and one scheme better than another.
“He’s smart, he’s very instinctive, he does a good job with communication, he can call signals. We have multiple signal-callers on our defense, and that’s a good thing that helps us with communication and adjustments. He’s made a lot of big plays for us since we got him.
“I’m glad we have him.”
Van Noy is glad to be a Patriot and happy to return to Detroit, just in a different jersey.
“It feels good to come back a winner and say hi to people I haven’t seen in a while,” Van Noy said as the Patriots began a few days of preparation for Thursday’s preseason opening game against the Lions, engaging in practice sessions with Detroit.
“Detroit, they’re building something,” Van Noy said of the Patriots reacquainting themselves with Patricia, now the Lions’ head coach. “Matty P is running a tight ship and it’s good competition. They have really good players — (QB Matt) Stafford has always been good. I think he’s one of the most underrated, toughest players in the league.
“They have really good up-and-coming players. They’ve just got to put the pieces together, and I feel like they’ll be pretty good.”
Over the span of 36 games during his New England Patriots career, Van Noy is coming off his most productive season (92 tackles) for the defending Super Bowl champions.
During the middle of the 2016 season, Detroit traded Van Noy and a seventh-round pick to New England in exchange for two sixth-round picks.
Van Noy played his first game as a Patriot in November 2016, one of seven games he played in that season, and was in on 29 tackles. He also made his first career pass interception, against the Los Angeles Rams.
During the 2017 training camp, Van Noy competed to be a starting outside linebacker against David Harris, Elandon Roberts, and Shea McClellin, then started the season as the strong-side linebacker. That year, Van Noy signed a two-year contract with New England, paying him $11.75 million with a $3.5 million signing bonus.
Van Noy is in the final year of his contract with the Patriots, and “Honestly, I haven’t even thought about it in a while. I’m honestly just enjoying my time playing and focusing on just getting better and playing at an elite level.”
During the 2018 season, with Belichick assuming Patricia’s duties as defensive coordinator, he named Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower as the starting linebackers to begin the regular season as the Patriots continued to use a base defense that deployed only two linebackers.
“The first preseason (game), getting away from familiar territories back at home to come in here, get a routine, come to something that is not normal to most,” Van Noy said of the two team workouts.
Needless to say, but Van Noy has learned a few lessons about the professionalism and approach to athletics by being in the same locker room as Tom Brady. “I mean, we could be here all day, but I’d say the base of it is just being a competitor. Every day you’ve got to show up at practice, no matter how hurt you are or sick you are, don’t matter if your feelings are hurt, you’ve got to come out and ball.
“I’m happy to play on the defensive side of him, go against him. He’s a phenomenal player, and I’m excited to see what he can do at 42 — shut some more people up.
“He holds everybody to that standard, but that’s set by the highest level. That’s set by Bill, and Bill does a great job of making everybody on that same page.”
Van Noy is one of the most articulate members of the Patriots’ family, and does not underestimate the strength of New England’s linebacking corps this season.
“Elite, I think it’s very elite, and I’m excited to let loose and see what we all can do together,” Van Noy continued. “I’m really excited for it. Some people have knocked us — we’re slow and all that — but I’m excited to come out and play.”
And to see some familiar faces in Detroit as well.
“They’ve been amazing to me, and always have and always will be,” Van Noy said.
“I’m happy to get to work, to hang out with my teammates, and then to see old faces. The behind-the-scenes people that don’t get enough credit — the Elton Moores, the cafeteria people, Gina, I mean there’s so many people I could just name — the behind-the-scenes people that have been so good to me and my family that I’ve got to show them love when I come back.”
