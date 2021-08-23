FOXBORO — Whether he is bigger, stronger and quicker, carries the football twice or a dozen times, or if he becomes more involved in the passing schemes, Damien Harris wants to add “value” to the New England Patriots in his third season.
“You have to be excited for the opportunity to get better,” Harris said after practice Monday at Gillette Stadium. “Whether it’s in the running game, the passing game, special teams, offense, defense, kicking game it doesn’t matter. Those values hold true to whatever we do when you’re a New England Patriot.”
Harris’ roster spot is a given among the half-dozen running back candidates. Eight-year veteran James White, the Mr. Reliable in the running and passing schemes has a guaranteed one-year $2.5 million contract. Special teams player and return specialist Brandon Bolden returned after an opt-out 2020 season. Former No. 1 pick Sony Michel remains in the conversation, diminutive J.J. Taylor provides an energetic sparkplug and fourth round draft pick, 227-pound Rhamondre Stevenson has endeared himself to the staff with his bulldozing style.
“You have to do your part to add value to this team,” Harris said. “That’s what it’s all about. It doesn’t matter which area, what side of the ball that it is, it’s what direction that you want to take it.”
For Harris, that means spotting holes, reading his blockers and accelerating for yardage.
“There are a lot of great guys who are working extremely hard,” Harris said of competition on the depth chart. “There are a lot of guys learning how to be successful, doing whatever it takes. Everybody puts their heads down and grinds each and every day to do our part for the offense.
“There are a lot of guys doing that. If we keep doing that, doing their part, doing their job, showing up and working hard every single day with the mentality to get better, that will make us a better organization.”
The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Harris had a trio of 100-yard rushing games last year. He led the Patriots in rushing with 691 yards on 137 carries (5.0 avg.) over 10 games due to finger surgery in the first month of the season and an ankle injury in the final month.
“He’s got a lot of skill,” coach Bill Belichick said of Harris. “He can contribute in a variety of ways — he’s looking to upgrade where he is in every area. Damien works extremely hard at all phases — certainly his conditioning and training, running game, passing game, protection, route running, catching the ball.”
Harris scored just two TD’s, some of that owing to QB Cam Newton having the ball in his hands. In fact, Harris handled only 11 carries inside the 10, scoring once.
“It’s a good group, it’s a great situation,” Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick said of the competition in game and the performances against Washington and Philadelphia. “Those guys all work hard. They have all gotten opportunities and have shown positively. Competition brings out the best in all of us. Those guys are competing well and are all contributing.”
Harris appeared in just two games as a rookie, a third round draft pick out of Alabama being limited to four carries due to hamstring issues.
“You have to come in and be ready, you have to be willing to put your head down and grind,” Harris said of his better understanding of the Patriots’ playbook and what it takes to get on the field and contribute.
“It starts with the opportunity to be here, to do what I do at a high level,” Harris continued. “To take the coaching and the things that I learn every single play, the experience from watching tape, learning from the coaches and the older guys. There are a lot of different things to continue to get better every single day.”
The 5-foot-11 Harris has a stronger 213-pound physique. “I’m stronger, it has helped with everything else that I’ve done. In the off-season I worked on getting into the best possible shape that I could be in, in order to do my job to the best of my ability. That was one of the things that I wanted to do as well as improve in a bunch of other areas.”
Harris wants to be the Patriots’ feature running back. He understands that carrying the ball 20-30 times a game is not necessarily the Patriots’ way or a route to sustain his durability through a 17-game season.
“I want to continue to do my part, whatever I can do for this team, wherever the team needs me, I can do it to the best of my ability,” Harris said. “If that goes to being in better shape, being more flexible so that I can move my body in different ways, being bigger, faster and stronger and learning to make things for me easier on the field.
“That way, I can create value to this team. Being selfless, doing whatever it takes in order for the team to be successful, that’s what it’s all about.”
