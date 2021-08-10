FOXBORO — Being versatile, able to play inside or outside as a linebacker, able to contribute to kickoff and punt return and coverage teams, and available to block on field goals and point-after conversion kicks is what Anfernee Jennings does.
With limited playing time as a rookie in which he played 14 games, the third-round pick out of Alabama is hoping that being a year wiser in his second season as a New England Patriot will enable him to be on the field more often.
Jennings was on the field for 291 defensive snaps and 95 specialty team snaps during his first season with the Patriots, hardly enough time to make an impression, never mind an impact.
What’s even more pressing is that the 6-foot-2, 260-pound linebacker is facing experienced competition battling him for a spot on the 53-man New England roster. So it is imperative that his work in training camp and whatever action he may receive in Thursday night's preseason exhibition game against Washington at Gillette Stadium will enhance his stature.
“That’s what the preseason is for, especially for the young players, to know where we need to be,” Jennings said. “It’s coming in, putting the work in and having a better understanding of the system.”
According to Pro Football Stats, Jennings was on the field for just 28.6 percent of three-down snaps; 23.8 percent for specialty team snaps; and 70.5 percent on punt and kickoff coverages along with kick-blocking situations.
As a linebacker, Jennings took 130 snaps as an edge defensive rusher on the line and 139 snaps as an outside linebacker. Jennings started four games.
Without the regular ritual of on-the-field and in-house training as a rookie due to NFL COVID-19 restrictions, Jennings did not have as solid a fundamental base to begin his career. Now with a full season of knowledge and an offseason spent in the area, being a regular inhabitant of the Patriot training facilities and meeting with coaches and teammates has better engaged him.
“Having that better understanding of how things are done, that’s to my advantage,” Jennings said of his second season. “Working with the coaches and the older players, being around them, I’ve learned a lot. It’ll be nice to take the field after 11 days (of practice) and hit somebody else.”
The issue at hand is that Jennings’ name is deep on the depth chart at linebacker. The Patriots brought back free agent Kyle VanNoy, sought free agent Matt Judon, returned Don’t’a Hightower from the “opt-out” pandemic list and still have a similar player on the roster in Ja’Whaun Bentley.
“To be in the room with those guys, everybody brings a little something to the table,” Jennings said of learning just as much off the field as in the locker room and in positional meetings. “It’s good to pick their brains and see how they see the game.”
Jennings was an acclaimed college linebacker with the Crimson Tide, being a three-year starter, playing in 54 games. An All-SEC first team pick in 2019, he had 118 ½ QB pressures to go along with 15 ½ QB sacks. His size and speed endeared him to Bill Belichick, being the 87th player taken overall in the NFL Draft. Jennings is under contract to the Patriots through the 2023 season.
“Being around the players, I’ve learned a lot,” Jennings said, especially of his talks with Hightower. “I’ve picked up a lot being in the meeting room with him, having conversations with them (other linebackers), they drop gems constantly.”
Jennings is understanding better what it takes to not just play, but to be productive as a Patriot.
“Seeing how they take the game, how they look at it, how they approach it, the savviness that they play with is going to make me better,” Jennings said. “Being around that and seeing it and trying to take the coaching points to implement in my game.
“It’s being able to be versatile and having a better understanding (of the playbook) and doing whatever I can to help the team.”
