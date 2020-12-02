PROVIDENCE — At one point, Providence College hockey coach Nate Leaman stepped onto the ice at Schneider Arena and found just six Friars in uniform skating around.
Not only did COVID-19 impact the PC campus, the coronavirus ravaged the locker room of the Friars. So much so that PC will head to the Boston College’s Conte Forum Friday for its season opener with only 17 players — 15 skaters and two goalkeepers — the minimum number required by the NCAA for competition.
When the first semester began at PC and students mingled around campus, in the classroom and in dorms, COVID-19 became a super spreader event in Friartown. That extended to the Friars’ hockey program.
“I’m going to be shocked if it doesn’t happen to every team this year,” Leaman said of the past four months in trying to prepare the Friars for competition. “It’s (COVID-19) too contagious, it’s too hard to contain and you don’t find out that someone’s positive until they’ve had it for two or three days — and have spread it around.
“It’s hard to stop with just one guy. We’ve had guys in isolation, guys in quarantine.”
The Friars play the Eagles, ranked No. 2 nationally in preseason polls, again Saturday at Schneider Arena. If a Hockey East game is not broadcast by NESN, the rest of the schedule will be streamed on collegesportslive.com.
The Friars finished 16-12-6 last season before the Hockey East Tournament and the NCAA Tournament were canceled due to COVID-19. The Friars were 10-11-3 in Hockey East. It was the eighth consecutive winning season for the Friars under Leaman, advancing to the Hockey East quarterfinal round of the playoffs for the ninth time in Leaman’s nine seasons behind the Friar bench.
“When one guy gets it (COVID-19), you know that within three or four days, two or three other guys are going to flip,” Leaman said. “Then you’re down to six guys for practice, then you move up to 10. Then we moved up to 16. We still don’t have our full team.
“There was an outbreak on our campus and we were no different than each student at PC. It almost surprised them when they have tested positive.”
Leaman indicated that the Friars are tested three times per week and are adhering to all of the campus and rink protocol that have been established by the Providence College administration, the NCAA and the Rhode Island Health Dept.
“We’ve had positive tests in the program,” said Leaman. “A lot of kids are taking classes in their (dorm) rooms, they’re not supposed to leave their dorms, they’re really in a tight pod.
“The one thing that these kids all have is their dream of going to the national championship. They have their dream of making it to the NHL. They have their dream of developing. That’s coaching during the pandemic.”
The Friars were scheduled to play a home and away series with UMass-Lowell last weekend, when a complete roster could not be fulfilled by NCAA standards.
“We went into the weekend with 17 players and I was fine with that,” Leaman said. “That’s the way that you have to be right now. You have to find ways to practice with 10 guys and stay productive and keep the guys dialed in. If we were going to play last week against Lowell, we were no where prepared where we needed to be, to play an actual hockey game.”
No matter how protective student-athletes may be and the extent to which skating facilities maintain rigorous cleaning, there is a chance of contacting the virus.
“Kids have gotten it (COVID-19) around the rink from youth hockey, you know exactly what is going to happen,” Leaman said. “This is how long you have to quarantine and things like that. The biggest challenge for us is that (back in September) we were humming, we were detailed, we were dialed in. I loved where our team was at.”
Leaman had six Friars with 20-plus point totals last season — Jack Dugan (52), Tyce Thompson (44), Franklin’s Mike Callahan (28), Greg Printz (27), Parker Ford (22) and Patrick Moynihan (21). Thompson (19), Printz (15), Moynihan (13) and Dugan (10) all posted double-digit goal totals, but Dugan and Thompson are now playing professionally.
Leaman added four freshmen to the roster, two of whom were drafted by NHL teams — Brett Berard (New York Rangers) and Chase Yoder (Pittsburgh). Leaman also has two prime-time transfers, forward Matt Tugnutt (Sacred Heart, the son of former NHL’er Ron Tugnett) and goalie Anton Martinsson (Alaska), a native of Sweden. Martinsson, who played in 57 games over two seasons with the Nanooks is one of three goalkeepers in contention for ice time with senior Gabe Mollot-Hill, who has appeared in just nine games over three seasons and junior Jimmy Scanell of Medfield, by way of Tabor Academy.
The Friars had their first two weekend starts to the season postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
“We weren’t sure if we would have enough players (17) to e eligible,” Leaman said. “I’m of the mindset that Hockey East needs to get in as many games as it can. For the players, it’s extremely challenging, to get up and get ready to play and not do it and then to do it again. We talk about not riding that wave of emotion, just to be ready when we’re called upon to play.”
Leaman, AD Bob Driscoll, PC and Hockey East will be happy just to have a puck drop, and hopefully for a few more games.
“It’s our first game, we’re going to make mistakes, we’ve got to be smart,” Leaman said of facing Boston College. “We need to start our season, our guys need to play a game. We’re going to find out where we stack up right away (playing BC), what we need to work on, what direction that we need to go.
“This is a team that’s going to get better and better. Our team speed is much better than it was last year, we’ve improved our skills. They have something in their lives that can still be their guiding light, I can still play hockey.”
Yet, there is the fear of the unknown with COVID-19, that practice every day may not be possible or that the upcoming weekend schedule could change in a moment’s notice.
“I get it how hard the quarantine is,” Leaman said. “I get it with our players, what they’re going through. College hockey coaches probably know more about COVID than anyone, having gone what we’ve gone through. You understand every protocol, everything the CDC is saying. It’s been a good education about this pandemic
“It’s like Christmas when they come down to the rink.”
