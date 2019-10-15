ATTLEBORO — After being on the road for six consecutive matches, the MIAA Tournament-bound Bishop Feehan High volleyball team returned home Tuesday to score a 3-0 victory over Tri-Valley League member Holliston, topping the Panthers 25-12, 25-17, 25-21.
In sweeping the season non-league series with Holliston (a 3-1 win in the Panthers’ gym), the Shamrocks faced an 8-5 deficit in the third game and were deadlocked at 21-all. Then Gianna Detorie served four straight points for Bishop Feehan to close out the match.
Delaney Zolnowski (seven kills) and Lucy Armour (eight kills) sparked the Shamrocks at the net, while from the backline, Ashleigh Bowen (eight digs, two service aces) and Daylin Melcher (seven digs, three service aces) were strong. The Shamrocks return to the road for an EAC match at Coyle-Cassidy Thursday.
Franklin 3, King Philip 1
FRANKLIN — The Hockomock League powerhouse Panthers undermined King Philip’s plans for an upset in prevailing 25-17, 25-12, 22-25, 25-16. “They’re good, but we didn’t play well,” KP coach Kristen Geuss said of the Panthers (11-2, 10-2), who moved into a share of first place in the Kelley-Rex Division with the Warriors (12-3, 10-2).
Catherine Waldeck (15 kills, four blocks) and Nicole Coughlan (11 kills, one block) paced KP. The Warriors return home for a match Thursday with Taunton.
Mansfield 3, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — The Hornets of Mansfield High kept their playoff hopes alive by turning back the Bombardiers in the Hockomock League match 25-21, 25-19, 25-20. Sam Sternburg (12 service points, nine digs) and Ashley Santos (14 service points, six kills) paced the Hornets (7-8).
Anna Leonardo filled the stat sheet with 11 assists, three aces, two kills, one dig and one block for the Bombardiers. Teammate Emily McGovern had six kills, two aces, two digs and one block.
Mansfield next meets Franklin Thursday, while AHS (1-13) visits Oliver Ames Friday.
Canton 3, Foxboro 0
CANTON — Senior Grace Boudreau led the defense with 12 digs to go along with her six kills and two blocks, but the Warriors were swept by the Bulldogs in a 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 Hockomock League defeat.
Pam Nelson complemented the Foxboro defense with 11 digs to go with her seven service points while Kelsey Treweek had eight digs and Shakirah Ketant had two blocks and two kills. Sara Addecha added five service points including two aces.
Foxboro (8-8) will host Milford on Thursday.
North Attleboro 3, Stoughton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The MIAA Tournament-bound Rocketeers fended off the Black Knights 25-6, 25-8, 25-13 in the Hockomock League match. Kylie Melanson (eight kills, seven aces) and Eliza Dion (seven kills) paced North (9-5), which next meets Sharon Thursday.
