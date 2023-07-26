2023-07-27-tsc-spt-Revs-Vrioni
New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni celebrates one of his three goals against Club Athletico de San Luis in their Leagues Cup match at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night.

 David Silverman Photography

FOXBORO — It was a 90-plus minute rout for the New England Revolution in Leagues Cup play Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium with Giacomo Vrioni collecting three goals in a 5-1 thumping of Club Atletico de San Luis.

The win ensured that the Revs advance from group play in Leagues Cup, the tournament between Major League Soccer and Liga MX, with the next opponent to be determined. New England lost its Leagues Cup opener to the New York Red Bulls 0-0 (4-2) on Saturday, picking up a point despite a loss in penalty kicks.

