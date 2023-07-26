FOXBORO — It was a 90-plus minute rout for the New England Revolution in Leagues Cup play Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium with Giacomo Vrioni collecting three goals in a 5-1 thumping of Club Atletico de San Luis.
The win ensured that the Revs advance from group play in Leagues Cup, the tournament between Major League Soccer and Liga MX, with the next opponent to be determined. New England lost its Leagues Cup opener to the New York Red Bulls 0-0 (4-2) on Saturday, picking up a point despite a loss in penalty kicks.
The Revs broke through against Club Atletico on Vrioni’s first goal of the night as he put one home on a strike that was assisted by Gustavo Bou after a number of chances through the opening minutes in the attacking third.
San Luis evened the match in the 22nd minute following a corner, which was headed out by Unai Bilbao to Mateo Klimowicz. Klimowicz picked the ball out of the air, delivering a strike on goal that went past a diving Djordje Petrovic to make it 1-all.
Vrioni, looking to add to his goal tally, tried to field the ball inside the box, but had the ball heeled away while battling for a look on goal. Revs teammate Gustavo Bou found himself in the right spot at the right time and delivered a shot on goal that went past the outstretched arms of San Luis’ Andres Sanchez to make it 2-1 in the 29th minute.
The Revs then benefited from an own goal by San Luis when a low cross into the box was kicked into the goal by San Luis’ Julio Dominguez, making it 3-1 in the 32nd minute, and Vrioni found the back of the net again in the 39th minute with an assist credited to Bou that went through the legs of an attacking Carles Gil to give Vrioni an open chance from close.
Vrioni added his third of the night to complete his hat trick in the 60th minute. He was assisted by Brandon Bye to push the difference to 5-1. The three-goal game makes it eight goals this season for Vrioni in 20 matches played.
Both sides played even following the 60th minute goal, with the Revs failing to generate another goal-scoring chance while keeping San Luis from having a clear chance of their own.
The Revolution improved to 9-2-1 all-time against Liga MX opponents and move to 9-1-1 this season at Gillette Stadium. Moving on in Leagues Cup play gives New England a chance to win their second continental title in club history, the first coming in 2008’s North America SuperLiga title.
The next MLS game for the Revs is not for another month, coming on Aug. 20 on the road against Nashville.
