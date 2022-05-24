ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High hockey team will have a new man behind the Bombardiers’ bench next season.
Attleboro High formally announced the hiring of Gary Warren, an Attleboro native, as its next hockey coach on Tuesday.
Warren replaces Greg Chamberlain, who departs after the Bombardiers went 0-17 last season.
A UMass-Dartmouth grad at the Div. I hockey level, Warren brings in an expectation of rebuilding the Attleboro High program while working with current and new players to establish a strong future for the program.
“Coach Warren has the passion and commitment needed to lead our hockey program,” Attleboro High Athletic Director Mark Houle said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him as he works with current players, and builds our hockey program for our future players.”
Attleboro has not reached postseason play in hockey since back-to-back appearances in 2018 and 2019 in the MIAA Div. 3 South Sectionals under former head coach Mark Homer, who resigned two years ago after four seasons at AHS.