BOSTON — The “Shak Attack” had blossomed for all to see.
There may not have been a more improved player on the Hockomock League girls basketball court this season than Foxboro High’s Shakirah Ketant.
There also may not have been a more important piece to the success of the Warrior basketball program than the six-foot senior center.
“Right now, it’s about us giving it our all, we talk about it all the time, just having that ‘next play’ mentality,” said Ketant in looking ahead to Saturday’s scheduled MIAA Division 2 state final in Worcester before Foxboro’s game was canceled Thursday by the MIAA due to precaution over the coronavirus.
“Confidence has been a big key for me,” Ketant said. “Like, if you’re on the floor and hesitating and thinking that maybe I shouldn’t take that shot, it carries over. You don’t want to force something up that shouldn’t be there. You always want to do what’s best for the team.”
Foxboro (24-2) recorded its 14th straight victory in beating North Sectional champion North Reading in Wednesday’s state semifinal at TD Garden as Ketant produced 16 points — matching her season high — and collected 16 rebounds.
Ketant was influential at both ends of the floor, creating second chances with offensive rebounds and finishing them off for points, while limiting North Reading to few points in the paint with her presence and physical play.
Ketant totaled eight points and six rebounds by halftime as Foxboro scored 16 points in the paint over the first 16 minutes to take a 27-15 lead by intermission.
“They (North Reading) started doubling down and packing the middle and we started to work the ball out (to Abby Hassman, Kate Mollica and Lizzy Davis),” Ketant said.
Ketant followed that by scoring eight more second half points, with four in each quarter, while grabbing 10 more rebounds as the Warriors scored 20 of their 25 second half points in the paint.
“She just dominates,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of Ketant’s development as a defender, rebounder and as a scorer inside.
Ketant has been a force in the lane with her post-up moves and put-backs, and she is not bashful about taking 12-15 foot jump shots.
“She’s using her body the way that we’ve been begging her to,” Downs said. “In the postseason, she’s really grown as a player. As long as we’re able to get it (the ball) into her, she makes good things happen.
“Once we get more than once chance (offensive rebounds) to score, we’re in good shape.”
Ketant, who averaged 11 points per game, reached double figures in 17 games this season for the Warriors, including her previous season high of 16 points against Bishop Feehan.
In Ketant’s four seasons in the Foxboro High program, the Warriors have won 90 games and three MIAA Division 2 South Sectional titles.
“She’s such a beast,” Davis said of Ketant’s influence. “It’s amazing how far she’s come as a player, how much that she’s improved. She plays with so much more confidence, 100 percent. It’s been amazing to see.
“She’s willing to take shots, she’s willing to pull back with the ball, and she’s willing to make the extra pass,” the senior guard added. “She’s made such a big contribution to our team. You know that when you need a spark, she’s going to be there.”
Ketant’s presence in the paint resulted in a 27-point win over Dighton-Rehoboth in the first round of the Division 2 South Sectional. She then scored seven points and had 17 rebounds against Pembroke, totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds in a semifinal round win over Old Rochester, and in the sectional final against Hingham, Ketant scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
“She’s given us that defensive and offensive punch,” Downs said. “She really has been an impact player for us this season. Her overall inside play enabled us to expand our offensive sets. Her rebounding and her inside presence has been the difference in the tournament.”
Foxboro would have been seeking its second MIAA state title in three seasons against Western Mass. Sectional champion Taconic Regional. The Warriors won the MIAA Division 2 state title in 2018 beating Hopkinton under Downs.
Before that, it was the Dan Damish-coached Warriors of the 1994-95 season that coveted a state championship by beating Wayland. Downs was on the staff as an assistant coach and current assistant coach Jamie Kelley was one of the prime time players along with Kristin Lentini, Denise O’Rourke and the late Jen Brown.
“Coach (Downs) puts you out there for a reason, she trust the people that she has on the floor,” said Ketant. “I’m more focused on finishing a play than worrying about fouling or making a dumb foul. Coach goes over that every single day in practice.
“It’s just a matter of moving on to the next play and being as confident as you can.”
Ketant is prepared to play in brighter lights in college, having drawn more awareness from Division 2 and 3 programs as the season progressed. Being in the bright lights suits Ketant well.
“It was absolutely amazing to play at the (TD North) Boston Garden,” Ketant said. “But those lights are really bright and a couple of times I went up for a rebound and I couldn’t see anything.”
