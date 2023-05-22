NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the second time in as many days, the Wheaton College baseball team was forced to play two games on Monday. And for the third time in the weekend series, Coach Eric Podbelski’s Lyons staved off elimination to beat Mitchell College twice, 6-5 and 5-3, to capture their fifth NCAA Division III Regional Tournament title.
The Lyons’ 41 wins match the 2012 team for the second-most single-season wins in the history of the program.
Wheaton will next take on Baltimore Regional champion Johns Hopkins University, that regional’s No. 1 seed, at a date and time to be determined. John Hopkins won three straight games to capture its regional title.
Wheaton (41-7) beat Mitchell for the second time Monday in the decisive game as sophomore outfielder Kevin Matos belted a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning and regain the lead for the Lyons at 4-3. Earlier, Matos robbed Mitchell of a potential two-run homer in left field in the fourth inning.
Sophomore Ryan McCarroll, the NEWMAC Pitcher of the Year, made his first relief appearance of the season, coming on in the sixth inning and not allowing a hit to the eight batters that he faced to earn the win, improving to 10-1.
Senior lefthander Zach Nichols of Chicopee took over in the ninth inning, retiring the Mitchell side on strikes, the seventh time this season he has achieved such a feat and recorded his seventh save of the season.
Wheaton starting pitcher, sophomore Ben Oliveira, of Somerset, worked his longest stint of the season, pitching into the sixth inning on 94 pitches. Oliveira, making his 10th appearance and seventh start, yielded a run on two hits in the first inning to Mitchell and a two-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the score at 3-3. Oliveira had pitched five innings in four games this season. He notched a 1-2-3 fifth inning, before issuing a pair of walks in the sixth.
McCarroll came on and walked the first batter that he faced, but got out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout. He then retired Mitchell in order in the eighth inning.
The Lyons’ pitching ranks fifth nationally with a 3.23 earned run average, ranking sixth with 7.70 hits allowed per nine innings and second with 1.18 walks and hits per innings.
Wheaton senior catcher Rob Wertinen cut down a Mitchell base runner attempting to steal third for the second out of the frame.
Matos socked his 12th home run of the season in the leadoff spot of the sixth and the Lyons added a fifth run in the seventh inning when NEWMAC Player of the Year and senior shortstop Cavan Brady drilled a two-out RBI-single that scored A.J. Guindon (leadoff single).
Wheaton tied the score at 1-1 in the first inning on two hits, a Mike Maher single into centerfield and a two-out RBI-single by Matos.
The Lyons gained a two-run lead in the third inning by scoring twice. Maher drew a wak and scored on a Nick Croteau double, the latter then coming across the plate on a pair of wild pitches.
The No. 8 nationally ranked Lyons (40-7) moved into the winner-take-all title game against No. 28-ranked host Mitchell (33-9) by downing the Mariners 6-5 in the morning.
Wheaton snapped Mitchell’s six-game win streak in the first game as the Lyons took the lead by scoring three first-inning runs and broke a 4-4 tie when senior shortstop Cavan Brady uncorked a two-run homer with Nick Croteau (single) aboard.
Wheaton’s relief pitching corps limited Mitchell to just one run.