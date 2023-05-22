NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the second time in as many days, the Wheaton College baseball team was forced to play two games on Monday. And for the third time in the weekend series, Coach Eric Podbelski’s Lyons staved off elimination to beat Mitchell College twice, 6-5 and 5-3, to capture their fifth NCAA Division III Regional Tournament title.

The Lyons’ 41 wins match the 2012 team for the second-most single-season wins in the history of the program.